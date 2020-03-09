With USB ports becoming more common for gadgets than wall plugs, you can now add fans, air fresheners, clocks, lights, and even a hand warmer to your ever-expanding list of USB devices. Since computers have a limited number of USB ports, running all of these marvelous devices means you'll need to purchase a quality USB hub, and Anker is among the top brands.

The best Anker USB hub is one that is large enough and powerful enough to accommodate all of your devices. Our top pick, the Anker 10-Port Data Hub, is conveniently sized and offers both high-speed data transfer and fast-charging capabilities. For more information on this and other Anker USB hubs, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing Anker USB hubs

There are three key elements to consider when shopping for the ideal Anker USB hub: number of ports, data capabilities, and charging capabilities.

Number of ports

Anker USB hubs can range from a modest three ports to an impressive 14 ports. Consider the number of devices you may potentially want to connect at one time to determine what you need.

Data capabilities

Not all of the ports on Anker products may be dedicated to data transfer, some may be designated for charging. Before settling on a specific Anker USB hub, make sure the one you are considering has enough data ports. Additionally, if you need faster speeds, some models feature transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps.

Charging

Unless your Anker hub has dedicated PowerIQ charging hubs, you'll likely only receive about 0.9 amps for charging. If charging is important, make sure the hub that you are considering has dedicated charging ports. If charging is your top priority, however, Anker does have a line of dedicated wall chargers.

Features

Cable length

When you purchase an Anker USB hub, you will want to find a model that features a cable of suitable length. If it's too short, it will be inconvenient to reach; too long and you'll have excess cable cluttering up your desktop.

Power adapter

Some devices may have a power demand that exceeds what typical hubs are capable of supporting. In some instances, a powered hub may be enough. If power is a concern, check the specs before purchasing.

Other connectivity

Sometimes a USB port isn't enough. If you need a card reader or an Ethernet port, look for an Anker USB hub that has these features.

Price

In general, the pricing for Anker hubs is fairly consistent with the number of ports it has. At the lower end of the price scale, you can get a basic four-port hub for as little as $15. At the upper end, you can get a hub with 13 data ports and one smart-charging port for $70.

FAQ

Q. What is the best way to clean my Anker USB ports?

A. If a large piece of dust or lint is clearly visible and accessible, simply remove it. Using compressed air to blow materials out of the port (not deeper into it) works well too. You can also use a cotton swab lightly dipped in rubbing alcohol to clean away any grimy build up.

Q. Are Anker USB ports universally compatible?

A. Size-wise, yes. Data- and charging-wise, you'll need to check the specs. If you make a mistake and purchase a hub that you later discover is not compatible with your devices, don't fret, most Anker products come with a 30-day return policy.

Anker USB hubs we recommend

Best of the best: Anker 10-Port Data/Charging Hub

Our take: A 10-port USB hub with technology for quick charging.

What we like: This model features ten ports -- seven for data transfer and three for charging. The data ports are capable of transferring at speeds of up to 5Gbps, while the charging ports feature PowerIQ which can deliver up to 2.1 amps per port.

What we dislike: This model is not able to both charge and send data over the same port for several Apple products.

Best bang for your buck: Anker 4-Port Ultra Slim Data Hub

Our take: A compact hub that turns one USB port into four.

What we like: The slim design makes this device highly portable. It incorporates the same technology as higher-priced Anker hubs, which allows data to be transferred at speeds up to 5Gbps.

What we dislike: This model is not designed for charging devices, only for transferring data.

Choice 3: Anker 7-Port Data/Charging Hub

Our take: A conveniently sized USB hub that can transfer data as well as charge up to seven devices.

What we like: Like the other models in this list, this seven-port hub can transfer data at rates of up to 5Gbps. The seventh port charges at 1.2 amps while the first six function at 0.9 amps each.

What we dislike: The included cable may be too short for some user's needs.

