The best antiperspirant

Sweating is a natural process that keeps the body from overheating, maintains skin hydration, and eliminates body waste. However, it's also a source of unpleasant body odor because bacteria feed on sweat and can cause their own version of trouble. Many people take daily showers and apply deodorizing powders to address this situation, but those remedies only go so far. For a more permanent assault on body odor and excessive sweat production, the answer is a clinical-strength antiperspirant.

Although many antiperspirants do contain deodorizing ingredients, their primary function is to penetrate the user's skin and interact directly with sweat glands. Antiperspirants do not shut down the entire perspiration process, which would be hazardous to the user's health, but they do reduce the amount of sweat produced in areas known for body odor production, such as the armpits, lower abdomen, and feet.

To learn more about the best antiperspirants currently on the market, keep reading. Our top pick, SweatBlock's Clinical-Strength Antiperspirant, is a powerful antiperspirant that offers as long as seven days of continuous protection in easy-to-apply towelette form.

Considerations when choosing antiperspirants

Deodorant vs. antiperspirant

Deodorants and antiperspirants may sound like two sides of the same personal hygiene product, but they actually represent two separate approaches. Sweat production itself is a natural and healthy process, but the clinical-grade ingredients in antiperspirants interact with sweat glands to slow or stop sweat production. Deodorants use fragrance to mask the odors caused by bacteria feeding on sweat and other skin oils. Users need to determine if the underlying perspiration problem is caused by excessive sweating or the result of bacterial growth.

Application methods

Antiperspirants are designed to be applied directly to areas of the body where sweat glands reside.This means the application process needs to be a little more precise and controlled than typical deodorant application. A roll-on applicator provides a targeted and comfortable way to reach the armpits, while a spray works best in other parts of the body. There are also gel sticks, saturated cotton pads, loose powders, and creams.

Effectiveness and durability

Antiperspirants sold on traditional store shelves may contain clinical-grade ingredients, but the strength levels can vary widely from brand to brand. Entry-level antiperspirants may be the most affordable, but they are not always the most effective. For those who experience excessive sweating, a mid-range or even prescription-strength antiperspirant would be better. Most antiperspirant brands offer at least 24 hours of protection, but some mid-range brands claim as long as 48 hours per application. A few prescription-strength antiperspirants can last for as long as seven days per use.

Price

The most basic drugstore-grade antiperspirant sprays or sticks can cost as little as $10, but the same level of protection in pad form can cost about $15. Sprays, sticks, and pads at a clinical strength can cost at least $20, with high-end products reaching the $35 price point for a two-month supply.

FAQ

Q. What is the difference between an antiperspirant and a deodorant?

A. A deodorant does not interfere with the sweating process itself, but it uses chemical fragrances to mask or neutralize any unpleasant odors the sweat creates. An antiperspirant uses aluminum-based ingredients to essentially block the sweat glands under the skin. Some products contain a combination of deodorant and antiperspirant, but an antiperspirant is more regulated by the FDA.

Q. Can I apply antiperspirant to places other than my armpits?

A. Yes, most antiperspirants are safe to use on other parts of the body; although, the results may vary. Because antiperspirants contain ingredients such as aluminum salts and alcohol, some users may experience unpleasant reactions, including rashes and a burning sensation. Use caution when applying antiperspirant to any sensitive areas.

Antiperspirants we recommend

Best of the best: SweatBlock's Clinical-Strength Antiperspirant

Our take: The SweatBlock's powerful but safe ingredients provide protection against most forms of sweat for as long as seven days between applications.

What we like: Addresses many different causes of sweating. Easy to apply. Includes a money-back guarantee. FDA-approved clinical-strength formula.

What we dislike: Some users report skin reactions after first application. Active ingredients have a strong fragrance.

Best bang for your buck: Gillette's Antiperspirant Deodorant for Men, Cool Wave Scent

Our take: This super affordable men's antiperspirant provides surprisingly long protection and a subtle masculine scent that won't fade over time.

What we like: Clear gel formula won't stain skin or clothing. Provides as long as 48 hours of protection. Pleasing masculine scent.

What we dislike: Underarm skin can feel exceptionally dry after application. Not recommended as a post-shave deodorant.

Choice 3: ZeroSweat's Antiperspirant

Our take: For those who suffer from excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis), this clinical strength unscented antiperspirant will target sweat glands and shut them off.

What we like: One bottle contains a two-month supply of product. No special applicators or pads required. Absorbed directly into sweat glands.

What we dislike: Some skin irritation reported if product is not applied properly. Little if any scent; strictly a clinical-strength antiperspirant.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.