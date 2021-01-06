The best archery protective glove

Shooting a bow and arrow effectively is much harder than it looks. It takes patience, focus, and the right equipment. Your drawing hand — the hand that pulls back the arrow — requires protection, as over time it’s common to develop soreness and even nerve damage. An archery protective glove can prevent such problems.

Such gloves are necessary for enjoyment and success in archery, especially for those who intend to engage with a bow and arrow over time. Our buying guide explains the two main types of guards, highlights our top pick, the durable ArcheryMax Three-Finger Archery Glove, and lets you in on everything you should know about archery protective gloves.

Considerations when choosing archery protective gloves

Types of gloves

There are two main types of archery protective gloves: the standard glove and the tab. The decision may come down to personal preference. The glove may cover the entirety of one’s hand or just the three middle fingers, offering protection and a degree of comfort and flexibility. These are best for beginners and intermediates.

The tab, meanwhile, is a small piece of durable fabric that covers the top of the fingers where one pulls back the arrow. These are much more portable and less cumbersome, but may take some getting used to. More advanced archers typically opt for tabs.

Material

The glove’s material influences its durability and comfort. Leather is a popular choice as it’s long-lasting and protective, though it can be heavy for some and cause discomfort over time. Beginners and intermediates may prefer leather, but advanced archers may want something lighter.

Polyester is a lighter and stretchier option, offering a snug fit and a good feel for the bow. However, it lacks durability and may not hold up well in adverse weather conditions.

One last alternative is a hybrid glove, which features leather on the fingertips for maximum perception but polyester along the rest of the glove to keep it light and breathable.

Size

The archery glove should fit comfortably and snugly. You need it tight enough so that you can still control the bow and move your hand easily, but not so tight that you’re uncomfortable. Avoid anything that feels baggy, heavy, or loose, as it can interfere with your motion.

Features

Color

You have a choice of color for your protective glove, though black, brown, and dark green are the most common options. Many archers don’t want anything that’s too noticeable, but there are some yellow or red options available geared toward competition usage and younger archers.

Wrist strap

Some gloves may feature a wrist strap so that you can better secure the glove while also keeping your hand protected from any harsh weather like rain or wind that may cause discomfort.

Breathability

How much air (if any) that gets through the glove may be a concern. Depending on the climate in which you’re shooting, you may want to protect your hand from cold or wet weather. However, you also want to avoid feeling stuffy and humid in warmer conditions. Some gloves may prevent moisture accumulation or feature mesh portions to increase airflow.

Price

Most archer protective gloves cost between $10 and $20. Leather typically increases the price, and tabs for advanced archers may be pricier as well.

FAQ

Q. Do I always need to use an archery protective glove?

A. It’s highly recommended to always use a glove or tab when shooting, especially when starting off. While some users may not feel anything negative right away, repeated shooting can lead to nerve damage over time. Gloves offer both short and long-term protection.

Q. Do I need a protective glove for both hands?

A. Some users may opt for a protective glove for their bow hand. This glove covers the thumb and index finger, where the bow makes contact with your hand. In most cases, archers choose a protective glove or tab for their draw hand, and an arm guard for their bow arm to protect against string slap.

Archery protective gloves we recommend

Best of the best: ArcheryMax Three-Finger Archery Glove

Our take: Quality glove for beginner and intermediate archers that balances comfort and protection.

What we like: Three-finger design is lightweight and breathable. Double layer of leather protects fingertips while the mesh offers airflow. Wrist strap provides a secure, safe fit.

What we dislike: Sizes run small.

Best bang for your buck: JKER TECH Seek Top Archery Glove

Our take: Lightweight, stylish three-finger glove design ideal for youngsters and beginners.

What we like: Youth glove is comfortable and protective. Stretches for a snug fit. Extra leather padding at the tips. Inexpensive.

What we dislike: Lacks protection for powerful draws and shooters.

Choice 3: Damascus Protective Gear Doeskin Shooting Glove

Our take: Thin yet protective three-finger glove that covers the whole palm and offers a good feel of the bow.

What we like: Lightweight glove allows for dexterity. Durable leather breaks in quickly. Suitable for all skill levels. Comfortable fit.

What we dislike: Lacks breathability.

