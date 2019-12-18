If you've got a creative itch, then it's time to break out the paints and pens and make some art. Whether you're an experienced artist or a complete beginner, the right art set can help you draw or paint the way you want to.

This guide contains all the information you'll need to pick the best art set. Our top choice is Royal Langnickel's The All Media Easel Artist Set. This is a comprehensive art set for people who like to use a range of media, plus it comes in a sturdy wooden case with built-in mini easel.

Considerations when choosing art sets

Types of art sets

It's important to choose the right type of art set to suit your creative style, though this is a little trickier to gauge if you're just starting out.

Drawing sets are ideal for artists whose focus is on drawing. You can find sets dedicated to monochrome drawing, with a range of different graphite pencils, plus charcoals and useful accessories. For artists who prefer to work in color, choose a drawing set that also includes colored pencils, pastels, watercolor pencils, and crayons (or at least some of these options).

Painting sets are meant for painters. They generally contain several different types of paints, including watercolors, acrylics, and oil paints, plus often a selection of brushes and a palette for mixing colors.

Multimedia sets are the perfect choice for artists who create in a range of mediums, or for beginners who haven't yet found their preferred style. They can contain a range of different paints and pencils, plus useful accessories for both drawing and painting.

Set size

You can find everything from compact art sets with just 20 to 40 pieces, to huge comprehensive art sets with 150-plus pieces. Think about whether your art set will be your only source of art supplies or will top up art supplies you already own. Also consider what media and range of shades you require for your work.

Features

Paper: Some art sets include loose paper or pads to get you started. Some sets contain basic sketchbooks, whereas others include high-quality watercolor paper.

Case: Art sets generally come in some kind of storage case. This may be a simple lightweight fabric or plastic carry case or a sturdy wooden box.

Nontoxic: Don't assume that an art set is nontoxic, as some paints and drawing equipment can contain toxic materials. Luckily, you can find nontoxic art sets if you're concerned about such things. If you're looking for an art set for children, seek out products that are water-based and contain natural pigments and other all-natural ingredients.

Price

Art sets vary widely in price depending on their quality, size, and contents. Basic art sets can cost as little as $10, whereas high-end sets can cost $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Are art sets suitable for children?

A. Some art sets are better suited to children than others. You can find kids' art sets that contain colored pencils, crayons, watercolors, and more, but generally leave out more advanced mediums, such as oil paints and acrylics. Children who are competent artists may find kids' arts sets limiting, however, so it's fine to buy a child an adult's art set. Our main piece of advice is to choose an art set for kids that uses nontoxic ingredients, especially for young children.

Q. How can I learn more about creating art?

A. You can find art sets that include instruction manuals or advice sheets with tips and techniques for drawing and painting. However, it's never been easier to learn about creating art, with countless online resources available, including instructional websites and YouTube tutorials.

Art sets we recommend

Best of the best: Royal Langnickel's The All Media Easel Artist Set

Our take: This varied set is great for artists finding their style or who like to experiment with various media.

What we like: Includes watercolors, acrylics, oil paints, oil pastels, soft pastels, and watercolor pencils, plus a range of accessories. Comes in a quality wooden case with a miniature easel.

What we dislike: Somewhat expensive.

Best bang for your buck: US Art Supply's 162-Piece-Deluxe Mega Wood Box Art

Our take: An exceptional choice for beginners, featuring colored pencils, pastels, crayons, and watercolors, all at a reasonable price.

What we like: Includes a sturdy wooden box. You'll receive a drawing pad, watercolor pad, and field sketchbook, plus brushes and a palette.

What we dislike: Paint and pencil quality unlikely to satisfy experienced artists.

Choice 3: Castle Art Supplies' Graphite Drawing Pencils and Sketch Set

Our take: If monochrome drawing is your medium, this is an exceptional set. The pencils are strong and of a high enough quality for photo-realistic work.

What we like: Includes graphite and pastel pencils, charcoals, willow sticks, blending stumps, and various useful accessories. Everything has its place in the lightweight storage case.

What we dislike: Not the best choice for artists who like to work with color.

