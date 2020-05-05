The best antivirus software

If you've ever opened a malicious link by mistake or had your identity stolen, you know the value of good antivirus software. Whether you own a PC or Mac, everyone needs to be sheltered from incoming viruses, malware, and spyware, but some antivirus suites go the extra mile by providing file backup services and password encryption.

Anyone who believes that their computer is fine without the assistance of a great piece of antivirus software quickly changes their tune when they become the victim of ransomware or a Trojan horse, so save your future self a ton of trouble by installing a premium antivirus suite on your PC with the help of our buying guide. It includes all the information you need to get started and a few quick reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice is Webroot Internet Security Complete, which offers plenty of excellent features to keep your devices safe.

Considerations when choosing antivirus software

Operating system

The most important thing to know about any antivirus software you are considering is whether or not it is compatible with your computer's operating system. Windows is generally seen as the default, so if your computer is a Mac or Linux, double-check that the antivirus program will work on your system before you buy.

Protected devices

When buying an antivirus program, the other big concern you may have is whether or not you will be able to install it on multiple computers. Although most worthwhile types of antivirus software will allow you to install the program on five or so computers, you should take a moment to find out exactly how many devices you will be able to protect with a single purchase. Some programs can protect not just your computer, but also your tablet and smartphone, too.

Features

Ransomware protection

Ransomware is a horrible form of malware that infects your files, and leaves you with the grim ultimatum of having to pay a literal ransom in return for a password to retrieve your own files. A good antivirus program will also actively watch out for known ransomware and instantly quarantine this type of malware if it ever appears.

Identity protection

It is surprisingly easy for criminals to steal your identity online, but a quality antivirus program that actively protects your identity goes a long way toward keeping your most sensitive information secured. Noteworthy forms of identity protection include password encryption and notifying users against phishing attempts.

Active monitoring

While some lesser antivirus programs may scan your computer at a select time once each day, the best models will constantly search for signs of trouble in the background. Not only does this form of antivirus protection continuously look for incoming threats, you will have the peace of mind that comes with active monitoring.

Price

On average, the cost of an antivirus program ranges anywhere between $14 and $40. Buyers should take into account each model's list of computer-protecting features, ability to install the software on one or multiple devices, and whether the antivirus software is a one-time or annual purchase when comparing different options.

FAQ

Q. What is the "quarantine area" of my antivirus software?

A. The quarantine area of your antivirus software is comparable to watching a dangerous animal at the zoo. Those files cannot harm your computer, as long as they remain partitioned away within the quarantine area. Questionable or infected files have been sectioned off in this part of the computer, and your antivirus software will help you to take the appropriate steps when it comes to dealing with these corrupted files.

Q. Will antivirus software take away from my computer's system resources?

A. Yes, but the best options available will have little to no effect on the average PC user. On the other hand, antivirus software has been known to have an impact on resource-intensive computer games, so take that into account if you are buying an antivirus software for a gaming PC.

Antivirus software we recommend

Best of the best: Webroot Internet Security Complete

Our take: This antivirus software works as expected to block and eliminate threats, while providing a premium assortment of security features to keep your information and devices safe.

What we like: Defeating viruses and information theft are just the start. Backs up files in cloud storage. For PC, Mac, smartphones, and tablets. Password encryption. Keeps your computer up to date.

What we dislike: Not the cheapest option, but this is the most comprehensive protection available.

Best bang for your buck: Webroot Antivirus

Our take: This inexpensive antivirus software is a rock-solid choice for defending your PC or Mac from common, yet crippling threats without breaking the bank to do so.

What we like: Guards your computer with minimal memory usage. Ransomware protection. Effective at blocking and removing malware, viruses, and other issues.

What we dislike: This antivirus suite is not intended for smartphones or tablets.

Choice 3: Norton Security Standard

Our take: Since Norton casts a wide net to shield its users, it is easy to see why people appreciate this antivirus, phishing, and social security number-guarding software.

What we like: Runs on PC and Mac. Actively protects against malware, privacy threats, and identity-related problems. Unlimited access to a Norton technician for extra help.

What we dislike: Norton protection is a fairly pricey annual service for your computer.

