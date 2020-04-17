Best athleisure footwear

Wearing athleisure clothes transitioned from being a treat to being a lifestyle for many. No matter how you slice it -- wearing comfortable clothes is now acceptable in any context.

Especially while working from home or chasing the kids around the house, comfort is key.

But what about footwear that can do it all -- keeping up with life around the house as well as runs, bikes, and home workouts -- while also being comfy enough to feel like house shoes?

Here's a roundup of all our favorite athleisure footwear that will have you feeling like you're walking (or running, or lounging) on a cloud.

Woman's Tree Runners: $95 at Allbirds

If you're looking for a sneaker you can wear around the house or to the grocery, the Allbirds Tree Runners are a great option. They're constructed of eucalyptus tree fiber, which makes for a breathable, comfortable, and cool wearing experience. And the best part: They're environmentally friendly thanks to their low carbon footprint.

Women's Nike Air Max 2070 React Sneaker: $99 - $127.49 at Dick's Sporting Goods (was $149.99 - $159.99)

These trendy kicks are definitely more on the leisure end of the spectrum. But with a brand like Nike, you know you're going to get a quality sneaker even when you're in it for the looks. Users love that the Air Max 270 React is super comfortable.

Women's On Cloud Running Shoes: $129.95 at Nordstrom

The On Cloud Running Shoe is billed as a hybrid running/lifestyle shoe, which makes it a great option for all your athleisure needs. This light, yet supportive shoe is available in four color options.

Women's Adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe: $144 at Nordstrom (was $180)

The UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe is an excellent go-to. Users love this ultra-comfortable sneaker that's great for circuits, running, and everyday use around the house. We love that it comes in standard black and white and a variety of fun colors.

Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoe: $120 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a comfortable, lightweight running (or lounging) shoe with cushioned soles, consider the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 by Nike. If you're familiar with the Pegasus style, the 36 has a thinner tong and flatter laces than the previous versions.

Women's Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost x 3D Running Shoe: $184 at Nordstrom (was $229.95)

If you're in the market for a stylish sneaker to add the wow factor to your athleisure look, we'd suggest this Adidas and Stella McCartney collaboration. The UltraBoost x 3D Running Shoe combines Adidas' Boost Foam technology with the designer touch of Stella McCartney. Some users find the band around the arch uncomfortably tight, while others say it feels like a compression sock.

Unisex Adidas Swift Run Sneaker: $68 at Adidas (was $85)

The Swift Run Sneaker is an excellent option if you're looking for an update to the classic Adidas look. We love that the soft EVA cushioning offers added comfort to this lightweight, neutral-fit shoe.

Men's Tree Runners: $95 at Allbirds

If you're looking for a casual sneaker for everyday use, the Tree Runners from Allbirds are a great option. These breathable and comfortable shoes are made with sustainable products, so you can feel good about them in more ways than one.

Men's On Cloud Running Shoe: $129.95 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a lightweight and supportive running shoe for both exercise and everyday use, the Cloud Running Shoe by On is an excellent and stylish option. We like that these are light without feeling flimsy, and the textured laces make for a secure fit.

Men's Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe: $180 at Nordstrom

There's a reason why we included both the women's and men's versions of the UltraBoost in this roundup: They're incredibly popular, and for good reason. Athletes and casual users love this neutral, ultra-light and supportive running shoe.

Men's Brooks Beast 20 Running Shoe: $119.95 (was $160)

This runner by Brooks is designed for comfort. The well-cushioned shoe is a great option for those who need a little extra support or are prone to knee pain. The GuideRails technology in the midsole is designed to prevent unwanted movement.

