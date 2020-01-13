The best Apple Watch case

Your Apple Watch is capable of keeping tabs on your heart rate, streaming your favorite tunes, and motivating you to keep your fitness goals, so why risk damaging it as you go about your day by not putting it in a protective case?

Whether you want incredibly rugged or screen-shielding options, there are many excellent Apple Watch cases available to keep your favorite smartwatch safe. To learn more, continue reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top choice by Julk is lightweight and simple to put on.

Considerations when choosing Apple Watch cases

Size

Every generation of Apple Watch is available in multiple case sizes, such as 40mm and 44mm. It's essential to know the exact size of your Apple Watch before you buy to avoid having to return a case that's a few millimeters too small or large for your device.

Model

No matter which case you have your eye on, make sure it's designed to fit your exact model of Apple Watch. After all, it would be disappointing to find out the hard way that you ordered an Apple Watch Series 3 case that won't fit on your Apple Watch Series 5.

Level of protection

Not all Apple Watch cases are created equally -- some provide more protection than others. It's worth your time to compare cases to learn which ones are shockproof, smudge-resistant, and waterproof.

Features

Screen protection

While an Apple Watch case featuring a dedicated screen protector provides peace of mind, many models are designed to protect the exterior edges of the device instead. A case that supports a screen protector may be a double-edged sword for some -- users trade the concern of display damage and oily fingerprints for the common issue of condensation fogging up the space between the case and the screen.

On the other hand, cases that don't incorporate a screen protector share a similar overall design with many phone cases; they effectively guard the device from slams and scratches from all sides, and the raised edges around the display effectively shield it from most impacts.

Material

Most Apple Watch cases are made from either TPE or a combination of TPE and polycarbonate. It's fairly easy to discern one from the other without checking, as cases made purely from TPE tend to be flexible and are often transparent, while models that utilize polycarbonate sport stylish colors and a far more durable shell-like design.

Style

Apple has released a colorful assortment of Apple Watches and matching bands, so it would be a shame to wrap your personalized smartwatch in an ugly case. While protection and an exact fit are far more important in the long run, shop around to find a case that matches your style as well.

Price

While an Apple Watch is a bit of an investment, quality cases are available for anywhere between $5 and $20. Although less expensive options certainly protect the watch's edges and bezel from common scrapes and bumps, the priciest models are likely to be shockproof, more durable, and designed to perfectly fit your device.

FAQ

Q. Can an Apple Watch case make my device waterproof?

A. Unless the watch case specifically makes that claim, then no. Waterproof Apple Watch cases are less common, and unless you buy an airtight case, you should take off your watch before you dive into the pool.

Q. I accidentally hit my Apple Watch while it was in its case. Do I need a new case?

A. Maybe, but probably not. Many of the best Apple Watch cases are shockproof, meaning they are designed to protect your device from nasty falls and bumps. On the other hand, if you notice cracks or major chipping on your case, it is a clear sign that you should invest in a new case as soon as possible.

Apple Watch cases we recommend

Best of the best: Julk's Series 3 Apple Watch Case

Our take: Simple, inexpensive, and sturdy, this is an efficient Apple Watch case that makes swapping out one cover for another a snap.

What we like: Affordable. Sold as a pair. Lightweight yet durable. Protects watch face from scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. Easy to swap out as needed.

What we dislike: It is a little too easy for condensation to build up inside this case.

Best bang for your buck: SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro Apple Watch Case

Our take: Comfortable, extremely durable, and sold in a variety of slick colors, this case is an excellent idea for anyone who isn't as gentle with their electronics as they should be.

What we like: Shock-resistant design. Easy to install. Perfectly shaped to the Apple Watch to allow full access to all of its functions. Available in blue, gold, red, and black.

What we dislike: No built-in screen protector.

Choice 3: Spigen's Rugged Armor Apple Watch Case

Our take: With a wide range of stylish shades available and a rugged design that protects your Apple Watch from commonplace bumps and drops, this case is worth your consideration.

What we like: Solid aluminum button. Shock-absorbing design. Recharges without having to remove the case. Lightweight. Available in white, olive, rose gold, and black.

What we dislike: Doesn't include a screen protector.

Arnold Carreiro is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.