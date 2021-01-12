The best aquarium decoration

A bare fish tank not only looks boring but also doesn't provide an enriching, safe-feeling environment for your fish. Placing a range of aquarium decorations gives your fish plenty of spots in which to explore and hide out in, making them feel secure in their surroundings and keeping their brains active.

To learn more about how to choose the best decorations for your tank, continue reading our guide, which contains all the basics you need to know. We've also listed our top products at the end, including our overall favorite, the Penn-Plax Deco-Replicas Granite Aquarium Ornament Set, which provides a variety of stackable hideouts for your aquatic friends.

Considerations when choosing aquarium decorations

Size

It's important to choose aquarium decorations of an appropriate size for the fish you keep. Tiny tetras will need significantly smaller spots to hide in than six-inch common goldfish, for instance. If you keep several types of fish of different sizes, it's a good idea to have some aquarium ornaments with entrance holes too small for the larger fish to fit in, so smaller residents can hide if they feel threatened.

Materials

The majority of aquarium ornaments on the market are made from resin, since it's durable, nontoxic to fish, and can easily be molded into a huge variety of shapes. You can, however, find aquarium decorations made from natural materials, like wood or stone.

Features

Design

You'll find aquarium decorations in a huge range of designs, from natural logs and rocks to colorful castles and other less subtle options, so you should easily find pieces to suit the look you want for your aquarium.

Entrance/exit holes

The entrance/exit holes on an aquarium decoration should be large enough for your fish to fit through easily, without getting stuck. It's best to have at least two holes so fish don't feel trapped inside if another enters.

Price

Aquarium decorations vary widely in price depending on a range of factors, such as size, material, and overall quality. Expect to pay anywhere from $5 to $75.

FAQ

Q. Is there anything I need to do to prep aquarium decorations before adding them to my tank?

A. Yes, all new aquarium ornaments require a little T.L.C. before adding them to your tank. First, you should check the ornament inside and out for any sharp edges or particularly rough areas. If found, you'll need to smooth them out using sandpaper. A fine-grade sandpaper gives an especially smooth finish, but you may need to start with a rougher sandpaper if you have a lot of material to remove from the ornament. This might seem like a pain, but it's quite common for aquarium decorations to need sanding before adding to a tank — it's just one of the tasks a fishkeeper should be prepared for.

Once smooth, you'll need to clean the decorations before placing them in your tank. Never use soap or cleaning products to clean tank ornaments or anything else you intend to put in an aquarium. A thorough rinse with water should do the trick, though some fishkeepers prefer to exercise caution and boil new ornaments in water for a few minutes before letting them cool and placing them in their aquarium.

Q. Are live plants a type of aquarium decoration?

A. Although we're focusing on aquarium decorations in the form of ornaments, you could also class live plants as a type of aquarium decoration. Not only do they create an attractive background for your aquarium, but also fish can hide among them and some fish will even eat them, allowing them to forage for food in a natural way. You need to be prepared for some work to successfully keep live plants in your aquarium, however. We'd highly recommend full-spectrum aquarium lighting to aid with growth.

Aquarium decorations we recommend

Best of the best: Penn-Plax Deco-Replicas Granite Aquarium Ornament Set

Our take: Made from granite sand, this set of eight ornaments of different sizes provide a range of hiding spots for your fish.

What we like: Can be stacked or placed individually. A good range of sizes for small and medium aquarium fish. Suitable for freshwater and saltwater tanks.

What we dislike: Can leave some residue in the water if they aren't cleaned thoroughly before use.

Best bang for your buck: Penn-Plax SpongeBob SquarePants Pineapple House Aquarium Ornament

Our take: Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Your fish do! SpongeBob fans will love this cute aquarium ornament.

What we like: An exact replica in resin of SpongeBob's pineapple house. Two size options. Officially licenced. Plenty of openings.

What we dislike: Needs a bit of sanding work to smooth out the edges.

Choice 3: Blue Ribbon Exotic Environments Log

Our take: A resin log with the look of real wood, which makes an attractive centerpiece for a mid-sized tank.

What we like: Great for fish on the larger side. A range of holes to enter and exit the log. Nicely made and durable

What we dislike: Somewhat expensive.

