The best anxiety relief for dogs

Dogs and other pets are not immune to the effects of stressors such as thunderstorms, loud noises, or long separations. They can experience anxiety if their master is not in the house, or there's a knock at the door, or a neighbor sets off fireworks. Sometimes the effects of anxiety are mild and fleeting, but there are also times when a canine needs a higher level of comforting. This is when responsible owners seek out safe and effective anxiety-relief products.

Some anxiety-relief products for dogs, such as a snug jacket, provide physical support and reassurance, while aromatherapy techniques infuse the air with natural calming fragrances. Some dogs may respond best to medications or supplements that trigger a biological response to a stressful situation. A combination of methods can also be effective.

If you are searching for a safe and effective anxiety-relief product for your dog, read our helpful shopping guide. We have examined dozens of products on the market today and have compiled a short list of worthy contenders. At the top of our list is ThunderShirt's Dog Anxiety Jacket, a close-fitting vest that will comfort a dog during noisy events, such as fireworks and thunderstorms, as well as address separation anxiety.

Considerations when choosing anxiety relief for dogs

Causes of anxiety

Determining the source of a dog's anxiety is often the first step towards finding a remedy. Some dogs have abandonment or separation issues, especially dogs who were adopted from shelters. Previous abuse from a former owner, or confrontations with other dogs, can also trigger extreme anxiety in some pets. Excessive pacing, trembling and drooling are common symptoms.

It is not unusual for dogs to develop fears over specific events or objects. Loud thunder can trigger an anxiety attack, as can fireworks or knocks on the door. Moving cars can be a trigger, as can the sighting of other animals in the dog's territory.

Types of anxiety remedies

While owners may be familiar with negative reinforcement for bad behavior, such as a loud "No!", there is also positive reinforcement for good behavior. In the case of anxiety, small chewable dog treats can be used to reward an anxious dog for resisting a trigger, such as a loud appliance or an unexpected knock at the door.

Aromatherapy involves the use of calming fragrances created with a diffuser or mister. When an anxious dog inhales these aromas, its own body chemistry should release natural anti-stress hormones. Objects can also be sprayed with essential oils to mark them as nonthreatening. Owners need to educate themselves on potentially hazardous ingredients before starting an aromatherapy regimen, however.

Many animals respond well to the sensation of weight or compression, much like a human child responds to a parent's hug. Weighted vests, often called thundershirts, provide dogs with a comforting feeling of security during loud events such as fireworks displays or home parties. These snug-fitting jackets can restrict a dog's movements, however, so they should not be used to address long-term separation anxiety.

There are some dogs that respond well to visual and/or audio stimulation. Owners may want to consider leaving a television or stereo system turned on during long separations. There are actually television programs or videos designed specifically to appeal to a dog's limited attention span. Interesting sights and sound will also distract dogs from triggers such as outside animals or cars.

Dog anxiety tips

Never scold a dog for displaying signs of anxiety, such as excessive barking or circling. These are natural responses, and any punishment may create confusion and more anxiety for the pet.

Seek professional advice or treatment if the dog's anxiety level does not decrease over time. A veterinarian may prescribe medications that address more serious behavioral issues.

If you know a certain event will trigger a dog's anxiety, take steps to reduce the effects before they start. Soundproofing the home, closing the curtains and providing a safe escape route are all good ideas during a thunderstorm or fireworks display.

Price

Because there is such a wide range of anxiety-relieving products on the market, pricing is largely based on the type of remedy you choose. Calming treats and basic essential oils can be found for less than $15, while advanced aromatherapy oils and anti-stress toys will cost between $15 and $30. Weighted vests and prescription anxiety medications can cost $30 or more, especially if the dog will need to be on a long-term treatment program.

FAQ

Q. Are certain dog breeds more susceptible to anxiety than others? My poodle sleeps through thunderstorms, but my German Shepherd will pace the floor all night.

A. Yes, some breeds are more likely to display signs of anxiety or stress. German shepherds, cocker spaniels, bichon frises and greyhounds often benefit the most from anxiety-relief medications or toys.

Q. Are there any anxiety-relief methods I shouldn't try as an owner?

A. Every dog handles anxiety and stress in his or her own way, so owners should experiment with several methods to find the ideal solution. Some dogs may be sensitive to lotions or oils promoted as anxiety relievers. Heavy coats or "thundershirts" should only be used if the animal will be supervised at all times.

Anxiety relief for dogs we recommend

Best of the best: ThunderShirt's Dog Anxiety Jacket

Our take: This snug vest is ideal for dogs who are triggered by specific events, such as fireworks, crowded spaces, or bad weather.

What we like: Does not restrict a pet's natural movements. Can be used in conjunction with other remedies. Easy to apply.

What we dislike: Not effective for all dogs.

Best bang for your buck: PB Pets' Hemp Oil for Dogs and Cats

Our take: Although this product does not contain CBD oil, it still provides some relief from joint pain as well as general anxiety.

What we like: Completely organic, derived from hemp seed. Maintains effectiveness in food. Addresses other medical issues besides anxiety.

What we dislike: Formula is not full-spectrum hemp-based as promoted. Some pets may become sick after administration.

Choice 3: Gracie to the Rescue's Calming Treats for Dogs

Our take: These organic calming treats address a wide variety of anxiety triggers, including loud noises, separation and motion sickness.

What we like: Hemp-based formula, reduces anxiety naturally. Contains calming ingredients such as chamomile and valerian root. Helpful with separation-anxiety issues.

What we dislike: Flavor profile may not appeal to all breeds. Proper dosing for smaller dogs is challenging.

