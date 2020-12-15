The best Arc’teryx jacket for men

Functionality and style don’t always go together when it comes to jackets and apparel to protect you from vicious weather. Fortunately, Canadian retailer Arc’teryx specializes in parkas and coats that are both fashionable and effective — winters in the Great White North can get pretty frigid, after all.

Arc’teryx offers a range of jackets for men who stay active in the rain or snow, as well as those who want to commute in comfort. Our top pick, the Arc’teryx Men’s Beta AR Jacket, is a versatile, warm option for living in colder climates, but there are many other choices for active lifestyles. Our guide takes a look at the men’s jacket options from Arc’teryx.

Considerations when choosing Arc’teryx jackets for men

Type

Men’s Arc'teryx jackets come in one of two main types: shell or insulated. While they possess some similarities, shell jackets are typically used in conjunction with warm layers underneath when it comes to extreme cold, while insulated jackets are ready for all kinds of weather on their own. Shell jackets vary in length and most have hoods, while insulated options tend to cut at the hip and have various collar lengths.

Use

Arc’teryx offers a range of jackets geared toward specific outdoor activities, such as rock climbing, skiing, and hiking. Others are designed for everyday use and are less focused on athletics and adventures. Each jacket has a handful of optimal uses so you can match the right one to your lifestyle.

Weight

Keep in mind how bulky or heavy the jacket is. Arc’teryx jackets are relatively light by construction, though different styles vary. Some options attest to be lightweight or even superlight, while others designed for skiing are labeled both light and fast.

Color

Arc’teryx jackets for men are offered in a variety of colors, from darker options like black or blue, to lighter choices such as yellow or orange. Color comes down to personal preference and doesn’t affect functionality for the most part. Those who ski or hike may want a bright option so others can see them on trails, especially when it’s snowing.

Features

Hoods

Most Arc’teryx jackets have a sturdy, protective hood, though lightweight options geared for fall-like weather may forego it. Those styles with hoods may allow them to be detached at your convenience. Some selected jackets feature a special pocket where you can store the hood so it doesn't get separated or lost.

Weatherproofing

While all Arc’teryx jackets are designed to keep you warm, some offer extra resistance to specific weather conditions. Some options utilize the fabric Gore-Tex, which waterproofs the jacket and keeps you warm and dry on the inside. Other options may be windproof, which is especially useful for those spending time active outdoors.

No Slip Zip

This trademarked feature on some jackets prevents the zipper from slowly coming down when fully zipped up, which is a common nuisance on some winter and fall coats. The innovation keeps the zipper locked into its place, so it can only come down manually, not by gravity.

Price

Quality Arc’teryx jackets that stand up to cold winter weather typically cost between $300 and $500. An Arc’teryx jacket will last for many seasons and should be seen as a long-term investment.

FAQ

Q. What do all the terms and abbreviations in the jacket names mean?

A. Arc’teryx jackets have specific names, like Atom or Proton, and one of several abbreviations like FL, AR, or LT. Don’t be intimidated by all the labels — you can find detailed descriptions of every name, phrase, and abbreviation on their website.

Q. Will Arc’teryx jackets protect my electronics?

A. Arc'teryx jackets have WaterTight zippers, a trademarked feature that boasts a high level of water resistance. Your electronics should be safe within; however, if you open up the zipper during wet or snowy conditions and any moisture gets in, that moisture may collect. If you insist on using your smartphone during such weather, bring a plastic bag to secure it in.

Arc’teryx jackets for men we recommend

Best of the best: Arc’teryx Men’s Beta AR Jacket

Our take: Versatile, hardshell jacket designed for warmth and protection during all kinds of weather across the colder seasons.

What we like: Constructed from waterproof Gore-Tex. Drawstrings tighten the hem for secure fit. Features two front pockets and vents under the arms for added breathability.

What we dislike: Pricey jacket. Best serves those who are active outdoors.

Best bang for your buck: Arc’Teryx Men’s Squamish Hooded Jacket

Our take: Lightweight, inexpensive hooded jacket that’s easy to pack and ideal for variable fall weather.

What we like: Windproof and waterproof. Cuffs draw tight to block out cold air and rain. Ultra-light. Stretches to allow for better movement. Brimmed hood.

What we dislike: Extra layers required for warmth during cold weather.

Choice 3: Arc’teryx Men’s Atom LT Hooded Insulated Jacket

Our take: Slim, stylish hooded jacket offering solid all-around protection at a mid-range price.

What we like: Insulated jacket traps in heat and keeps you warm during cold weather. Wind-resistant exterior. Insulated hood accommodates a helmet. Easy to flex and move around.

What we dislike: Not waterproof. May be too bulky for alpine skiers.

