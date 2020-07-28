The best ant farm of 2020

One popular and unusual toy of old was a live ant farm. For just a few dollars, you could own a tank filled with actual ants and watch them establish their own colony.

Ant farms were also popular in classrooms because they were fairly easy to maintain and students learned about ecosystems in real time. Many schools still include ant farms as part of a larger STEM curriculum.

While ant farms may have lost some of their appeal in recent years, they can still be found on store shelves and classroom supply sites, along with the live ant colonies needed to populate them.

We've taken a fresh look at our short list of ant farms, considering new trends in the industry and changing technology. Our updated recommendations include a modern take at the top spot, the model that started it all in the 1950s, and an upgrade to a previous pick.

Best ant farms of 2020

1. ES Evviva Sciences' Ant Cosmos Amazing LED Ant Habitat: This visually appealing ant habitat retains our top spot because of its nutrient-rich gel medium and its super informative companion ebook.

2. Uncle Milton's Giant Ant Farm: This returning selection includes everything except the ants and can be combined with other sets as a massive classroom display.

3. Educational Insights' GeoSafari Ant Factory: This newcomer to our short list features exciting graphics and an escape-proof design.

What you need to know before buying an ant farm

When it comes to educational terrariums for children, ant farms are not very complicated pieces of equipment. They don't require filters, conditioned water, exercise wheels, or frequent litter changes. However, they may require some careful pre-planning in order to create a thriving colony that can largely maintain itself for months or even years.

One important decision is the filler medium. The sand used in many traditional ant farms is a complex blend of minerals and other organic ingredients. Ordinary beach sand or playground sand may not be acceptable. It's usually best to buy a model that provides its own proprietary blend of sand that contains vermiculite, soil, and sawdust.

The other filler material option is a nutrient-rich gel, often blue or green in color. This thick gel provides some visual interest, especially when combined with LED lighting. However, some gels can be too thick to allow ants to tunnel into it easily. The ants consume the gel as they excavate, but other food sources are still required. Mold growth is also a consideration when using a gel filler.

Security and stability are other important factors, especially for parents. Ant farms must have an escape-proof design, because ants have a hive mentality and could follow each other out of the tank. Any ports for food, water, or dead ant removal should be very secure. The tank should be well-supported to avoid accidental toppling.

One additional expense of an ant farm is the procurement of the actual ants. Manufacturers usually recommend a source for carpenter or harvester ants, which are the best types of ants for these containers. These commercial ant populations may or may not include a queen, so the colony may not set up nesting areas or reproduce. Live ants can only be shipped when weather conditions permit.

Traditional sand-based ant farms can be found on store shelves for as little as $8 or $9, but filler material and live ants cost more. Larger tanks for classroom study cost $20 to $40 on average, while scientific-grade vivariums with gel medium and sophisticated lighting can cost as much as $300.

FAQ

Q. I want to buy my child an ant farm for Christmas. Can live ants be shipped during cold weather?

A. Many suppliers will not ship live ants if the weather is expected to be below 40°F or above 85°F. Ants can be refrigerated for a very short period of time upon arrival, but they struggle in extreme air temperatures during shipping.

Q. Can I use ants from my backyard in an ant farm?

A. It's possible to transfer a colony of ants from the wild to an ant farm, but it's not recommended. Ideally, a transplanted colony should contain at least one queen, which can be difficult to find in the wild. Suppliers tend to cultivate harvester or carpenter ants because of their docile natures, and most include a queen if shipped within state lines.

In-depth reviews for best ant farms

Best of the best: ES Evviva Sciences' Ant Cosmos Amazing LED Ant Habitat

What we like: LED lights encourage more tunneling. Blue gel is nutritious for ants and visually appealing for users. Includes educational ebook. Holds up to 25 ants.

What we dislike: Proper ventilation can be a challenge. Gel medium can develop mold in warm, humid environments.

Best bang for your buck: Uncle Milton's Giant Ant Farm

What we like: Nostalgic graphics and traditional white sand medium. Oversized tank allows for more observation. Multiple sets can be interconnected. Secure food and water ports.

What we dislike: Ants can escape through side tabs. Live ants are difficult to order from recommended vendor.

Choice 3: Educational Insights' GeoSafari Ant Factory

What we like: Cost of live ants is mostly covered. Tank is escape-proof with colorful elements. Water and food port. Safe for younger children. Includes 24-page guide book.

What we dislike: Does not include sand or ant food. Complaints of missing or damaged components.

