The best anti-fog spray for glasses

Foggy glasses, goggles, or face shields aren’t just inconvenient, they can be unsafe, too. To ensure you always have a clear line of vision, use anti-fog spray for glasses.

Anti-fog sprays create a hydrophobic layer on lenses that repels moisture and condensation. However, it’s important to know which type of lenses you have in order to buy the right anti-fog spray. For example, only certain sprays can be used with anti-reflective lenses or VR headsets.

Find an anti-fog spray that suits your lenses with help from this buying guide. We’re sharing an overview of key features to compare as well as a few reviews of our favorites. Our number-one pick, the Gamer Advantage Fogaway Anti-Fog Spray, is a top choice among gamers as well as physicians, first responders, and motorcyclists.

Considerations when choosing anti-fog sprays for glasses

Lens type

Before shopping around for an anti-fog spray, be sure you know the type of lenses you have. Otherwise, you risk spraying the lenses with a formula that could damage them.

There are many types of lenses, including anti-reflective, polycarbonate, and polarized. In addition, there are goggles, scuba masks, and face shields. Given the diversity, manufacturers indicate on packaging whether their anti-fog sprays can be used with all or some of these lens types and products.

Ingredients

It’s important to consider the ingredients in anti-fog spray, because they’re exposed to the eyes and skin at close range.

Lower-quality anti-fog sprays may contain a considerable amount of harsh chemicals, including ammonia or alcohol. These substances are known to irritate eyes and skin. Better-quality formulas use gentle or naturally derived ingredients that are eye- and skin-safe.

Features

Quantity

Because anti-fog sprays are usually carried in a bag or pocket, they’re typically available in bottles sizes between 0.5 and 8 ounces. There are also TSA-approved bottle sizes that are 2 ounces or smaller. Some anti-fog sprays are available in multipacks, which offers the best bang for the buck if you intend to use the spray on a regular basis.

Ease of use

The majority of anti-fog sprays are sold in pump spray bottles for easy application. Most formulas dry fast and begin working instantaneously.

Keep in mind that each formula of anti-fog spray is different. Some require a single pump of spray on each side of the lens, while others may call for several pumps. Certain anti-fog sprays need to be rubbed into lenses with a scratch-free cleaning cloth to distribute the product as well.

Duration

Duration varies considerably among anti-fog sprays. It’s common for formulas to require a new application every day or every time lenses are worn. Certain formulas need to be reapplied several times a day. However, there are a few long-lasting anti-fog sprays that are effective for several days at a time.

Price

Basic anti-fog sprays made with lower-quality ingredients cost $10 and below, whereas those priced between $10 and $20 have better, non-irritating ingredients. Premium anti-fog sprays that can be used on expensive equipment like diving goggles run between $17 and $33.

FAQ

Q. Will anti-fog spray for glasses sanitize them as well?

A. No. While some formulas offer moderate cleaning capabilities such as removing debris or fingerprints, anti-fog sprays aren’t designed to kill bacteria or viruses. Instead, you may wish to clean lenses with a separate cleaner or purchase a UV sanitizer.

Q. Can I use anti-fog sprays for camera or telescope lenses?

A. It’s not recommended. Anti-fog sprays contain ingredients that may scratch or damage the lenses, or the spray may penetrate crevices and cause the camera or telescope to malfunction. These expensive lenses should only be cleaned with manufacturer-approved cleaning products.

Anti-fog sprays for glasses

Best of the best: Gamer Advantage Fogaway Anti-Fog Spray

Our take: Specially formulated spray that can be used on high-end glasses from ski goggles to VR headsets.

What we like: Streak-free silicone formula is safe for anti-reflective lenses. Long-lasting solution that doesn’t require frequent application to keep working. Effective at preventing fogging from heat, cold, or high humidity.

What we dislike: Some reports that it doesn’t prevent fog, but rather helps it clear more quickly.

Best bang for your buck: Just Add Water JAWS Quick Spit Anti-Fog Spray

Our take: Earns praise from snorkelers and divers for its reliable formula that works on plastic and glass.

What we like: Offers a whopping 200 pumps per bottle. Formulated with all-natural ingredients and is hypoallergenic. Can be applied wet or dry, making it highly versatile. Solution can be washed off with warm water.

What we dislike: Not to be used for camera lenses, including those on phones.

Choice 3: Optix 55 Fog Gone Anti-Fog Spray

Our take: High-clarity formula popular among medical professionals to keep goggles and face shields clear.

What we like: Gentle yet effective formula won’t irritate the eyes or skin. Works on several types of lenses, including polycarbonate, polarized, UV-coated, and protective lenses. Can be applied wet or dry.

What we dislike: Consumers wanted more information on whether spray can be used with anti-reflective lenses.

