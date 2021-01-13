The best antioxidant cream

If you’re concerned with managing age-related changes to your skin, you’ve probably considered changing your skincare regimen. One way to adapt to your skin’s newest needs is by using an antioxidant cream.

Antioxidant creams stimulate collagen growth, which in turn helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. They’re also effective at minimizing UV and free radical damage. Antioxidant creams have powerful rejuvenation properties that restore skin’s youthful suppleness and natural glow.

To learn more about how you can benefit from using antioxidant cream, keep reading our guide. We’re covering everything you need to know, plus we’re sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our top choice, DHC Extra Nighttime Moisture Facial Moisturizer, remains a favorite among those with ultra-sensitive skin.

Considerations when choosing antioxidant creams

Benefits of antioxidant cream

Boosts collagen production: As we age, collagen production slows down, and unfortunately, it means fine lines and wrinkles. Antioxidant cream triggers collagen production to boost skin elasticity. Over time, the cream restores skin and makes it appear more supple and radiant.

Minimizes UV damage: Antioxidant cream minimizes UV damage, making it a popular choice for people who spend considerable time outdoors. This is achieved by neutralizing free radicals, which have been linked to premature aging as well as cancer and other diseases.

Controls redness: Antioxidant cream helps control redness, particularly when skin is exposed to UV rays. As a result, it’s considered a go-to product for many who struggle with inflammation, sensitive skin, acne, or rosacea.

Popular types of antioxidants

Vitamins C, A, and E: Vitamin C is one of the most common (if not the main) ingredients in antioxidant creams. It aids in collagen production and helps control free radical damage.

Vitamin A, especially retinoids, helps parched skin attract moisture. Retinoids also combat acne-related redness and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin E is found in antioxidant creams as well as many other skincare products and offers a multitude of benefits. It’s best-known for protecting against UV and free radical damage, and it excels at calming red or irritated skin.

Niacinamide: Niacinamide promotes healthy cell turnover, which results in smoother skin and even complexion. It’s often found in antioxidant creams geared toward individuals with oily skin because it controls excessive oil, particularly around the T-zone. Niacinamide is also effective at keeping acne at bay.

Coenzyme Q10: Coenzyme Q10, or CoQ10, stimulates collagen production and boosts skin resiliency. It’s a popular choice for overnight antioxidant creams because it’s quick to absorb, plus it leaves skin with a well-rested, refreshed glow in the morning. It’s also ideal for those with patchy or dry skin.

Price

Most drugstore antioxidant creams with simple formulas cost $10 to $20. Mid-range antioxidant creams made by premium beauty brands cost $25 to $70 and feature well-balanced formulas with high-quality ingredients. Antioxidant creams made by luxury skincare brands cost $100 or more and feature clinical-quality ingredients.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to see results with antioxidant cream?

A. Some individuals report seeing results in as little as a few days, specifically when using overnight antioxidant creams. However, it’s more common to see major results after four to six weeks of daily use. Results are subjective and may vary based on skin type, environmental variables, and formula quality.

Q. Can I use the same antioxidant cream during the day and at night?

A. Some formulas can be used for both, though many consumers say it’s worth having separate formulas. Overnight antioxidant creams are often much thicker and may not wear well under makeup during the day. Daytime antioxidant creams might lack the nourishing ingredients skin needs for rejuvenation overnight.

Antioxidant creams we recommend

Best of the best: DHC Extra Nighttime Moisture Facial Moisturizer

Our take: A gentle, fragrance-free formula specially designed for the needs of women over age 40.

What we like: Helps diminish crows’ feet and wrinkles. Formulated with soothing olive oil and other emollients to help skin recover and rejuvenate overnight. Absorbs quickly and won’t stain sheets.

What we dislike: Those with sensitive skin may find the formula triggers mild breakouts.

Best bang for your buck: Neutrogena Naturals Multi-Vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer

Our take: Made by a much-loved brand, this budget-friendly daytime moisturizer wears well under makeup.

What we like: Leaves skin feeling hydrated and refreshed all day. Free of sulfates, parabens, dyes, phthalates, and common allergens. Won’t clog pores, and works well for those with sensitive skin.

What we dislike: It’s lightweight, and might not be intense enough for those with age-related skin concerns.

Choice 3: Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Overnight Cream

Our take: A high-end overnight cream that delivers major results, even more so when used with other products in the line.

What we like: An intense moisturizer that serves dry and mature skin well. Minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and sun damage. Restores and enhances skin’s natural texture. Great nighttime recovery formula after days of prolonged UV exposure.

What we dislike: An expensive option, but users swear by the results.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.