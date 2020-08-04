The best Apple Watch of 2020

The rise of the smartwatch took time. It wasn't until there existed options and features that were decidedly different from smartphones while simultaneously making smartphone usage more convenient that they started to catch on. Apple was one of the first to market a smartwatch, and they've become an industry standard since.

Apple Watches offers a range of features, from fitness tracking to alerts and notifications. They're designed for those who have iPhones and other Apple products and aren't cost-effective or useful for Android users.

Integrating an Apple Watch to your iPhone may offer efficiency, practicality, and even comfort to your daily routine. Our guide showcases what's new, what's still good, and how an Apple Watch can improve your life.

Best Apple Watches of 2020

1. Apple Watch Series 5: This model stays atop our list for its wide range of features, accessibility, and safety options.

2. Apple Watch Series 3: A budget-friendly older generation model that still provides convenience and productivity.

3. Apple Watch Series 4: We're adding this recent model to the list since it provides most of the features of the Series 5 at a slightly lower price.

What you need to know before buying an Apple Watch

Apple Watches come in various sizes, and you'll want one that fits comfortably on your wrist while still allowing you enough space to use it easily. Apple Watches are measured by screen size, from top to bottom. The smallest is 38 millimeters, with 40, 42, and 44 millimeters also available.

In addition to accessibility and comfort, screen size also influences resolution. The larger the size, the better the display. However, you're not likely to be watching much content on your smartwatch, so the resolution may not make a huge difference.

The case for the Apple Watch is available in three different materials. Aluminum is lightweight and preferred by those who have active lifestyles. Stainless steel, meanwhile, offers a classic, stylish watch look. Lastly, ceramic, the heaviest and most luxurious, provides durability and elegance.

All Apple Watches are equipped with Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity and are meant to be used with your iPhone nearby. Some advanced models support LTE cellular technology, so you can get online without your iPhone. Note that you need a mobile service subscription for LTE usage, and it drains the battery more quickly.

All Apple Watches allow you to send and receive texts, emails, and calls with the built-in microphone and speaker. They integrate with a majority of apps the iPhone utilizes, including accessing music, photos, and calendars.

Newer models of Apple Watches cost a premium, usually around $700 or $800. However, older versions are relatively inexpensive, coming in at around $200.

Features

Apple Watches include a variety of features and extras that you may want to take advantage of:

Swimming. While all Apple Watches are water-resistant, in that they can withstand rain and splashes, only some are swimproof, which is useful for those who want to track such exercises. Even these, however, should not be used for diving, water skiing, or any high-speed water sport that can damage the watch.

Apple Pay. Apple Watches support Apple Pay, making transactions all the easier while still maintaining security using an NFC chip.

Remote control. If you have an Apple TV, you can control it from your watch with ease. Connected devices are able to be accessed as well.

Smart home integration. Your Apple Watch may be compatible with your smart home system. Toggle lights, set the temperature, and control other connected devices.

Enhanced fitness. Some options may feature an altimeter to track your elevation. Newer models can also track your heartbeat and rhythm, alerting you when you reach extremes. Automatic exercise recognition provides more convenient and detailed monitoring.

Coordination. Some Apple Watches have a built-in GPS, which provides added functionality and detail to fitness tracking. A compass is also a useful feature for those taking to the outdoors.

Safety. Newer models have impressive safety features, including an emergency SOS signal and fall detection.

In-depth reviews for best Apple Watches

Best of the best: Apple Watch Series 5

What we like: Latest model streams music, tracks fitness, utilizes GPS, and monitors heart rate. Send and receive alerts without your iPhone nearby. Simple to use.

What we dislike: High price tag.

Best bang for your buck: Apple Watch Series 3

What we like: Affordable Apple Watch is swimproof and features GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

What we dislike: Limited screen size and case options.

Choice 3: Apple Watch Series 4

What we like: Previous generation option with LTE cellular technology, large display, and powerful speaker. Automatically tracks exercises; swimproof. Fall detection.

What we dislike: Price is still high.

