The best ATV cover

ATVs often live a tough life, but when you’ve come back from the field or hills and cleaned it up, you want a good ATV cover to keep out dirt, dust, bird waste, and weather.

We’ve been investigating a wide range of alternatives so we can help you choose the best to buy, and we’ve made several recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Badass Moto ATV Cover, offers the kind of heavy-duty protection you can rely on to keep your vehicle in peak condition.

Considerations when choosing ATV covers

Apart from size, which is obviously key, the prime considerations for your ATV cover should be the level of protection it offers, its durability, how easy it is to fit, and how secure it is once on.

You can buy canvas and cotton covers to keep the dust off if your ATV is garaged, but they offer little by way of weather protection. For that you need polyester or nylon. These materials are often called oxford fabric. It’s a term that originates with cotton dress shirts, but in this case means a closely woven synthetic material. Thickness is given in denier (D), generally speaking either 200D or 300D. It doesn’t feel very thick, but it’s remarkably strong. The weave also makes it difficult to tear, and very hard wearing. Double stitching of seams is also a sign of quality.

While such fabric is tough, it’s susceptible to attack by the sun’s UV rays, and unless treated, can disintegrate in a matter of months. In our view, some form of UV-stabilization or protection is an absolute necessity. While the tight weave provides some weather protection we would also look for additional waterproofing.

For easy fitting, most ATV covers have an elasticized hem. That’s great for indoor use, but in windy conditions might get blown off. Outdoor models should have additional tie-downs or straps so you can make the cover nice and snug. Quick-release buckles are convenient for those times when you want rapid access. Even with firm attachments, it’s a good idea to buy an ATV cover as close to the size of your vehicle as possible. Strong elastic and straps can only do so much. If the cover is loose there’s more chance of wind, rain and snow getting blown inside and causing damage.

Something that people often overlook is trapped moisture. If your ATV is damp when you put the cover on, or in an area where you get condensation, then moisture can provide the perfect environment for mold and rust. Good ATV covers have shielded vents. They allow a small amount of air to flow through so the moisture can escape.

Price

You can find a cheap ATV cover for under $30 and there’s little wrong with them. For $40 to $60 you’ll likely get better weather protection, and more options for securing it to your vehicle. The very best ATV covers can be upwards of $70 and have the durability to last for many years.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if an ATV cover will be large enough?

A. Some manufacturers list the models their cover will fit, some give actual dimensions. Check carefully, including warnings that the cover won’t fit if roll bars have been added. Also be careful if you’ve added a winch, box, etc. Unpack and try it on as soon as you receive it so you can return it if necessary.

Q. Will an ATV cover protect my vehicle outside over the whole winter?

A. Many can. You’ll want to check if it’s completely waterproof, and whether there are sufficient tie-downs to secure it in high winds. Alternatively, you can use additional hold-downs (nylon straps are good in all weathers) and ground anchors.

ATV covers we recommend

Best of the best: Badass Moto ATV Cover

Our take: Premium-quality heavy-duty cover keeps the worst weather at bay.

What we like: Tough, tear-resistant 300D fabric with convenient zippers to access ATV while fitted. Elasticated hem and triple tie-downs secure against strong winds. Vented to release moisture. Available in three sizes and black or camo color.

What we dislike: Quite expensive. Color fades over time.

Best bang for your buck: LotFancy All-Weather Waterproof ATV Cover

Our take: Low-cost cover best for indoors or summer use outdoors.

What we like: Durable 300D, UV-stabilized fabric with double-stitched seams. Adjustable elasticized straps secure around vehicle tires. Vents allow moisture to escape. Great value.

What we dislike: Straps could be better quality. Fit can allow water penetration in harsh conditions.

Choice 3: PrimeShield ATV Cover

Our take: Light-but-tough cover offers a high level of weather protection and camouflage to deter thieves.

What we like: 200D tear-resistant oxford fabric can handle 1,000 psi water pressure without leaking. Double-stitched hem provides durability. Elasticized cord gives tight fit and has convenient quick-release system.

What we dislike: Material thickness disappoints some — though it’s actually surprisingly strong.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.