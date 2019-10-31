The best Apple Watch band

While Apple Watches are becoming indispensable to their owners, they're not inexpensive. That's why it's important to have a good Apple Watch band to make sure your watch is well cared for when it's on your wrist. Your band should fit well, look good, and keep your Apple Watch sitting pretty on your wrist for whatever you may need.

Our buying guide will help you consider all the options to find the perfect band. We even included reviews of a few favorites, like our top choice, JETech's Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band. Its sturdy and attractive stainless steel look will dress up your Apple Watch better than any other band.

Considerations when choosing Apple Watch bands

Size

Your watch's case size is the first thing to consider when choosing an Apple Watch band. The case will be either 38 millimeters or 42 millimeters. While most bands are designed to fit only one of those sizes, a few are versatile enough to fit both.

Band length

Proper band length depends, of course, on the size of your wrist. Most 38-millimeter-compatible bands fit wrists that are between 5.1 and 7.4 inches around. Bands that are 42-millimeter compatible have a range of 5.7 to 8.6 inches.

Materials

The most common materials for Apple Watch bands are nylon, rubber, stainless steel, and leather.

Woven nylon bands are durable and waterproof. Because they're lightweight and breathable, they're great for those with an active lifestyle.

Rubber watch bands are durable as well and give a casual look to your Apple Watch. They work great for sports and other activities where sweat may be an issue.

Stainless steel Apple Watch bands give a more formal look to your watch. Though they're waterproof, stainless bands aren't designed specifically for use during exercise.

Leather bands are dressy, like stainless steel, but they're not waterproof. They are, however, some of the most expensive bands available. While they look great, leather bands may not be as durable as other materials.

Features

Magnetic clasp

Some Apple Watch bands include a magnetic clasp. Many people like these clasps for their convenience and seamless look. If you'd like the ability to slip your band off in a split second, then a band with a magnetic clasp may be the best option.

Style

The biggest visual difference between different Apple Watch bands is whether you want to go for a casual or dressy look. Rubber and nylon bands are generally used for casual, active needs. Stainless steel and leather, on the other hand, are more formal.

Color

Apple watch bands are available in almost any color you can imagine. While rubber and nylon bands come in plenty of bright colors, stainless steel and leather bands offer a more serious, professional look.

Price

Most Apple Watch bands cost between $5 and $40. For $5, you can buy a basic athletic Apple Watch band made from rubber. Apple Watch bands for around $20 are often made from quality materials like top grain leather or stainless steel. For $40, you can expect to get a multi-pack of Apple Watch bands in many different colors.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a tool in order to change my Apple Watch band?

A. No. Most bands have a button that releases the band from the watch when pressed. It shouldn't take more than a minute or so to change any Apple Watch band.

Q. What kind of band should I use if I plan to swim with my Apple Watch?

A. Rubber watch bands are generally the best for swimming with your Apple Watch. They are usually waterproof, and shouldn't have any trouble being submerged, like a leather or metal band might.

Apple Watch bands we recommend

Best of the best: JETech's Stainless Steel Apple Watch Band

Our take: This stainless steel band gives your Apple Watch a sturdy look.

What we like: Rugged yet formal look. Available in two colors, with link removal tool included.

What we dislike: Link removal can be challenging.

Best bang for your buck: Marge Plus' Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band

Our take: Surprisingly well-made and attractive for such a good price.

What we like: Premium leather build is durable and comfortable. Many colors from which to choose.

What we dislike: Some customers with larger wrists complained the band was too tight.

Choice 3: EXCHAR's Sport Band Breathable Silicone Band, Four-Pack

Our take: Stylish band with a breathable design makes this a great pick for men and women alike.

What we like: The airhole design makes this band breathable and incredibly light compared to the competition.

What we dislike: Some users complained that the band was too small.

