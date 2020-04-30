We all know that famous saying about an apple a day keeping the doctor away. That may not be entirely true, but apples are a healthy, delicious snack that can satisfy a sweet tooth without all the guilt. If you like to bake with apples, though, preparing them for a pie, tart, crisp, or other dessert can be a pain -- unless you have a handy apple corer that does the work for you. Some corers just remove the core, while others can also slice the fruit. There are even corers that remove the peel, too, to really maximize your time in the kitchen.

Our buying guide can help you sort through all the options to find the best apple corer for all your baking adventures. We've rounded up a few specific product recommendations, too, including our top pick from Progressive, which cuts each apple into 16 slices in addition to removing the core.

Considerations when choosing apple corers

Type

There are a few different types of apple corers to choose from. All types make a circular cut in the center of the apple to remove the core, but some models do more.

Basic apple corers: A handheld tool with a handle and a circular bladed edge that you press into the center of the fruit to remove the core. They require the most hand strength to drive through the apple, but they can work well if you just want to enjoy your apple as a snack.

Apple corer/slicers: Handheld tools with a circular blade to cut the core from the fruit, but they feature a larger bladed circle around the center blade that slices the apple at the same time that it removes the core. These corers also require hand strength, though usually not as much as a basic model because there are handles that let you use both hands to push down.

Apple corer/peelers: Countertop tools that suction or clamp to your work surface. The apple sits on an arm with metal prongs, and you turn a crank to spin the fruit and move it toward the corer and peeling blades at the end. Many of these corers also slice the fruit and don't typically require as much hand strength as other types because of the crank.

Size

An apple corer's size can be important because it affects how easy it is to store. A basic corer takes up very little space, making it an ideal choice from a small kitchen. A corer/slicer can typically fit in most drawers, though its design doesn't allow it to lay flat. A corer/peeler is very large, so you can't store it in a drawer -- you'll usually need shelf space somewhere in your kitchen for it.

Features

Blade material and design

Apple corers usually feature a stainless steel blade, which doesn't rust and stays sharp better than other materials. If you choose a handheld corer, look for a model with a serrated blade, too, because it cuts through apples more smoothly, so you don't need as much strength to drive it through the fruit.

Corer diameter

Pay attention to the diameter of the coring blade as well as the outer circumference of the overall tool. If you usually core large apples, you'll want a tool that's large enough to remove the entire core and has a circumference large enough to fit around the apple itself. If you typically opt for smaller apples, a corer with a large diameter may remove too much of the fruit with the core.

Handle design

If you opt for a handheld apple corer, you want a model with a handle that's comfortable to hold. Rubberized handles are typically the best because they provide a non-slip grip. They tend to be cushioned, too, which can prevent fatigue if you're coring multiple apples for a pie or crisp.

Price

You can typically expect to spend between $2 and $50 on an apple corer. Basic handheld corers usually go for $2 to $10, while corer/slicers typically cost between $10 and $30. For a large corer/peeler, though, you'll usually pay $30 to $55.

FAQ

Q. What type of apple corer works best for making pies and tarts?

A. If you do a lot of baking with apples, it helps to choose a corer that can also peel and slice the apples. It can save you serious time in the kitchen by doing all the prep work at once.

Q. How should I wash an apple corer?

A. Handheld stainless steel corers are usually dishwasher-safe, but consult the instructions from the manufacturer to verify that's the best option for cleaning.

Apple corers we recommend

Best of the best: Prepworks by Progressive's Thin Apple Slicer and Corer

Our take: An excellent corer that also thinly slices the apples, so it works well for baking and snacks.

What we like: Slices apples into 16 thin, even pieces. Well-designed handles allow you to generate plenty of leverage. Comes with a combination cover and base.

What we dislike: Requires hand washing.

Best bang for your buck: Newness' Apple Corer

Our take: A corer that's easy to use and clean and boasts an extremely user-friendly design.

What we like: Ergonomically designed handle is comfortable to hold. Provides plenty of leverage. Offers a release feature to dispose of the core.

What we dislike: Metal can bend easily, which makes the corer unusable.

Choice 3: OXO's Good Grips Apple Corer

Our take: An affordable, basic corer that provides consistent, reliable results.

What we like: Boasts a durable design with a stainless steel head. Handle is comfortable to hold. Also cores pears.

What we dislike: Diameter may not be wide enough to remove the entire core from all apples.

