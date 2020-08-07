The best anti-snoring device of 2020

Heavy snoring can disrupt the sleep cycle of both the snorer and their bed partner, and finding an effective cure is not always easy.

Addressing the root causes of snoring can involve visits to a sleep clinic, examinations by an ENT, and possibly surgical intervention or CPAP therapy. Fortunately, there are over-the-counter devices available that can address many of these issues at home.

If you or someone you know suffers from the effects of snoring, you have several options to consider, from inexpensive nasal breathing strips to chin straps to mouth/tongue guards. The situation is not hopeless or irreversible.

We've taken a look at our list of recommended anti-snoring devices and have made some updates based on trends and changes in technology. Our top pick is still a comfortable nasal vent, but we've added a magnetic nose clip and a mouth/tongue guard for those with soft palate issues.

Best anti-snoring devices of 2020

1. Dortz's Snore Care Set: The use of medical-grade silicone and the range of sizes keeps this set of nose vents at the top of our short list.

2. Latorice's Anti-Snoring Nose Clip: This newcomer has a very affordable price point and uses magnets to gently hold nasal passages open without adhesives.

3. Reazeal's Anti-Snoring Tongue Sleeve: For those with soft palate snoring issues, this silicone mouth and tongue stabilizer is definitely worth a try.

What is an anti-snoring device?

In the same sense there is no single root cause for snoring, there is no single anti-snoring device that addresses it completely. Some snoring is triggered by a collapse or blockage of the nasal passages. The most popular anti-snoring devices for this are external nasal strips or internal nose vents. When the nasal passages are held open, snoring is either reduced or eliminated during sleep.

Another common cause of snoring is a soft palate issue. At the point where the nasal passages meet the throat, the soft tissue can become blocked or inflamed. The result is heavy, ragged mouth breathing that produces a loud snore. This situation can call for professional medical intervention, but some anti-snoring mouthpieces can also correct the problem.

Sometimes snoring is caused by the sleeper's tongue or jaw falling out of their normal positions. If the tongue becomes relaxed during sleep, it can fall to the back of the throat and partially block the airway. The jaw can also become too slack and allow the tongue to fall out of position. An anti-snoring mouthpiece fits between the tongue and teeth, keeping everything in proper position during sleep. An external chin strap also keeps the jaw from becoming too slack.

Other treatments for excessive snoring include a CPAP machine, which directs a steady flow of air into the mouth and nasal passage overnight. A supervised weight loss program can also help reduce snoring as a side effect of obesity.

The cost of an anti-snoring device depends largely on its design and purpose. Adhesive nasal strips can be as little as $6 a pack, while more permanent nasal ventilators made from medical-grade silicone can cost around $16 a set. Mouth guards are noticeably more expensive, approaching the $100 mark. Chin strap prices are variable, depending on the quality and the design.

FAQ

Q. Are there things I can do before bedtime that help reduce snoring?

A. Many anti-snoring devices focus on the nasal passages and sinuses. You can help clear them by inhaling steam, using an irrigating neti pot, or applying a saline nasal spray shortly before bedtime.

Q. I realize my snoring is bothering other people, but am I doing any real harm to my own health?

A. Chronic snoring is often a symptom of more serious health conditions such as allergies, respiratory issues, or obesity. These issues need to be discussed with your doctor. Excessive snoring can also prevent you from achieving a deep, restorative level of sleep. This can affect everything from mood to cognitive thinking.

In-depth reviews for best anti-snoring devices

Best of the best: Dortz's Snore Care Set

What we like: Silicone is very comfortable and easy to insert. Four different sizes for a more customized fit. Easy to clean and store. Two venting options. Affordable price point.

What we dislike: May interfere with sleep apnea treatments. Proper sizing can be challenging.

Best bang for your buck: Latorice's Anti-Snoring Nose Clip

What we like: Magnetic clips, no external adhesives. Comfortable silicone construction, easy to insert. Hygienic storage case included. Entry-level price point for first-time buyers.

What we dislike: Some off-gassing, unpleasant odors reported on delivery.

Choice 3: Reazeal's Anti-Snoring Tongue Sleeve

What we like: Addresses soft palate issues, not just nasal passages. Fits comfortably behind teeth. Does not trigger a gag reflex or excessive saliva production. One size fits all.

What we dislike: Level of suction can be uncomfortable. Some complaints of chemical odor/taste.

