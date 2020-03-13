The best Art of Shaving kit

Few things are more invigorating than a great shave. That's why investing in an Art of Shaving kit is worth your while. Art of Shaving kits can turn your everyday shave into a full-blown professional shaving experience. You'll love building a luxurious lather with the badger brush and shave cream. Best of all, Art of Shaving kits keep your skin smooth and knick-free with their signature pre-shave oil and after-shave balm.

If you're ready to compare the Art of Shaving Kits for the first time, take a look at our buying guide. Our favorite set is The Art of Shaving's Full-Size Sandalwood Kit. Its assortment of products will give your skin a smooth feel without the razor burn.

Considerations when choosing Art of Shaving kits

What comes in Art of Shaving kits

Products

The Art of Shaving products you'll encounter in their kits include pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and after-shave balm. Some kits will come with all three, whereas in others you'll only receive select products.

Pre-shave oil acts as a lubricant to soften the beard and encourage regrowth to stand on end for a better shave. The Art of Shaving's specially formulated shaving cream is its most notable product, thanks to the barbershop-quality lather it provides. After-shave balm is applied at the very end and is infused with essential oils and extracts to protect and hydrate your face throughout the day.

Shaving brush

Shaving brushes consist of densely packed badger hair. Hair, or bristles, are available in four grades, with top-grade silver-tip being the best. More affordable kits, on the other hand, are usually made with pure badger hair. As for the handles, which resemble small knobs, you'll find them in wood, metal, or plastic.

Razor

The Art of Shaving manufactures a variety of high-end razor handles and blades. Safety razors are the most common, however, you'll find some kits with three- or five-blade razors. The Art of Shaving has also partnered with Morris Park and Gillette, so some of their kits will contain some of these brands' premium accessories.

Types of Art of Shaving kits

Starter kits

The Art of Shaving's starter kits include pre-shaving oil, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a trial-size badger brush. Often referred to as essential or "Elements" kits, they don't usually come with a razor -- which is ideal for shavers who are satisfied with their current razors.

Travel kits

Travel kits typically come with smaller containers of the Art of Shaving products, as they aim to fall within TSA guidelines for carry-ons. Some attractive features of these kits are their high-quality toiletries bags, as well as the Morris Park razor that lasts for up to 10 shaves.

Mid-size and full-size kits

Mid- and full-size kits include the same components of "Elements" kits, so the only real difference is in sizing. Full-size kits, however, often include significantly larger tubs of shaving cream than mid-size kits.

Price

Starter or travel Art of Shaving kits cost between $30 and $95. If you'd like full-size products, expect to spend between $100 to $200 for a kit. The most expensive Art of Shaving kits run between $200 and $300 and will include better-quality badger hair brushes and exclusive razor blade sets.

FAQ

Q. Are there Art of Shaving kits available in a large variety of scents?

A. There's a wide variety of scented and unscented products available. Sandalwood is by far the most popular, however, you'll also find lavender, lemon, and bergamot. The Art of Shaving also releases certain scents, like eucalyptus, only in full-size bottles.

Q. Is it common for my badger brush to shed bristles?

A. Yes, and keep in mind that the Art of Shaving uses four levels of badger hair for its brushes. If you notice significant shedding, you might wish to upgrade your brush for another one. You can also contact the Art of Shaving directly to see whether it's covered under a warranty.

Art of Shaving kits we recommend

Best of the best: The Art of Shaving Full-Size Sandalwood Kit

Our take: Ideal for the man who wants the full, pampered shaving experience.

What we like: Popular, versatile scent. Products are well-formulated for sensitive skin.

What we dislike: Expensive, so it's best for more experienced or mature shavers.

Best bang for your buck: The Art of Shaving Six-Piece Morris Park Sandalwood Travel Kit

Our take: Travel-size essentials packaged in an attractive toiletries bag.

What we like: Mid-size kit lasts through several trips. Total value buy for a gift or for personal use.

What we dislike: Badger brush occasionally sheds in the toiletries bag.

Choice 3: The Art of Shaving Men's Two-Piece Oud Suede Fragrance Gift Set

Our take: Sophisticated cologne and shave cream set with a memorable scent.

What we like: Well-blended fragrance of lemon, cedarwood, and spice. Packaged in an attractive box.

What we dislike: Pricey, so it's better for those who are big fans of the cologne.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

