The best area rug

Are you moving into a new home or apartment or perhaps redecorating an existing space? If so, you're probably outfitting it from floor to ceiling with the right fixtures, furniture, and décor. To really bring the entire look together, consider investing in an area rug.

Area rugs are the ideal compromise between enjoying hardwood floors without sacrificing them for wall-to-wall carpet. They add warmth, both literally and figuratively, to a room. Because area rugs are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, you're able to truly find the right fit and best design for your space.

Get ready to explore the world of area rugs with this buying guide. We're covering everything you need to know before investing in one, plus we're sharing a few recommendations of our favorites at the end, including our top choice from the Safavieh Hudson Shag Collection, which is versatile enough to complement both classic and contemporary looks.

Considerations when choosing area rugs

Furnishing a room from scratch

If you're moving into a home or completely overhauling a room, consider building the space around the area rug. Some interior designers say building the room "from the floor up" is an effective technique to begin the room's flow. Colors and patterns of area rugs, in this case, may inspire the tone and theme of the furniture, drapery, or décor.

Adding an area rug to a furnished room

Adding an area rug to a furnished room is a simple, budget-friendly way to restyle the space. Subtle changes are achieved with area rugs featuring neutral colors and designs. For a bolder appearance, consider area rugs in vibrant colors that will emphasize subdued colors in your existing décor.

Size

Small area rugs measure 2 x 4 feet, and mid-size rugs measure 5 x 7 feet to 6 x 9 feet. Large area rugs measure 7 x 10 feet and up. To choose the best size for your room, consider the pieces of furniture that will be placed around it. If you'd like to cover the majority of the space, make sure all furniture fits on top of the rug. To create an intimate space, such as a reading nook or study area, choose an area that fits only beneath the furniture involved with said activities.

Features

Material

The most affordable area rugs are made with synthetic materials, such as acrylic, nylon, or polypropylene. Not only do they deliver a stylish look on a budget, they're extremely resistant to fading.

Area rugs made from natural fibers, like cotton, jute, wool, or sisal have a great, all-natural texture and feel. Unfortunately, they're somewhat more delicate than synthetic rugs, and are prone to fading or sustaining damage.

Pile height

Pile height refers to how long an area rug's fibers are. Low-pile rugs are popular for high-traffic areas since they are less revealing of footprints. High-pile rugs are placed in cozy, comfortable spots, like bedrooms and living areas, where people often walk barefoot.

Construction

The main features of construction to compare among area rugs are their backing and edging. These reveal the quality, and if you know what to look for, you'll have realistic expectations in terms of how long they'll last.

Area rugs may have a mesh latex and jute backing, or one with a rubber backing. These should be tightly woven and free of loose fibers. Edging in well-made area rugs have quality binding, serging, or fringed edges. If any of these stitches feel loose or have slack, there's a good chance the edging will end up unraveling.

Price

Smaller synthetic area rugs cost $40 and below, but if you prefer ones that are 4 feet x 6 feet or larger, you'll spend $150 to $500. Wool rugs cost anywhere from $400 to $1,000, and hand-woven rugs from designers may cost well over $1,000.

FAQ

Q. Will a robotic vacuum have any difficulty going over an area rug?

A. It depends on the area rug. Those with fringe edging or high piling aren't recommended to be cleaned with robotic vacuums, as fibers may jam the device. If possible, vacuum the rug yourself with a regular vacuum cleaner to keep the area rug intact.

Q. What is a rug mat, and do I need one?

A. Area rugs, particularly those with smooth backings, often slide across floors. Rug mats create friction between the area rug and the floor to prevent it from moving. Another perk of rug mats is that they protect your floors from sustaining scratching from the area rug's backing, which may be quite rough.

Area rugs we recommend

Best of the best: Safavieh's Hudson Shag Collection

Our take: Beautiful and plush, you'll be hard-pressed to find a room this rug doesn't complement.

What we like: Made with durable polypropylene fibers that wear well and won't shed. Available in four neutral colors and a variety of sizes.

What we dislike: Pricey, but it's a good investment considering the craftsmanship.

Best bang for your buck: Artistic Weavers' Chester Black Area Rug

Our take: Affordable option if you're in the market for a neutral, light-wash rug for dark floors.

What we like: Edges are tightly woven to resist unraveling. Easy to vacuum and spot clean. Unique patterns are big hits with consumers.

What we dislike: Color may fade, particularly in high-traffic areas.

Choice 3: Alexander Home's Julian Medallion Shag Rug

Our take: Regal design with more than one pile height for a stylish look with dimension.

What we like: High pile is soft under bare feet. Medallions are bold but blend into décor well. Looks more expensive than it is.

What we dislike: Contains latex, and only available in two colors.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.