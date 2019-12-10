The best argan oil

From the bathroom to the kitchen, argan oils have key benefits that can improve numerous aspects of your life. But finding the right oil to meet your needs can be tough. You'll need to have the knowledge to look for the proper scent and consistency, determine whether the oils are certified organic, and understand the difference between culinary and cosmetic argan oil. Continue reading this buying guide to learn how to choose the right argan oil for your purposes. We've also included some specific product reviews. If you're looking for a simple and certified organic oil for use on skin and hair, then be sure to check out our top pick, Eve Hansen's Organic Argan Oil.

Considerations when choosing argan oils

Scent

Cosmetic argan oil may have a subtle nutty scent or in some cases, no scent at all. However, if you notice a harsh or rancid smell, you should throw away the oil immediately. The bad smell is often a result of improper storage or prolonged exposure to sunlight and air.

Color and consistency

Argan oil ranges in color from pale yellow to deep gold, depending on how refined the oil is. It has a consistency that is smooth and silky without being too runny. You may find sediment at the bottom of some bottles, but this is completely normal and harmless.

Certified organic

Your argan oil should never have a long list of ingredients. In fact, argan oil should be the only one. Always look for the 100% Organic or USDA Organic label to guarantee the argan tree was grown in quality soil that was free of chemicals.

Features

Cosmetic vs. culinary

As it turns out, you can also eat argan oil, though not the kind you put in your hair.

Culinary argan oil is made from roasting and grinding argan nuts into oil. This gives it a strong, nutty flavor and scent that's delicious on salads, bread, and more. Roasting the nuts does eliminate some of the skincare benefits, however, which is why cosmetic argan oil uses unroasted, cold-pressed nuts.

Dispenser

While it may seem minor, choosing between an eye drop or a pump lid can make a world of difference. Pump lids tend to be less messy, making your argan oil routine faster and easier. However, some find that a pump lid doesn't effectively get all of the product out of the bottle. Eye drops may be potentially less precise, but they are more efficient at soaking up every last drop.

Price

You can expect to pay anywhere from $10 to $50 for this highly sought after oil. Most bottles will fall in the range of one ounce to 16 ounces, but size isn't the only factor when it comes to determining the price. Organic and unrefined oils will likely cost top dollar, while a more processed version might come in at a bargain.

FAQ

Q. What types of hair does argan oil work best on?

A. Argan oil is safe for use on all hair types. However, those with dry or damaged hair will reap more benefits from the product.

Q. Will argan oil clog my pores?

A. One of the best aspects of argan oil is that it does not clog pores. Skincare oils are rated on a scale of zero to 10 in that regard. Argan oil is rated at the bottom of the scale, as it won't clog pores or cause blackheads.

Argan oils we recommend

Best of the best: Eve Hansen's Organic Argan Oil

Our take: A certified organic argan oil that penetrates the skin to leave it silky soft.

What we like: Quality dropper that doesn't leak. Includes no artificial ingredients and is not tested on animals. A little product goes a long way.

What we dislike: Not everyone loves the scent.

Best bang for your buck: Cocojojo's 100% Pure Argan Oil

Our take: A large bottle of argan oil at a reasonable price point; perfect for those on a budget.

What we like: Leaves skin feeling moisturized without feeling too heavy. Quantity will last a long time. No harsh scent. Quality customer service.

What we dislike: There is no indication of whether or not the product is tested on animals.

Choice 3: Viva Naturals' Organic Argan Oil

Our take: A quality organic argan oil with a pump lid for mess-free application.

What we like: Pump design is easier to use than the usual eye drop method. Sustainably produced and not tested on animals. Includes no artificial additives.

What we dislike: A few complaints of bottles arriving with a harsh scent.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.