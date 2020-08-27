The best aromatherapy candle

It's amazing how the right scent can instantly make your home feel more inviting or boost your mood. With aromatherapy candles, you not only add soft lighting to a room but also the perfect scent to create the atmosphere you're after.

Aromatherapy candles usually use natural oils to produce their fragrance, and you can choose from a wide variety of scents to calm, invigorate, or boost your overall mood. The key is selecting the right fragrance to produce the desired effect and a high-quality candle that provides a long-lasting scent.

Our buying guide can help you find the best aromatherapy candles for your home. We've included several specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from La Jolíe Muse, which is made from 100% soy wax and features ylang ylang, jasmine, and chamomile notes.

Considerations when choosing aromatherapy candles

Scent

With an aromatherapy candle, the most important factor is fragrance. While you can choose your favorite scent based on personal preference, it helps to know how aromatherapy works if you want to choose the best fragrance for your mood.

Here are some popular aromatherapy candle scents:

Lavender can help calm, so it's perfect for use before bed or when you're feeling stressed.

Eucalyptus is another relaxing scent and can help with congestion during a cold or flu.

Peppermint helps reduce feelings of stress and can create a festive mood during the holidays.

Vanilla can help quiet the mind and create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Cinnamon works well when you want to create a cozy, comfortable mood for your house.

Jasmine is an ideal scent when you want to relax or unwind after a long day.

Rosemary can help boost memory and focus when you need to concentrate on a project.

Lemongrass is an invigorating scent that can motivate you when working on a school or work project.

Synthetic vs. natural fragrance

Once you choose the scent for your aromatherapy candle, it's important to consider whether the candle uses synthetic or natural fragrances. Those with natural fragrances mix essential oils into the candle's wax, which are released when the wax melts. Synthetic oils are used similarly, but they typically don't possess the same aromatherapy benefits.

Wax type

All aromatherapy candles are made of wax, but they can feature several different types.

Soy: The majority of aromatherapy candles use soy wax because it's a non-toxic natural substance. Soy wax candles are usually more expensive, but they don't produce smoke or release toxins.

Beeswax: Like soy wax, beeswax is a natural, sustainable material, and it offers some air-purifying abilities, too. Beeswax candles usually provide a brighter light than soy candles.

Paraffin: Paraffin is wax that's made from oil and is extremely inexpensive. It can smoke pretty easily and produces soot, so it's a poor option for an aromatherapy candle.

Blends: Some aromatherapy candles feature a wax blend, which usually contains some combination of soy, beeswax, and/or vegetable wax. If the blend is all natural, it can work well for an aromatherapy candle.

Size

An aromatherapy candle's size determines how long it can burn. A smaller candle usually burns more slowly than a larger one because the shorter wick takes longer to burn down. That means a small candle may actually be a better value in the long run.

In general, a candle that's 10 ounces or smaller will burn for six to seven hours per ounce of wax. Candles that are larger than 10 ounces typically burn for four to five hours per ounce. Keep in mind that caring for your candle properly is the best way to ensure that it burns for a long time.

Features

Wicks

Most aromatherapy candles feature a single wick, but you can find some with two or three. Having multiple wicks doesn't really affect a candle's burn time, and you have to burn all the wicks at the same time to make sure that the candle burns evenly.

Packaging

You'll usually find aromatherapy candles in jars or metal containers with varied decorations. Most are reusable, so you can recycle or repurpose them after the candle is fully burned.

Pet-friendly

Some aromatherapy candles not only have benefits for you but for your furry friends, too. These candles are designed with calming scents to soothe anxious cats and dogs.

Price

You can find some aromatherapy candles for under $15, but these are usually smaller jars or feature lower-quality ingredients. For $15 to $30, you can find candles that burn for more than 10 hours and feature high-quality ingredients. Some extremely large candles or those in highly decorative packaging can go for more than $30.

FAQ

Q. How can I make the scent from an aromatherapy candle last longer?

A. Make sure you choose a candle that's large enough for your space. You should have at least 6 to 8 ounces of candle for every 100 square feet. Keep the candle's wick trimmed so it's about a quarter-inch long. Keep the candle away from any open windows or air conditioning vents to avoid having the scent dissipate too quickly.

Q. Is it safe to use an aromatherapy candle around my pets?

A. Cats and dogs can be sensitive to some fragrances and essential oils. It's usually safe to use aromatherapy candles with pets in the house if you light them in a well-ventilated area. If you're concerned, ask your vet about a particular fragrance or oil, or opt for a pet-friendly candle.

Aromatherapy candles we recommend

Best of the best: La Jolíe Muse's Jasmine and Ylang Ylang Aromatherapy Candle

Our take: A lovely candle that features ylang ylang and looks just as good as it smells.

What we like: Features perfume-grade oils, 100% soy wax, and cotton wicks. Also offers jasmine, chamomile, and musk notes to soothe and revitalize. Housed in an attractive rose gold container that makes a perfect gift.

What we dislike: The scent may be too overpowering for some users.

Best bang for your buck: CREASHINE's Aromatherapy Candle Gift Set

Our take: Excellent, non-toxic candles that feature beautiful packaging and include four different scents, making them a good choice for gift-giving.

What we like: Each candle comes in a tin container with a unique design. Candles feature food-grade soy wax and lead-free cotton wicks. Scent lasts a long time. Includes a ribbon and blank card for presentation.

What we dislike: Candles are smaller than many other options.

Choice 3: Gerrard Larriett's Aromatherapy Deodorizing Soy Candle for Pets

Our take: An option for anyone looking to soothe an anxious pet or just create a calming mood for their home.

What we like: Counters strong pet odors. Contains a combination of scents to relax nervous or overexcited pets. Features soy wax, cotton wicks, and natural oils. Available in several fragrances.

What we dislike: Pricier than other options, especially given the size.

