The best anti-fatigue mat

If you spend a lot of time on your feet, you might experience a nagging backache or sore feet at the end of the day. Standing on hard floors for extended periods can do a number on your body, so it's a no-brainer to invest in an anti-fatigue mat for relief.

Anti-fatigue mats feature several layers of cushioning from memory foam, rubber, or gel to act as a soft barrier between your feet and the floor. Not only do they absorb shock, but they also promote better circulation throughout your body to combat muscle fatigue and pain.

Read our buying guide on anti-fatigue mats to find one for your home or office. We're including our favorite, Butterfly's Long Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Mat. Its extra-thick design is well-liked by those even in business and commercial settings.

Considerations when choosing anti-fatigue mats

Types of anti-fatigue mats

Flat mats are affordable and offer modest cushioning, so they're sufficient if you have a small budget or only use it occasionally. Non-flat active mats are textured to promote better circulation while you stand, making them a solid choice if you stand in one spot for long periods of time. Full active mats encourage frequent movement and can have massaging or balancing components.

Size

Most anti-fatigue mats are rectangular, though you can find some that are square. Mats on the smaller side are 2 x 3 feet, and mid-size mats can be anywhere from 3 x 5 feet to 2 x 10 feet. Oversized mats are usually over 10 feet in length, and those intended for office or commercial use can be as long as 60 feet.

Thickness

Generally speaking, anti-fatigue mats are anywhere from 1/4 inch to 1 inch thick. For maximum relief and benefit, it's recommended to choose a mat no less than 3/4-inch thick.

Another thing to consider is that thinner mats tend to have much shorter life spans. It's worth spending a little more for the added thickness and enjoying the long-term savings of a longer-lasting product.

Materials

Foam anti-fatigue mats: The most budget-friendly mats are made of foam, but they compress over time and support becomes compromised. Even so, they're a popular choice for light home use, such as in kitchens or laundry rooms.

Foam rubber anti-fatigue mats: These mats have a multi-layer design featuring a foam core and rubber shell. They're durable and can handle long periods of use, so it's no surprise to see them in offices, stores, or workshops.

Hard rubber anti-fatigue mats: These ultra-durable mats do well when it comes to shock absorption but aren't the best when it comes to fighting fatigue. They're a good option for cement or tile floors, namely in industrial settings like factories.

Gel anti-fatigue mats: Gel mats are by far the most popular and effective option for home and office use. They feature a gel core and are covered by durable, sometimes waterproof materials. Their cushioning is specially designed to keep legs mobile to prevent swelling, aches, and cramps.

Price

Small anti-fatigue mats of modest thickness cost up to $40. Larger or longer mats close to one inch in thickness cost anywhere between $40 and $150. If you're looking for oversized anti-fatigue mats intended for commercial use, expect to spend as much as $250 to $600 per mat.

FAQ

Q. Can wearing shoes on an anti-fatigue mat damage it?

A. It depends on the shoes and the mat. Pointed heels can cause permanent indentations to certain mats, while other mats retain their integrity with a variety of shoes. Some anti-fatigue mats suggested for light home use may recommend using them barefoot or with socks only.

Q. Why do some anti-fatigue mats have beveled edges?

A. This is primarily done as a safety feature to prevent you from tripping on the mat, particularly if it's on the thicker side. Beveled edges also prevent mats from puckering or curling over time.

Anti-fatigue mats we recommend

Best of the best: Butterfly's Long Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Mat

Our take: Popular choice for those who spend a lot of time in the kitchen.

What we like: Comfy blend of foam and cushioning. Available in a variety of designs and colors.

What we dislike: Surface is textured, so cleaning can be difficult.

Best bang for your buck: ROYAL's Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat

Our take: Budget-friendly choice if you want relief without breaking the bank.

What we like: Available in four sizes and three colors. Waterproof design for bathrooms and laundry rooms.

What we dislike: Can have a funky smell out of the package, but it eventually dissipates.

Choice 3: Gorilla Grip's Original 3/4-Inch Premium Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat

Our take: Dense, comfortable mat that holds up to heavy use and stands the test of time.

What we like: Made without phthalates. Easy-to-clean waterproof material. Comes in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and designs.

What we dislike: Can be slippery if wet.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.