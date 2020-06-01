The best armoire

Does your closet have enough space? If you feel pressed for room, it's time to consider expanding your storage solutions. Adding an armoire to your bedroom will free up space in your closet while keeping your garments crush-free and easy to reach.

Armoires offer more versatility than the average closet. Between adjustable shelving and rods, you're able to customize storage solutions to suit your needs. Some armoires are even equipped with mirrors, tie or accessory organizers, or lights.

Not sure which armoire is best for your space? Give our buying guide a read to learn more about the different options on the market. We're including our top recommendations, like our favorite, Palace Imports' Solid Wood Sliding Door Armoire. This design is made of solid pine and is equipped with a clothing rod and a well-developed shelf system.

Considerations when choosing armoires

Purpose

Before you fall in love with an armoire, take an inventory of your needs, and the items you intend to store. If you need to hang clothing, choose an armoire with a sturdy closet rod whose height accommodates the items in your wardrobe, such as long coats, trousers, or gowns. To store footwear or accessories, select a design with adjustable shelving.

Size

While armoires don't have standard sizes, more often than not, they're over 6' tall and between 2' and 4' wide. They vary considerably in depth, which can be anywhere from 8" to 18". As far as weight goes, it really depends on their materials. Solid-wood armoires can weigh a couple hundred points, while medium-density fiberboard (MDF) designs can weigh less than 30 pounds.

Materials

Solid-wood armoires are usually made from oak, maple, birch, or pine. They're traditional in orientation and resemble regular furniture, though they'll cost more than most. Affordable alternatives to wood include composite wood and MDF, which are generally easy to assemble. These armoires aren't very heavy, so you may need to affix them to the wall for stability.

Features

Doors

Most armoire doors are hinged and swing outward, though in more expensive designs, they retract inside the armoire. It's important to consider exactly how far the doors will extend, as they may collide with surrounding furniture or objects, so measure the clearance before you buy.

Drawers

Armoires with drawers are a popular choice to store folded clothes, especially sweaters. In many designs, drawers are located at the bottom or down the side of a divided armoire. Quality is hit or miss with drawers unfortunately, as lower-end armoires have ill-fitted tracks and sliding mechanisms. Better-quality drawers, on the other hand, open smoothly and won't catch.

Shelves, nooks, and cubbies

If there's one thing armoires excel in, it's their versatility in organization. Many designs feature adjustable shelving that allows you to customize the size and location of shelves, nooks, and cubbies. They're ideal for storing footwear, toys, and fashion accessories. Some can also be used as entertainment centers to house televisions and video game systems.

Closet rods

While an armoire is often considered to be a room's second closet, only some of them are equipped with closet rods. Depending on the design, there may be a single rod or multiple tiers of rods. As you compare these types of armoires, keep an eye out on the quality of the rod, as it shouldn't buckle or feel flimsy.

Price

If you're on a budget, you'll find composite or MDF armoires for $60 to $200. For armoires partially or entirely made with solid wood, you'll spend between $300 and $1,200. If you're in the market for a designer armoire with finely crafted details, be prepared to spend $1,500 and above.

FAQ

Q. It's pretty dark inside my armoire, so what are my options for lighting?

A. An affordable solution is to install adhesive lights, either in the form of dome or strip LEDs. Installation is easy, as they don't require any drilling. Make sure you account for their power source, as they require batteries or access to an outlet.

Q. How long will it take to assemble an armoire?

A. It depends on how many pieces must be put together, and if the instructions are easy to follow. For simple armoires, such as lightweight composite or MDF designs, it can take up to an hour. For more involved designs, it can take at least a couple hours.

Armoires we recommend

Best of the best: Palace Imports' Solid Wood Sliding Door Armoire

Our take: Three-door sliding design equipped with adjustable shelving and a clothing rod.

What we like: Made from solid wood and available in four finishes. Additional shelving available for purchase.

What we dislike: An expensive option, and assembly can be quite the undertaking

Best bang for your buck: Prepac's Wardrobe Cabinet

Our take: Affordable MDF armoire with a simple, versatile look that can go in any room.

What we like: Crisp white laminate finish and brushed-steel handles. Convenient adjustable shelving.

What we dislike: Doors must be opened gently to prevent wobbling and tilting.

Choice 3: Sauder's Harbor View Armoire

Our take: Elegantly crafted shutter-inspired design available in three finishes.

What we like: Can be used to hang and store clothing, or as a media center. Two deep drawers at the bottom.

What we dislike: Not ideal if you intend to hang full-length garments.

