The best ash vacuum

It's easy to feel cozy at home when you use a wood-burning stove or fireplace. They require maintenance and cleaning, though, which is why it's important to invest in an ash vacuum.

While you can manually remove ashes, it can take you a considerable amount of time -- not to mention the mess it makes. Ash vacuums, on the other hand, effortlessly navigate stoves and fireplaces to reach particles in every nook and cranny. Many models come with a range of attachments, making them versatile enough to use in a variety of wet- or dry-mess situations.

This buying guide examines popular features to compare, plus we're providing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, Shop-Vac's 5-Gallon 4.5 Peak HP Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Vacuum, comes with a bundle of accessories and is compatible with other Shop-Vac attachments.

Considerations when choosing ash vacuums

Ash vacuum vs. shop vacuum

Despite terms being used interchangeably, ash vacuums and shop vacuums are actually different. Ash vacuums are designed for use inside grills and fireplaces. They feature durable construction with metal components and fire-resistant details.

Shop vacuums, on the other hand, are often made of plastic and only offer modest filtering capabilities compared to ash vacuums. Many shop vacuums are made from predominantly plastic parts, so they won't have the same level of fire resistance -- which is why they're not recommended for cleaning stoves and grills.

Tank

If you don't mind that it's bulkier, an ash vacuum with a larger tank (typically around 5 or 6 gallons) is handy, as it can be used several times before you need to empty it. An ash vacuum with a smaller 2.5-gallon tank, however, is easier to lift and move.

As far as emptying the canister, it's a relatively mess-free process across all models. Some ash vacuums are equipped with easy-access canisters so you don't need to disassemble the entire vacuum to empty it.

Features

Tank

Better quality ash vacuums feature metal tanks, as they're able to withstand heat, sparks, and hot ashes. Less expensive ash vacuums may have tanks made of fire-resistant plastic, only some of which feature metal linings. These vary considerably in quality, so keep in mind you get what you pay for with plastic tanks. If possible, it's recommended to spend the extra money on ash vacuums with all-metal tanks.

Power

The more powerful the ash vacuum is, the more capable its suction will be. The most powerful models clock in at approximately 10 amps -- and are known to operate extremely loudly. As a result, it's generally recommended to wear ear protection while using ash vacuums.

Cord

Cord length is an often-overlooked feature in ash vacuums, though it should be one of the first to be compared. Some models have remarkably short cords, which means your area of use is restricted, or you'll need to invest in an extension cord. As far as storage goes, you won't find too many ash vacuums with retractable cords, however there are some with wells or pegs to wrap them around the machine.

Filter

Top-rated ash vacuums excel in filtration, which is especially important considering breathing in fine ash is actually a health hazard. Some models feature double- or triple-filtration systems, and often use HEPA filters to catch the smallest particles. As far as maintaining filters, some can be washed, whereas others need to be changed on a regular basis, so consider the cost -- and easy availability -- of replacement filters when weighing your decision.

Price

Budget-friendly ash vacuums intended for occasional use cost $50 and below. They often feature plastic tanks. There are some decent ash vacuums with metal tanks in the $50 to $100 range, however if you'd like a powerful and capable model, be prepared to spend $100 and above.

FAQ

Q. How do I tote around an ash vacuum?

A. Lightweight ash vacuums are often carried via shoulder strap, whereas heavier ones often have handles. There are some ash vacuums that come with dollies, in which case you can roll them around quite easily.

Q. Will I need to take apart the ash vacuum to change out its filters?

A. Each model is designed differently, though in many models, it's relatively easy to access filters. They rarely require unscrewing or unbolting, as they often slide or snap into place.

Ash vacuums we recommend

Best of the best: Shop-Vac's Wet/Dry Vacuum

Our take: Commercial-grade vacuum with 5-gallon capacity and a powerful motor.

What we like: Totally portable with rolling base. Comes with an assortment of attachments.

What we dislike: Power cord is a bit shorter than expected.

Best bang for your buck: ArmorAll's Utility Wet/Dry Vacuum

Our take: Compact (2.5-gallon tank), affordable option ideal for occasional use.

What we like: Easy-to-clean design. Has an automatic shut-off once capacity is reached.

What we dislike: Not the most powerful model, so suction is modest at best.

Choice 3: Snow Joe's Ash Vacuum

Our take: Metal construction with a 4.8-gallon capacity and 4-amp motor.

What we like: Dual filtration system that features a fine-dust filter. Comes with a two-year warranty.

What we dislike: Occasional issues with suction.

