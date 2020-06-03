The best arts and crafts supply

Kids and adults alike can find joy and a sense of accomplishment in arts and crafts, whether their chosen pursuit is scrapbooking, paper crafts, pottery, jewelry making, or one of the many other creative options available. However, you like to craft, you'll need the right arts and crafts supplies to work on your projects. Although many are aimed at kids, grownups can have some fun, too.

This guide contains basic information about arts and crafts supplies that will help you choose the right ones to fit your needs. Our number one recommendation is the PICKME Big Box Craft Supplies Set, which contains a huge range of excellent craft supplies.

Considerations when choosing arts and crafts supplies

Types of arts and crafts supplies

You'll find a huge variety of arts and crafts supplies out there, but which are right for you or the person you're buying for? Here, we'll go over some types of supplies to inspire you.

Drawing and painting supplies help put the "art" in arts and crafts. These supplies include paints, paint brushes, pencils, and markers.

Textiles are used in a range of arts and crafts. Popular textile craft supplies include felt, yarn, fabric scraps, lace, and ribbon.

Paper is a common craft material that can be used in everything from découpage to papier-mâché to scrapbooking. If this is your area of interest, you'll want a range of paper on hand, including construction paper, wax paper, card stock, newspapers and magazines, clear contact paper, and tracing paper.

Fun items can add something extra to a craft, especially for kids. These include googly eyes, glitter, sequins, pom poms, and pipe cleaners.

Age range

Consider the age range of the person you're buying for. Any arts and crafts kit you're looking into will list a minimum age that it's suitable for, so you can make sure it's safe for the intended user. When buying supplies individually, you'll need to use your discretion. For instance, a six-year-old might be sensible enough to work with sequins, whereas a three-year-old might swallow them or stick them up their nose.

Features

Storage case

Compartmentalized storage cases can be useful for keeping track of your arts and crafts supplies. Look for a kit that comes in such an organizer, especially if it contains a large amount of supplies that could easily get lost or mixed up.

Theme

Some arts and crafts supply sets are themed, such as a comic book making sets and paper weaving sets. Other sets contain a range of assorted supplies to use as you choose. Alternatively, you can buy each item you need separately.

Price

Arts and crafts supplies can range in price from $1 to $10 for single items and small kits to around $100 for large kits containing hundreds of pieces.

FAQ

Q. Are arts and crafts supplies educational?

A. If your kids are currently engaged in home learning, you might be wondering if arts and crafts supplies are educational. We believe they absolutely are. Arts and crafts flex children's creative muscles, and creativity can help in all kinds of areas, from writing stories to figuring out how to solve a math puzzle. Arts and crafts can also improve fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination, especially in younger kids. They teach children to focus on a task and get it done, even if it means adapting or coming up with creative solutions.

Q. Should I buy a large kit of mixed supplies or a more focused kit?

A. This really depends on your style of crafting or that of the person you're buying for. People with varied craft interests will make good use of mixed kits that contain all kinds of arts and crafts supplies, such as paints, markers, sequins, fabrics, pipe cleaners, and washi tape. Those with more focused craft interests, such as journaling or pottery, are unlikely to use a huge set of mixed supplies.

Arts and crafts supplies we recommend

Best of the best: PICKME's Big Box Craft Supplies Set

Our take: A serious crafter's fantasy, this box contains 91 unique craft supplies and more than 375 individual items, from beads and sequins to lace and washi tape.

What we like: Includes so many supplies that it'll keep most crafters busy for months. Included box has many compartments for easy organization.

What we dislike: Not suitable for young kids due to small pieces.

Best bang for your buck: Kid Made Modern's Petal Party Jewelry Kit

Our take: For how affordable it is, this jewelry-making kit has lots to offer. Kids can make all kinds of wearable items, such as rings and necklaces.

What we like: Contains a wide range of supplies to create lots of jewelry. Includes statement floral beads. Instructions included for those new to jewelry making.

What we dislike: Can be fiddly to thread the small beads.

Choice 3: MindWare's Pottery Wheel for Beginners

Our take: This might look like a toy but it's a real working pottery wheel that spins both ways so lefties aren't left out.

What we like: Operated using a foot pedal. Also includes air-dry clay, potters' tools, paints, and a paintbrush. Two speed settings.

What we dislike: Motor is noisy.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.