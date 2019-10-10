The best anti-fog ski goggles

Skiing is difficult enough without trying to master it through a foggy haze. Ski goggles are vital to making sure you can see the slopes ahead of you for safety and for fun. Unfortunately, they can also collect moisture and fog up quickly if you're not careful. That's why it's a good idea to have a pair of anti-fog ski goggles at your disposal. They give you the visibility you need on a run without all the hassle of moisture buildup on the inside of the lenses.

If you're ready for a new pair of anti-fog ski goggles, read our buying guide. We even include product recommendations, like Oakley O-Frame MX Goggles. These goggles look great and give you a crystal clear view of what's ahead.

Considerations when choosing anti-fog ski goggles

Anti-fog coating

Anti-fog goggles have a hydrophobic coating. It stops moisture accumulation by reducing surface tension, making it difficult for water to adhere to the lens. While you can also purchase anti-fog spray for standard goggles, many people prefer pre-coated lenses.

Durability

The lenses are the most delicate part of anti-fog goggles. They're often made from polycarbonate, and many have a scratch-resistant coating. However, they can still become scratched if you're not careful. Goggle frames are usually made from polyurethane or another similar plastic. While most goggles are relatively durable, it's important to make sure you get a pair that's well-manufactured so they can take regular abuse on the slopes.

Comfort

The foam padding between the frames and your face is more important than many people realize. You need to be sure that it sits comfortably against your face and that the foam is thick enough to avoid discomfort due to pressure.

Cylindrical vs. spherical lenses

The less expensive a pair of ski goggles, the more likely they are to have cylindrical lenses. These lenses succumb more easily to glare and usually sit closer to the face than spherical lenses, which leads to more internal fog. They also may give a slightly distorted point of view to the user.

Spherical lenses, on the other hand, offer improved peripheral vision, less distortion, and reduced glare. Because the lenses are more rounded, they sit farther away from your face, reducing the risk of fogging. The downside is the increase in price.

Ventilation

One of the most important factors in how well anti-fog ski goggles work is ventilation. Most ventilation is positioned at the top edge of the frame. Some are also ventilated on the sides. The most expensive ski goggles may actually incorporate small ventilation fans.

Visible light transmission

VLT measures the amount of light that passes through the lens. The lower the number, the less light can make it through the lens. Lower VLT lenses are better for bright conditions, while those with high VLT numbers are best for darker conditions.

Features

Over-the-glasses design

Only some anti-fog ski goggles are designed to sit over top of standard eyeglasses. While some are advertised as such, it's important to read customer reviews in case they don't work well over standard glasses. Also keep in mind that your glasses may fog up while skiing, even if your goggles don't.

Lens color

Dark brown or grey lenses work well on sunny days, keeping glare to a minimum.

Rose or red lenses are versatile and can work in any number of light conditions.

Yellow lenses are optimal in low light. They enhance contrast and help obstacles to be more visible.

Specialized lenses

Polarized lenses reduce glare, although at times they may also reduce overall visibility.

Mirrored lenses block out extra light, which helps your eyes focus on items directly in front of them.

UV-protecting lenses keep harmful and distracting UV light away from your eyes. This feature is available on most tinted goggles.

Photochromic lenses are costly, as they change their tint level in different lighting conditions. These are great for skiing in rapidly changing weather conditions.

Dual-pane design

For the best anti-fog protection, opt for dual-pane lenses. The space between the two lenses helps to maintain warmth on the inner lens, reducing the chance of condensation and fogging.

Cases

A protective case for keeping your anti-fog ski goggles safe is a nice additional feature. Hard cases are the most effective at protecting your goggles from scratches.

Changeable lenses

The ability to change out your lenses is important. Whether you want to change your lenses for different lighting conditions, or you simply want to replace scratched lenses, goggles that allow for easy lens changes are preferable.

Price

Most anti-fog ski goggles cost between $15 and $250. $15 anti-fog goggles have cylindrical lenses, a single-pane design, and are good for beginners. For $100, you can buy goggles that offer UV protection and include a case. A $250 pair of anti-fog ski goggles should last for a number of years and include extra lenses and a carrying case.

FAQ

Q. Do anti-fog sprays work?

A. While inexpensive and somewhat effective, anti-fog sprays shouldn't be needed on most well-made anti-fog goggles.

Q. Why do my anti-fog goggles still fog up?

A. Sometimes if your vents are clogged, your anti-fog goggles can fog up. Be sure to clean your vents and remove any debris so there's no interruption of airflow. Doing so should ensure that your goggles don't fog up.

Anti-fog ski goggles we recommend

Best of the best: Oakley's O-Frame MX Goggles

Our take: Comfortable and functional goggles from a trusted brand.

What we like: Scratch-resistant lenses and sweat-wicking face foam protect your visibility and provide comfort.

What we dislike: No UV protection on clear lenses.

Best bang for your buck: OutdoorMaster's OTG Ski Goggles

Our take: Reasonably priced goggles that fit comfortably over glasses.

What we like: Though inexpensive, these goggles are surprisingly durable. Versatile in that they fit both children and adults.

What we dislike: May not fit over larger glasses.

Choice 3: hongdak's OTG Ski Goggles

Our take: A great combination of price and comfort.

What we like: Good UV protection and comfortable in warm conditions.

What we dislike: Some complained of a bad smell with these goggles.

