For those interested in archery, in addition to finding the right bow and arrow, you need a quality quiver. At its most basic, an archery quiver holds your arrows at the ready; however, its simple function belies its potential versatility.

Quivers are made in various sizes and may be fastened at different parts of the body. They not only provide access to arrows but offer some protection as well, which may be much needed when transported or used in various environments. We’ve highlighted our top pick, the durable and adjustable Kratarc Multifunction Back Arrow Quiver, at the end of this guide, but there are plenty of options available. Keeping reading to learn more about how to find the best archery quiver for you.

Considerations when choosing archery quivers

Type

There are multiple types of quivers, each of which is used in a different way:

Back quiver: This popular option straps on your back and provides access to arrows from over one of your shoulders. Typically, it’s worn with the arrows accessible from the draw side, allowing for an easy and seamless transition. While these are convenient, beginners need time to adjust to the weight and movement.Hip quiver: A common alternative to back options are hip quivers, which are lighter and attach to the hip. These arrows are pulled out across your body. These are usually less secure than back quivers.Ground quiver: For those in a stationary position, whether practicing or competing, a ground quiver may be useful. These options stake into the ground, and arrows can be easily accessed when needed. These may feature a bag to hold the arrows, but common ground quivers also have rings and an open design.Bow quiver: This option is often utilized by hunters, in which the quiver is attached to a compound bow, allowing convenient access and ease of mobility. This style takes some getting used to, and while light in weight, it doesn’t hold a lot of arrows.Detachable quivers: These are similar to bow quivers in that they attach to the bow but come off fairly easily and allow you to shoot normally without the added weight and compensation of a quiver on the bow.



Size

Note the size of the quiver — larger options hold more arrows, but also add weight. Consider how size influences weight, capacity, and portability. If you have a lot of space in the quiver, arrows may move around if not securely and snugly packed.

Features

Tubes

Some quivers feature tubes within so as to separate and better protect arrows. Tubes each hold two to four arrows, and the separation lessens jostling, noise, and potential damage during movement.

Storage

Back and hip quivers may feature separate pouches and storage options for personal belongings or other gear. Look for heavy-duty zippers and durable padding, which may be waterproof, when inspecting pouches.

Color and design

Quivers tend to be black or brown, but other color options and some design patterns may be available, too. Youngsters in particular are likely to find an array of colorful options available.

Price

Quality quivers cost between $20 and $40. These are durably made and allow for a large capacity of arrows to be securely stored.

FAQ

Q. How should I store arrows?

A. Before placing arrows in the quiver, be sure they’re clean and dry if they were used recently. Wet or damp arrows may rust or warp over time and that water damage can hurt other arrows stored within. Arrows should be stored securely so they don’t move around within the quiver.

Q. How do I maintain my quiver?

A. Quivers can get dirty with use, so it’s important to wipe them down and clean them out after any outing, especially if used during inclement weather. Check the inside as well as the outside. Most quivers can be wiped down with soap and water, though take note of the material and any special needs.

Archery quivers we recommend

Best of the best: Kratarc Multifunction Back Arrow Quiver

Our take: Durable, large-capacity back quiver with convenient pouches and an adjustable strap.

What we like: Comfortable back quiver is easy to adjust to your body for a snug, secure fit. Strap design keeps the quiver stabilized. Holds 30 arrows. Multiple storage pouches and ability to add more.

What we dislike: On the heavier side.

Best bang for your buck: Easton Flipside 3-Tube Hip Quiver

Our take: Lightweight and inexpensive hip quiver that offers convenience and easy accessibility.

What we like: Features three storage tubes; holds up to 18 arrows. Attaches easily. Includes removable pouches. Offered in various colors.

What we dislike: Hangs loose; not ideal for frequent movement.

Choice 3: Allen Company Youth Compact Back Quiver

Our take: Simple, lightweight, and effective back quiver for youngsters interested in archery.

What we like: Comfortably fits most kids from ages six to 11. Adjustable straps. Easy access. Colorful trim. Holds 14 arrows. Inexpensive.

What we dislike: Lacks durability and stiffness.

