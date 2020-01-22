The best apple peeler

While the skin of an apple is packed with nutrients and fiber, it is not a popular ingredient in apple-based recipes and usually must be removed. Using a traditional manual vegetable peeler can be a time-consuming process, especially for those with limited hand strength. Fortunately, there are kitchen gadgets available that will make the job go much faster. A good apple peeler not only removes the skin but also may be able to core and slice the fruit as well. Some models can also process other fruits and vegetables, such as potatoes, cucumbers, and pears.

When shopping for an apple peeler, you'll come across both manual and automatic models. Hand-powered peelers, corers, and slicers are easily portable, but automatic peelers take less skill to operate and are handy for prepping fruits and vegetables in bulk.

If you are in the market for a new apple peeler, read this helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is the Spiralizer Apple/Potato Peeler and Corer, a combination model that works on a wide variety of foods and even includes a spiralizer blade.

Considerations when choosing apple peelers

Manual or electric

Apple peeler models fall into two basic categories: manually powered or motorized. A manually powered peeler has the advantage of working virtually anywhere a prep station can be set up. The user positions the apple on a skewer, lowers the blade, and turns a handle until the entire fruit has been peeled and/or cored. A manual apple peeler makes good economic sense if you're usually only peeling a few apples at a time.

Automatic apple peelers still require the user to mount the fruit into position, but an electric motor actually does most of the work. These peeler models are more efficient, especially when prepping apples and other produce in bulk.

Construction materials

Because an apple peeler will most likely be in service for a long time, many manufacturers use enamel-coated cast iron or similarly durable materials for the peeler's main components. It is not unusual to find manual peelers made from lighter metals, such as aluminum or magnesium, however. Some economy models are molded from food-grade plastic, which should be BPA-free.

The blades should be made from a food-safe metal that holds an edge well. Stainless steel is the most popular option, since it resists rusting and often has a chrome layer that does not react with food.

Versatility

The main function of any apple peeler is to separate the skin from the fruit as efficiently as possible. Any bladed vegetable peeler or crank-style apple peeler can accomplish this task fairly well. The better peelers, however, can also perform other types of fruit and vegetable prep. Some apple peelers will also remove the core and seeds of the apple, while others can create spiralized strips or ribbons.

Ease of use

Peeling an apple with a traditional vegetable peeler can be a tedious and sometimes painful task. The point of investing in a dedicated peeling tool is to reduce hand fatigue and the risk of injury. Some models can be challenging to use because of the location of the blade or the mechanics of positioning the fruit. Users with limited hand mobility may want to test several different types of peelers before choosing the one that is easiest to use. Ease of cleaning should also be a consideration, since peels and other materials can get trapped in the assembly.

Features

Base and attachments

In order to function safely and efficiently, an apple peeler must fit securely on the work table. To accomplish this, some models include heavy-duty mounting clamps that can be manually tightened above and below the table. Others use a single suction cup to hold the base securely to the table's surface. However, not all surfaces provide suitable adhesion. There are some models that have legs for added stability, with or without suction cups.

Blades

Most apple peelers have a sharp stainless steel blade that removes a very thin outer layer of skin. This blade should have a protective guard to prevent injuries. Midrange and high-end models may also include a special spiralizing blade to create ribbons or strips from many different fruits and vegetables.

Price

Basic manual apple peelers with a single blade can cost as little as $15 to $20, but durability may be an issue. Midrange models with additional blades generally cost between $20 and $30, while high-end motorized peelers capable of processing a variety of fruits and vegetables will have a price tag of $30 or more.

FAQ

Q. Is an apple peeler the same thing as a spiralizer?

A. Generally speaking, no. An apple peeler can produce thin strips of fruits or vegetables, but it is not designed to create the flat ribbons that many people want from a spiralizer.

Q. I'm left-handed. Can I use a standard apple peeler?

A. Yes, with a few minor modifications in technique and orientation. You may have to turn the peeler's handle in a different direction and/or clamp the machine to a different part of the prep table.

Apple peelers we recommend

Best of the best: Spiralizer's Apple/Potato Peeler and Corer

Our take: This versatile peeler/corer is ideal for users with limited hand strength or those who require portability.

What we like: Easier to transport than cast iron models. Peels other fruits and vegetables with minimal effort. Can also spiralize.

What we dislike: Peeler blades are thin and not very durable. Suction cups may not grip all surfaces securely.

Best bang for your buck: Starfrit's Pro-Apple Peeler

Our take: Cut your prep time in half with this minimal effort peeler.

What we like: Uses an electric motor, no hands required. Peeling blade is durable and a replacement is included. Easy to clean and store.

What we dislike: Initial setup can be challenging. Additional manual peeling may be necessary.

Choice 3: Valuetools' Apple Peeler Slicer

Our take: We like its compact profile and stainless steel components.

What we like: Affordable price point. Minimal counter space required. Includes a replacement blade. Suction cups provide a very stable base on many surfaces.

What we dislike: Blade is not well-guarded and can cause nicks and cuts if you're not careful.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.