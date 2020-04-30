The best aquarium

Fish make excellent pets but knowing which aquarium to put them in and how to best maintain that aquarium can be tricky. If you're looking to brighten up your space with some colorful critters or even just a little plant life, don't worry. In the guide below we've outlined all of the key features you need to consider before setting up your own aquarium. You will also find a few product recommendations to make the shopping process easier. If you're looking for something sleek and stylish that won't take up too much space, then you'll love our top pick, the MarineLand Portrait Aquarium Kit.

Considerations when choosing aquariums

Aquarium types

Freshwater aquariums are the easiest to maintain, making them ideal for beginners. You can even fill your freshwater aquarium with tap water, just be sure to remove any harmful chemicals, such as chlorine, from the water first.

Saltwater aquariums are designed for tropical fish that, no surprise, naturally live in saltwater environments. These aquariums are popular because tropical fish and plants tend to be fun and colorful. However, they are far more costly and difficult to maintain than a freshwater aquarium.

Planted aquariums can use fresh or saltwater, depending on the plant life inside. These aquariums will need specific lighting to promote photosynthesis in the plants. Fish can be added to a planted aquarium as long as they are compatible with the plants and environment.

Reef aquariums use a combination of currents and water chemistry to recreate a coral-reef environment. Reef aquariums are the hardest to maintain but can be quite beautiful.

Size and shape

If you're buying your first aquarium, it's best to opt for a 20-gallon tank versus a smaller 5- to 10-gallon tank. The larger tank is actually easier to clean and care for because toxins and waste won't build up as quickly in the large space.

Materials

You will typically find aquariums made from either glass or acrylic, each with their own advantages and disadvantages.

Glas aquariums offer a clear view, a sturdy base, and are scratch-resistant. However, they can be quite heavy when full.

Acrylic or plastic aquariums are lightweight and come in a variety of shapes. Acrylic tanks can also be drilled through to include an overflow system. However, they do scratch easily.

Features

Heating

Some fish require a certain temperature of water to survive, which is where heaters come into play. There are two ways you can heat your aquarium: internal heating elements or external heating elements, such as a mat to place your aquarium on.

Lighting

Lighting in aquariums is used to illuminate your fish, bringing out their natural colors, and to encourage photosynthesis for any plants you might have. There are numerous lighting options available, so be sure to get the right lights for your specific needs.

Standard fluorescent lights use a single tube bulb that is ideal for fresh or saltwater aquariums. The energy-efficient lights are compatible with a wide range of bulb types. This means you can use bulbs that simulate daylight or even bulbs that simulate the kind of light found in deep water.

Compact fluorescent lights use dual or quad bulbs. These lights, while smaller, share all the benefits of standard fluorescent lights, but have a higher output.

Metal halide lights are commonly used in reef aquariums or in large, deep aquariums that require stronger lighting to reach the bottom of the tank.

LED lights are often included in aquariums with built-in lighting because the energy-efficient lights are designed to last. However, it can be difficult to determine if the LED lights you have will support the fish or plants in your aquarium.

Filters

Aquariums require three types of filtration: chemical, biological, and mechanical.

Chemical filters remove harmful chemicals such as chlorine from your water.

Biological filters use helpful bacteria to break down nitrogen waste left behind from fish and other aquarium inhabitants.

Mechanical filters work to remove particles from the water as it cycles through.

Some aquariums come with built-in filtration systems, while others require you to purchase a separate filter. In either case, it's important to first consider the size of your tank and the needs of your fish or plants to determine which filtration option is best for you.

Price

Depending on the size, materials, and included accessories, you could end up paying anywhere from less than $20 to over $200 for an aquarium.

FAQ

Q. How often should I clean my aquarium?

A. The size of your aquarium and the number of fish will determine how often the tank needs cleaning. Typically, you should be cleaning your aquarium once every two weeks.

Q. How many fish can I put in my aquarium?

A. This number will depend on how large your aquarium is. Generally speaking, it should be about one fish per gallon of water. Keep in mind, more fish means more frequent cleanings.

Aquariums we recommend

Best of the best: MarineLand's Portrait Aquarium Kit

Our take: A sleek and stylish aquarium with quality lighting and filtration system. An ideal choice for beginners.

What we like: Vertically designed tank doesn't take up much space. Filter is efficient and runs quietly. Aquarium has a sturdy base.

What we dislike: Small filter area is difficult to clean. Some find the filter settings are not ideal for beta fish.

Best bang for your buck: Tetra's LED Half-Moon Betta Aquarium

Our take: An aesthetically pleasing aquarium with just enough room for a single fish.

What we like: Stylish, yet easy-to-clean design. Battery-operated lighting allows you to place the aquarium virtually anywhere.

What we dislike: Some concerns the tank is too small. Light fixture is loose and may fall when moving the tank.

Choice 3: Fluval's Spec Aquarium Kit

Our take: A durable glass tank, ideal for small fish.

What we like: Sizeable tank has room for multiple small fish. Ultra-strong filter runs quietly and efficiently cleans the tank. Easy to clean.

What we dislike: Filter suction may be too strong for some fish. Consider adding a pre-filter sponge to your setup.

Amber Van Wort is a writer for BestReviews.

