The best anti-snoring device

Many of us go through life with little to no idea that we have an issue with snoring. Most snoring occurs when people are in a state of deep sleep, so they may not be aware of the effect their snoring has on others. Sometimes it stops on its own after a few minutes or after a change in sleep positions, but other times it can go on for hours and prevent a partner from getting meaningful sleep as well. Chronic snoring can also be a difficult subject to discuss, because the snorer may feel embarrassed or ashamed.

Fortunately, there are products that can address the snoring issue without the need for sleep studies or medical intervention. These anti-snoring devices help improve nasal airflow or provide support for soft tissue around the mouth and nose. Some products work externally to keep nasal passages clear, while others fit comfortably inside the nostrils or mouth to reduce snoring.

Our buying guide showcases anti-snoring devices we believe offer the best opportunities for over-the-counter relief. If you or someone you know may benefit from an anti-snoring remedy, read on. At the top of our list is Dortz' Anti-Snoring Device, a medical-grade product that improves nasal ventilation and reduces soft-palate vibrations.

Considerations when choosing anti-snoring devices

Design and construction

There are a number of reasons why people snore, and an anti-snoring device that addresses one issue may not work for another. In terms of design, a breathing strip externally holds the user's nostrils in an open position, thus improving airflow. A nasal dilator, on the other hand, works internally to prevent the nostrils from collapsing during sleep.

Some cases of chronic snoring are caused by relaxation of the soft palate, which needs to be corrected with a chin strap or mouthguard. In a few cases, a weak tongue can cover the soft palate or throat and create a loud snore. The remedy is usually a special tongue stabilizer. A CPAP system with a full mask and positive pressure generator is often used to correct sleep apnea.

User comfort

Whether it is a non-invasive breathing strip or a full CPAP system, any anti-snoring device requires a learning curve. Most anti-snoring devices are designed with comfort in mind, using medical-grade ingredients such as silicone and latex. However, the user's sleep position or other factors can have an effect on the device's overall success. It is not unusual for first-time users to experiment with different anti-snoring devices or home remedies before discovering the one that provides the most comfort and relief.

Supplemental treatments and remedies

The root cause of a snoring problem can be notoriously difficult to determine without a professional exam or sleep study. Anti-snoring devices can reduce the frequency and intensity of snoring, but they may or may not address the larger issue. These devices should be used in conjunction with other remedies, such as weight loss, change in sleep position, humidity adjustments, and allergy or sinus medications.

Price

The price of an anti-snoring device depends largely on the scope of the treatment. Basic tongue stabilizers and nasal dilators can cost as little as $6 to $20, while more advanced treatments with customized pillows or mouthpieces can cost upwards of $100.

FAQ

Q. Can I take over-the-counter decongestants at night instead of using anti-snoring devices?

A. There are a number of root causes for chronic snoring, and remedies such as decongestants may only address or mask a few of them. You may want to schedule a sleep study in order to determine which anti-snoring treatment is best for you.

Q. I know my snoring keeps my partner awake, but are there any serious medical issues associated with snoring?

A. Chronic snoring can be a symptom of a number of medical conditions, including sleep apnea, obesity, and sinusitis. A lack of uninterrupted sleep can also create other health issues. Snoring goes beyond the effects it has on other people.

Anti-snoring devices we recommend

Best of the best: Dortz' Anti-Snoring Device

Our take: The Dortz device's multiple vents provide substantial airflow without sacrificing a comfortable fit.

What we like: Medical-grade silicone construction, comfortable and easy to clean. Uses two types of vents for better airflow. Four sizes available. Reduces soft palate vibrations.

What we dislike: Not recommended for sleep apnea treatment. May not address all types of snoring conditions.

Best bang for your buck: Breathe Right's Nasal Strips

Our take: External nasal strips such as the Breathe Right are very affordable and provide instant relief for many first-time users.

What we like: Comfortable for overnight use. Strips are easy to apply and easy to remove. Product is inexpensive and has been on the market for years.

What we dislike: External nasal strips may not improve internal airflow for some.

Choice 3: SLEEPEACE's Advanced Anti-Snoring Solution Nose Vents

Our take: For snorers who want to experiment with different treatments, we recommend this affordable multi-pronged approach.

What we like: Contains a variety of anti-snoring solutions good for experimentation. Includes a chin strap, six pairs of nasal vents, and a comfortable mouthpiece. Attractive price point.

What we dislike: Overall quality of individual pieces not quite as good as higher-end kits with a single anti-snoring device.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.