The best antifungal soap of 2020

When you're suffering from a fungal skin infection, getting it under control as quickly as possible is crucial to keep it from spreading, and antifungal soap is often the best and most effective way to get a handle on it.

Antifungal soap contains fungus-fighting ingredients like miconazole and ketoconazole, but many use natural ingredients like tea tree oil or eucalyptus. They can help with a variety of fungal infections, including ringworm, jock itch, and athlete's foot. Many fungal infections originate in public pools or locker rooms, so anyone who swims or works out regularly should have an antifungal soap to keep infections under control.

To help you find the best antifungal soap for your bathroom, we've revisited soap product options and trends and included a brand-new natural soap for your consideration, as well as two old favorites that are highly reliable.

Best antifungal soap of 2020

1. Purely Northwest's Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Body Wash: A extremely potent antifungal soap that can treat most fungal infections. This one has been a favorite of ours for years.

2. Defense Bar Soap: An excellent antifungal soap that lathers well to successfully treat fungal infections. This is another returning favorite on our short list.

3. TruRemedy Naturals' All-Natural Remedy Soap: An outstanding natural antifungal soap that's effective for most fungal skin infections. This is a new addition to our list, but it's earned a spot for its excellent chemical formula.

What you need to know before buying antifungal soap

When you're shopping for antifungal soap, the first decision you have to make is between bar and liquid forms. Both can treat fungal skin infections, but a bar is more travel-friendly for throwing in your gym bag or suitcase. A liquid antifungal soap works well if you only plan to use it at home.

More important than the form is an antifungal soap's active ingredients. Many antifungal soaps use ketoconazole or miconazole, which are both azole antifungals. They can kill the cell membrane of fungus on the skin to help control an infection. You can also find formulas that use natural ingredients like tea tree and eucalyptus oil. Both are naturally antifungal and antibacterial, so they're useful for treating minor fungal infections.

The antifungal soap you choose should match your skin type. Some formulas are so potent that they can dry out the skin and cause breakouts and irritation. Most antifungal soaps are best suited for oily skin, but you can find options for combination, normal, and dry skin, too.

Consider an antifungal soap's scent. Most formulas have a strong odor due to their antifungal ingredients, so many soaps feature added fragrance to cover the scent. Some artificial fragrances can irritate the skin, so choose carefully if you have sensitive skin.

You can pay between $12 and $20 for antifungal soap. Bar soaps are usually the most affordable, costing around $12 per bar, but you get a better value if you buy a pack of multiple bars. Liquid antifungal soap typically costs $1 to $2 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. Does an antifungal soap treat all fungal infections?

A. It depends on the type of infection and how severe it is. Most soaps can only treat mild infections in the early stages. Severe infections or those that you've had for a while may require medical assistance.

Q. How often should I use an antifungal soap?

A. If you're dealing with a fungal infection, it's best to use the soap daily to treat the issue. After the infection is gone, you should still use the soap periodically, since fungal infections tend to come back.

In-depth reviews for best antifungal soaps

Best of the best: Purely Northwest's Antifungal Tea Tree Oil Body Wash

What we like: Can effectively treat fungal and bacterial skin issues. Has a gentle formula that can be used twice a day. Has an invigorating scent but doesn't contain any artificial fragrance.

What we dislike: Doesn't treat all skin issues. Scent is too strong for some.

Best bang for your buck: Defense Bar Soap

What we like: Works incredibly well for athlete's foot. Has a fresh, pleasant scent. Doesn't dry out the skin.

What we dislike: Doesn't treat all skin infections and conditions.

Choice 3: TruRemedy Naturals' All-Natural Remedy Soap

What we like: Features an all-natural formula that works for fungal and bacterial infections. Helps soothe irritation. Has a cooling, refreshing feeling on the skin.

What we dislike: Pricier than other options. Dispenser had a tendency to get clogged.

