The best archery recurve bow

While its design is rather simple, the recurve bow was an impressive achievement when created long ago, allowing an archer to wield a smaller yet more effective bow. The modern recurve hasn’t changed much over the centuries, but subtle nuances and features make choosing the right bow an important and involved process.

Our guide dissects what makes a quality recurve bow and how to choose the right one for your skill level, size, and purpose. Our top pick, the KESHES Takedown Hunting Recurve Bow, is impressively versatile, but there are many more options from which to choose. Read on to find the right archery recurve bow for your needs.

Considerations when choosing archery recurve bows

Material

Recurve bows are made from a variety of materials, which influence weight, handling, and durability. Wood is a popular choice for its look and feel, though composite alternatives like fiberglass are lighter and more durable. Leather is another material that’s durable, while aluminum is an inexpensive and light choice. Both, however, may be susceptible to inclement weather and need to be regularly maintained.

In some cases, recurve bows may be made of more than one material, with a fiberglass body and wood tips, for instance.

Design

There are two main recurve bow design types: the one-piece and the takedown. One-piece bows are generally less expensive and easier to maintain, but takedown bows feature removable pieces for easier transport and the ability to change draw weight. While these may be heavier, they’re usually preferred by beginners for their versatility and the ability to grow your skill level without needing to get a new bow.

Weight

Recurve bows are designed to be strong but also lightweight to make transport and usage easier. Most range from one pound for youngsters up to four pounds for adults. Every little bit of weight matters if you’ll be holding it for long periods of time.

Features

Draw length

The draw length of a bow is the maximum distance you can pull back the bow string. Most people have a draw length between 24 and 30 inches, which varies from person to person based on their build. Your draw length also helps determine the size of the bow you should use — you want a bow that’s about twice as long as your draw length.

Draw weight

How much effort it takes to pull back the bowstring fully is considered the draw weight. The force is measured in pounds, ranging from 10 pounds up to 60 pounds. While recommended draw weight can vary based on the archer’s size and strength, a 25-pound draw weight is standard for target shooting, while 40 pounds is preferred by hunters.

Price

Most quality archery recurve bows cost between $70 and $160, with a variety of sizes, draw weights, and materials for beginners and intermediates. Seasoned users may spend hundreds for a high-end option, however, as they hone their personal preferences.

FAQ

Q. How do I maintain my archery recurve bow?

A. Maintenance of a recurve bow is fairly simple — wipe it down with a soft cloth after use, especially if the bow becomes damp or dirty outside. Avoid storing it in hot or humid conditions, and place it on its side so it doesn’t compress from its own weight. Be sure to regularly check the bowstring and the bow for any issues before each use.

Q. What’s the difference between a recurve bow and a compound bow?

A. Compound bows are more complicated to use, more expensive, and require more maintenance. As such, they’re often used by more experienced, dedicated users. Recurve bows are relatively simple and better reflect an archer’s skill than mechanically assisted compound bows.

Archery recurve bows we recommend

Best of the best: KESHES Takedown Hunting Recurve Bow

Our take: This versatile, comfortable recurve bow provides a durable and accommodating investment for beginners and intermediates alike.

What we like: Adjustable draw weight allows users to grow with the bow. Smooth draw affords impressive accuracy. Accessories can be attached.

What we dislike: Arrow rest is lacking in quality.

Best bang for your buck: TopArchery Traditional Recurve Bow

Our take: A light and easy-to-use recurve bow ideal for youngsters and beginners interested in archery.

What we like: Fiberglass and wood construction is light and durable. Lower draw weight is comfortable for young adults. Stylish design.

What we dislike: Somewhat noisy.

Choice 3: Samick Sage Takedown Recurve Bow

Our take: Durable and customizable draw weight make this a popular travel companion for archers of all skill levels.

What we like: Takedown bow that’s portable and light. Limbs can be interchanged. Features a smooth grip; comfortable to use.

What we dislike: Concerns about the bowstring quality.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.