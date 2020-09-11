The best argan oil shampoo

If your hair feels a bit dry, coarse, or frizzy, it's time to upgrade your hair products. It may seem like you need a wide variety of products and formulas for a solution, but that's not necessarily true.

Argan oil shampoo has a solid reputation for managing these issues to leave your hair silky smooth and under control. It's effective at taming frizz, boosting elasticity, and promoting hair growth due to its high-fat formula. Best of all, it leaves hair with a healthy, high-gloss sheen.

Give your locks the treatment they deserve by switching to argan oil shampoo. We've assembled this buying guide to help you select the right one. We're also sharing a few of our favorites at the end, including our top choice, Pura D'Or's Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo with Argan Oil, which thickens hair in just six weeks.

Considerations when choosing argan oil shampoos

What is argan oil?

Argan oil comes from a kernel produced by the argan tree. A complex extraction process is used to retrieve oil from the kernel, which is later used for cosmetic and culinary use. Argan oil is packed with vitamins and nutrients that can benefit hair, such as antioxidants, carotenoids, fatty acids, and phenols.

How often should I use argan oil shampoo?

Argan oil is a heavy product that can weigh down hair. Hair care experts recommend using it no more than twice a week to maximize benefits. This helps hair in two ways: first, it keeps excess oil and product buildup at bay, and, second, it allows hair to continue reaping benefits from your regular shampoo, which may be responsible for managing other concerns.

Argan oil benefits

Dry or damaged hair: Argan oil adds silky softness to dry, damaged hair by coating strands. It also penetrates the shaft to combat dryness beginning at the root. When used regularly, it can minimize damage from heat styling by strengthening tips to prevent split ends and breakage.

Frizzy hair: Those with frizzy hair reach for argan oil shampoo for its smoothing effect. It helps to control rogue strands by gently weighing them down. Argan oil shampoo also keeps frizz and tangles under control in preparation for heat styling. Since it coats hair with nutrients, heat styling tools such as flat irons glide through it effortlessly.

Processed hair: Processed hair is often weak or brittle because color and perm treatments are harsh and stripping. Argan oil shampoos are helpful in restoring hair to its natural texture and softness. Not only does argan oil nourish hair with vitamins and nutrients that escape during treatments, it also restores shine.

Thinning hair: Argan oil shampoo benefits those with thinning hair; because it's rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it promotes hair growth. Argan oil also contains vitamin E and reduces oxidative stress, which has been linked to hair loss. Some people experience a "thickening" effect with argan oil shampoo, in which coated strands give hair a thicker, heavier appearance.

Price

Most drugstore argan oil shampoos cost $4 to $15. Specialty and salon formulas made by better brands can cost up to $30. Argan oil shampoos from high-end brands with complex formulas that deliver salon quality cost anywhere from $30 to $60.

FAQ

Q. Should I be using an argan oil conditioner with the shampoo?

A. Many people use both to maximize benefits from argan oil; however, some feel that using argan oil products together ends up leaving hair greasy or weighing it down. Other people are happy somewhere in the middle and use the argan oil shampoo and conditioner together once in a while.

Q. How long will it take to see results from argan oil shampoo?

A. Because argan oil coats strands, many people report noticeable results after the first shampoo. More dramatic results, including strengthening and softening, may take up to six weeks.

Argan oil shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Pura D'Or's Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo with Argan Oil

Our take: A strengthening formula that's preferred by those with thin or thinning hair.

What we like: The 17-ingredient blend has countless benefits, including hydration. Hair feels stronger and thicker after six weeks.

What we dislike: Not best for hair that's prone to tangling.

Best bang for your buck: OGX's Hydrate and Repair + Argan Oil of Morocco Extra-Strength Shampoo

Our take: Budget-friendly option whose formula leaves strands silky smooth and shiny.

What we like: Made without sulfates and not tested on animals. Effective at keeping frizz under control.

What we dislike: Scent is very hit and miss among users.

Choice 3: Maple Holistics' Pure Argan Oil Growth Therapy Shampoo

Our take: Suitable option if you're looking for a natural shampoo, as this one is glycerin-based.

What we like: A little goes a long way. Hair absorbs nutrients to become smoother and stronger. Pleasant natural scent.

What we dislike: Bottles are hard to squeeze, so dispensing shampoo is challenging.

