The best archery bow

Archery is a fascinating and challenging hobby, but when you’re just getting started, the huge variety of archery bows available can be daunting, as can technical terms you’re perhaps not familiar with.

In this guide, we’ve put together a quick and easy review, so you know what to look for, and we’ve made a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Diamond Archery Compound Bow, is a superbly made option that can be finely tuned to suit each individual whether target shooting or hunting.

Considerations when choosing archery bows

Which type of bow

All bows can be divided into two main types: recurve or compound. The basic style of a recurve bow has been around for at least 1,000 years — a sprung frame with a bowstring. Originally made of horn or wood, modern versions use laminated composites. All require direct physical force. Takedown bows are a popular version among hunters, because the limbs can be removed for transportation.

Compound bows use wires and pulleys to reduce the amount of effort you need to exert. So for the same energy, you get much greater range than you would from a recurve. This makes them more lethal for hunting, but the complex mechanism means more care is required when carrying them.

Main features

The two key elements in choosing an archery bow are the draw weight, and the draw length.

Draw weight is a measure of the bow’s power — given in pounds. A young person’s archery bow can be as little as five or seven pounds, whereas a high-powered recurve could be as much as 70 pounds. The more powerful the bow, the further and faster the arrow will fly, but you need to be able to control that power. While there are always exceptions, most adults are in the 30 to 50 pounds range. With recurve bows, the draw weight is fixed, whereas compound bows are frequently adjustable.

Draw length is the distance you pull back the bowstring, and it’s important it’s tailored to your physique. You need to measure your span — from fingertip to fingertip with your arms spread — then divide by two and a half. Again, a few compound bows offer adjustability but it’s normally quite limited. A young person can outgrow their first bow quite quickly, so it’s something to bear in mind when making that initial investment.

Other considerations

The actual weight of the bow (rather than draw weight) will be important if you’re going to carry it all day. You could get a bag or case for it. They provide useful protection, and might let you carry it across your back, but they aren’t very practical for hunting. Arrows will become a personal choice as you gain experience, but when you buy a beginner’s archery bow it’s nice to have some included. Bow speed — how fast it can fire the arrow measured in feet per second — is another aspect that is really only relevant to expert archers.

Price

A cheap archery bow for your kids can be as little as $30, and entry-level adult recurve bows run from about $70. You’ll need around $150 for a beginner’s compound bow. Bows for enthusiastic target archers and hunters can reach $500, and competition equipment can be in the thousands.

FAQ

Q. How long will a bowstring last?

A. It depends how often it’s used, but you should expect a couple of years if it’s waxed regularly. They can get fuzzy when dry. They need changing when the strands start to pull apart.

Q. How do I store my bow?

A. Always unstring it. Store it flat on a rack, shelf, or a couple of hooks — anywhere the bow can rest in its natural shape and that doesn’t suffer from dampness. Never leave it resting on its end.

Archery bows we recommend

Best of the best: Diamond Archery Compound Bow Package

Our take: High-quality bow for intermediate archers and upwards offers terrific adjustability.

What we like: Versatile model for target shooting or hunting. Ten pounds to 70 pounds draw weight, 15 inches to 30 inches draw length. Easy to adjust. American-made and offers a choice of colors, too.

What we dislike: Not really for beginners. For the price, some expect a sight.

Best bang for your buck: Longbowmaker Hungarian-Style Horsebow

Our take: Traditional handcrafted recurve bow comes at a surprisingly low cost.

What we like: Combines the benefits of fiberglass with leather and wood for an authentic feel. Multiple draw weights available from 35 pounds to 60 pounds. Shoot from standing or horseback. Ambidextrous.

What we dislike: Heavier than modern bows. Occasional faults with limbs or stringing.

Choice 3: Genesis Bows Original Kit

Our take: Excellent entry-level compound bow can be used by all ages and physiques.

What we like: Official bow of the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP). Standard 20 pounds pull can be lowered to 10 pounds if necessary. Clever design eliminates draw-length adjustment. Five arrows included.

What we dislike: Not much. Very rare manufacturing problems reported.

