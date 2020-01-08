The best ant farm

Ant colonies are surprisingly complex and definitely worthy of scientific observation. This was the basic premise behind the original ant farms (antariums) introduced in the late 1950s. From ads in the backs of comic books or educational supply catalogs, teachers and parents could order a small plastic tank, some sand, and a supply of live carpenter or harvester ants. As the ants set up their new digs, children could observe how members of a society actually work together.

Modern ant farms still use the essential design of the classic sets, with a few adaptations. A nutrient-rich blue gel is often used instead of sand as a tunneling medium. Special LED lighting also illuminates the colony and encourages deeper exploration. There are also dedicated feeding and watering stations.

If you would like to set up your own ant farm, read our helpful shopping guide. Our top pick is the Amazing Ant Habitat with LED Light by Evviva Sciences, a modern take on the ant farm complete with LED illumination and a blue gel growth medium.

Considerations when choosing ant farms

Educational vs. entertainment purposes

Setting up an ant farm includes the same considerations as any other terrarium or aquarium. Will the antarium be used primarily to educate students on the social life of ants, or will it be an exhibit in a private home? Educators may want to consider investing in a higher grade formicarium for scientific study, as opposed to the sandwich-style containers used for home exhibits.

Fill material

The original ant farms primarily used natural sand amended with some organic ingredients. Many modern ant farms in the "sandwich" style use a blend of sand, soil, sawdust, minerals and nutrient-rich vermiculite.

One popular improvement in ant farms has been the creation of a nutrient-rich gel that allows ants to create tunnels and nests, but makes the process easier to observe. These blue or green gels also enhance the appearance of the containers, especially when combined with special LED illumination. The major drawback with gel filler is the possibility of mold formation over time.

Maintenance

One common concern with any type of ant farm is the safety of both the ants and the observers. Proper ventilation is essential, because an improperly ventilated tank can lead to the premature death of the ants and increased mold growth. The tank should also prevent any accidental escapes. A gel-based ant farm can take several hours to set up, and temperature control is critical.

Features

Illumination

Original ant farms, particularly the sandwich style tanks for home use, did not include lighting. The clear plastic or glass containers depended on external lighting. Modern ant farms often include a base containing a series of LEDs that provide internal lighting. These bulbs not only create an attractive glow for observers, but they also encourage worker ants to dig deeper and more complex tunnels.

Food and water stations

Ant farm colonies rely on supplies of food and water to survive. This usually means adding ant-friendly foods such as fruit, honey, sugar, meal worms and insects to the tank, along with a supply of clean water. Higher-end ant farms generally include stations where these ingredients can be added easily.

Live-ant suppliers

Ant farms are rarely if ever sold with live ants. Users must order ants from reputable suppliers recommended by manufacturers. Red harvester ants are the most common breed used in ant farms, followed by carpenter ants. It is important to order a complete colony that includes a queen and a generous worker population.

Price

The least expensive ant farms found on toy department shelves generally cost between $9 and $12, with a supply of live ants costing an additional $9. More durable sandwich-style ant farms for home use retail between $15 and $30, while high-end formicariums for classroom use start at $35 and reach a price point of $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. How long will the ants in my farm live?

A. It can be difficult to pin down the average life expectancy of an ant colony in captivity, but the standard estimate is around 6 months. There may be some early losses due to environmental issues, while some colonies can survive for a year or longer.

Q. Do I have to order the ants from a special supplier, or can I just use ants from my own backyard?

A. Generally speaking, it is best to order ants from a reputable scientific supply company recommended by the ant farm's manufacturer. Ant colonies are very complex, and you might not be able to locate a queen and enough workers to establish a successful colony. Harvester or carpenter ants over a quarter inch in length are recommended.

Ant farms we recommend

Best of the best: Amazing Ant Habitat W/ LED Light by Evviva Sciences

Our take: Evviva's illuminated ant farm is visually appealing, and is easier to maintain than standard sand-based models.

What we like: LED base encourages ants to dig deeper tunnels. Blue gel is nutrient-rich, healthier than sand. Includes a magnifying glass and educational e-book.

What we dislike: Container is not well-ventilated, mold can develop on blue gel.

Best bang for your buck: Uncle Milton's Giant Ant Farm

Our take: This is the classic ant farm design, ideal for display in classrooms or family rooms.

What we like: Nostalgic graphics for adult appeal. Includes artificial white sand. Container dimensions are larger than usual. Sturdy construction keeps ant population contained.

What we dislike: The recommended live ants are expensive and take time to arrive.

Choice 3: NAVAdeal's Ant Farm Castle, Habitat Educational & Learning Science Kit

Our take: The NAVAdeal ant farm may be smaller in size, but it does provide good ventilation, access to food and a healthy medium for tunneling.

What we like: Arrives with a lifetime warranty. Easy to set up, usable within a few hours. Holds up to 15 ants. Includes feeding and watering stations.

What we dislike: Smaller than average, limited viewing area. Gel is not nutrient-rich.

