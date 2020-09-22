The best aquarium plant

Keeping your fish happy and healthy doesn't just mean making sure to feed them the proper amount and maintaining the correct water temperature for them to swim in. Giving them an attractive, interesting tank to live in is also essential -- that's why it's important to choose high-quality aquarium plants to surround them with. Depending on the plants you choose, they can help improve your aquarium's water quality, slow algae growth, and provide your fish with fun areas to swim through.

Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you select the best aquarium plants for your tank. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, like our top choice from Luffy, which are low-maintenance live plants that can help prevent algae growth.

Considerations when choosing aquarium plants

Artificial vs. living plants

You can choose from both artificial and living plants for your aquarium. Artificial plants don't require much maintenance and are usually fairly budget-friendly. You don't have to worry about them growing too large and taking over the tank or harboring any parasites that might make the fish sick, and they still provide fun hiding spots for your fish. However, artificial plants don't add any nutrients to the water and don't fight algae.

Living plants provide nutrients to the water, are typically more impressive-looking, and can even provide a snack for your fish when they nibble on the leaves. They aid in fighting algae and help with water filtration. The drawback to living plants is that they require much more maintenance than artificial options -- if the plants start to die, they can add nitrates and ammonia to the water, so you have to keep them healthy. You pay more for living plants, too.

Non-toxic

Fish have a habit of nibbling on plants, so choose species that are safe for the type of tank and fish you have. If you opt for artificial plants, make sure they're sturdy enough to prevent large fish or fish with teeth from eating them. If you go with live plants, check that they're safe for your fish species.

Keep in mind that living plants can sometimes carry parasites, disease, and other toxins that may be introduced to the water. You should usually quarantine new live plants for a bit in water with a small amount of salt to kill any parasites or other toxins. Dead plant matter can also give off nitrates and ammonia, so remove any decaying plant materials as soon as you spot them.

Sharp edges

Some plants have relatively sharp edges that may scratch or tear at delicate fish as they swim past. Before you add plants to your aquarium, run a finger along the edges to see how they feel. If they seem too sharp, sand them down a bit.

Water suitability

Consider the type of water that's in your aquarium. If you have a saltwater tank, you must choose plants that can thrive in salty water. Freshwater plants can break down in saltwater pretty quickly. On the other hand, living saltwater plants may die in freshwater and pose problems for a freshwater aquarium.

Features

Appearance

Aquarium plants are meant to add an aesthetic element to your tank, so consider their appearance. You can find both artificial and living plants in a wide array of styles, ranging from grasses that offer a minimalist look to dramatic neon-colored plants that make a bold statement.

When you're selecting plants, consider the overall theme of your aquarium to choose plants that complement each other and the fish species, gravel type, and accessories like rocks that you have inside.

Durability and materials

Artificial aquarium plants can start to fade and wear down over time if they aren't well-made. Silk plants are usually the best bet because they maintain their color, offer natural movement, and are non-toxic for the fish. If you choose plastic plants, choose a non-toxic plastic material to keep your fish safe.

Hiding nooks

Fish often like to hide in small areas inside a tank, so they feel safe. Aquarium plants with large leaves that droop down typically offer the best hiding spots.

Base weights

Some aquarium plants feature a weighted base that helps keep the plant in place inside the tank. Plants without a base weight usually need to be buried in the gravel to anchor them. Otherwise, a lightweight plant can fall over or float to the top of the aquarium.

Maintenance

Living plants can sometimes help filter the water in your aquarium to keep it clean and clear, but these types of plants need a lot of sunlight, which can cause algae to grow in the tank which you need to clean.

Artificial plants are easier to maintain, but you may occasionally need to scrub them down to remove any algae or other residue.

Price

You can pay anywhere from $1 to $13 or more for an aquarium plant. Lower-quality artificial plants typically go for $1 to $5, while higher-quality synthetic plants and simple living plants cost between $5 and $10. If you're willing to pay $13 and up, you can choose from incredibly realistic silk plants and large, unique living plants.

FAQ

Q. Do live aquarium plants require a specific temperature?

A. It varies from plant to plant, but in most cases, aquarium plants thrive in water that's between 70°F and 80°F.

Q. How should I clean artificial aquarium plants?

A. You don't want to use dishwashing detergent to clean your plants because it can leave behind residue that's toxic for your fish. Instead, use a solution of vinegar and hot water to clean your plants.

Aquarium plants we recommend

Best of the best: Luffy's Giant Marimo Moss Balls

Our take: Living plants that don't require as much work as other natural options but still offer an impressive appearance and benefits for your tank.

What we like: Eco-friendly and easy to care for. Offer outstanding nutrient absorption and fight algae growth. Work well for fish of all sizes.

What we dislike: Some plants arrive with brown spots.

Best bang for your buck: Uxcell's Aquarium Green Plastic Artificial Plants

Our take: Excellent artificial aquarium plants for those who are new to aquarium maintenance.

What we like: Includes three artificial plants. Offer a height of more than 10 inches. Fish enjoy hiding around them.

What we dislike: Can look a bit sparse and fake. Bases may not be weighted enough to stay anchored.

Choice 3: Blue Spotted's Betta Red Anubias Leaf

Our take: An attractive plastic plant that works best for smaller aquariums.

What we like: Offers a natural look and soft leaves. Works well with small or delicate fish. Features a heavy weighted base to stay in place.

What we dislike: Is on the small side.

