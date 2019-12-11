A vital part of fishkeeping is providing a suitable environment for your fish with the correct water parameters. Many fish need aquarium heaters in their tanks to maintain the correct water temperature -- without heaters they would die.

The following guide contains the information you need to find the best aquarium heater to suit your tank and its inhabitants. Our favorite model is the Aqueon Glass Adjustable Aquarium Heater. This reliable aquarium heater is available in a range of sizes between 50 and 300 watts to suit tanks up to 90 gallons.

Considerations when choosing aquarium heaters

Types of aquarium heaters

It's important to select the right type of aquarium heater to suit your fish and their tank. Below are some of the most common varieties of aquarium heaters:

Immersible aquarium heaters hang over the top of the tank and are partially submerged in water. They're inexpensive and often come with beginner aquarium packages, but they aren't the most effective choice. They're unsuitable for saltwater or brackish aquariums.

Submersible aquarium heaters can be fully submerged into an aquarium, so they're generally more effective than immersible options. They're affordable and easy to find, but you may need two or more to heat large tanks evenly.

Undergravel aquarium heaters sit under the substrate, giving you even heating across the whole tank and because heat rises the heated water moves from bottom to top effectively. They're fairly hard to find, however, and are basically impossible to set up in an established tank.

In-line aquarium heaters are used as part of a sump or external filtration system. You position them in-line between the sump or filter and the inlet to heat the water as it returns to the tank. They tend to be safe and effective but can be pricey and require a more complex filter setup than many hobbyists have.

Temperature range

Some aquarium heaters will heat water to a set temperature only but most allow you to adjust the temperature, usually from anywhere between around 68ºF to 90ºF, which covers all the bases. Different fish require different water temperatures, so be sure to check the temperature requirements of whatever fish you intend to keep.

Wattage

The wattage you'll need for your aquarium heater depends on the size of your tank and how many degrees above room temperature you need to heat it. Most manufacturers provide a handy chart so you can easily pick the correct wattage.

Features

Shatter-proof: Look for an aquarium heater made from shatter-proof or shatter-resistant materials. Otherwise, the heater could shatter and harm or kill your fish.

Length: If you choose a submersible heater, it should be roughly as long as the depth of your tank to allow for even heating.

Price

Depending on the type, wattage, and overall quality of an aquarium heater, prices vary from around $5 to $10 to more than $100. You can find plenty of reliable mid-range heaters in the $15 to $30 range.

FAQ

Q. How will I know my aquarium heater is working properly?

A. It's best to have a separate thermometer to check your aquarium heater is heating water to the correct temperature, even if it has a built-in thermometer function. When setting up a new tank, it's best to test the heater over a day or two before adding any fish.

Q. Do all fish need aquarium heaters?

A. Barring a handful of exceptional circumstances, coldwater fish (such as goldfish) don't need aquarium heaters but all others do. Goldfish aside, most fish that are commonly kept in home aquariums come from tropical and subtropical climates, so an aquarium heater is essential.

Aquarium heaters we recommend

Best of the best: Aqueon's Glass Adjustable Aquarium Heater

Our take: A reliable choice from a well-known brand that's great for most hobbyists, though it may not be suited to large or complex tank setups.

What we like: Made from shatter-resistant materials. Easy to adjust water temperature between 68ºF and 88°F. Suitable for saltwater and freshwater aquariums.

What we dislike: Some users have issues with the suction cups.

Best bang for your buck: Eheim's Jager Aquarium Thermostat Heater

Our take: This easy-to-use aquarium heater can be adjusted between 64ºF and 93.2°F and offers exceptional value for money.

What we like: Fully-watertight, submersible design. Suitable for tanks up to 79 gallons. Glass jacket works as a heat shield while maintaining even heat distribution.

What we dislike: Calibration isn't always effective.

Choice 3: Fluval's Electronic Aquarium Heater

Our take: It's great when it works, but it does seem to have the occasional issue with reliability.

What we like: We love the LCD screen that displays the set temperature. Can heat tanks to between 68ºF and 93°F in increments of 0.5°F. Sensors monitor water temperature and give high and low alerts.

What we dislike: Not always reliable, so it's best to have a backup thermometer to monitor temperature.

