The best Android streaming box

Fans of the Android operating system on a smartphone will appreciate the ability to use that same interface on a TV streaming box. An Android streaming box gives you access to games from the Google Play Store as well as apps, making it fun to use.

This streaming box can give you access to video stored on your computer or on YouTube for playing on a television. It's essential to know that it's not made for accessing streaming TV subscription services.

To learn more, keep reading. Our favorite Android streaming box is the Xiaomi Mi Box S Android 8.1 Streaming Media Box for its plethora of features.

Considerations when choosing Android streaming boxes

Wireless connectivity

A streaming box should be able to connect to your WiFi network. It also should have Bluetooth connectivity, so you can add a keyboard or mouse if desired.

Ethernet connectivity

For the highest level of performance, you'll want to connect the Android streaming box to your home network router through an Ethernet cable.

HDMI connectivity

Along those same lines, use an HDMI cable if at all possible to connect the box to your TV. This will deliver the highest level of performance.

Processors

The Android box will contain both a CPU and a GPU to provide the processing power required to run high-quality video.

RAM

Boxes with 4GB or more of RAM (random access memory) will create a smoother playback of the video than those with less RAM.

Hardware

With the majority of Android streaming box kits, you'll receive a remote control in addition to the streaming box. You also may receive a wireless keyboard or mouse.

Features

Unfortunately, Android streaming boxes have received some negative press throughout the years. Some manufacturers of these boxes preinstall access to illegally pirated content or expose your home network to viruses.

A legitimate Android streaming player may have some common apps preloaded onto it. But there are some things to watch out for when selecting an Android streaming box:

Not using Google Play Store: A legitimate Android streaming box should connect to the actual Google Play Store to access apps. It should not connect to some app store you've never used previously because a non-traditional app store may contain dangerous apps. It also should not say that it will connect you to a preinstalled version or a custom version of the Google Play Store. This is not legitimate.

Offers free videos: Some streaming boxes may say they include "free" video. This implies it will give you a free streaming TV service subscription, which it will not do. Streaming TV subscriptions have a monthly fee associated with them. Claiming it provides free video also could imply that the box will provide access to pirated video, which is not legal.

Versus Android TV: Typically, an Android TV box will give you access to streaming subscription services. It costs more than an Android streaming box, because it needs powerful components to work properly.

Price

Extremely basic Android boxes will cost $30 to $50, but they rarely contain extra components like a wireless keyboard. When you want faster processing speeds and additional features, expect to pay $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a keyboard with my Android streaming box?

A. A keyboard simplifies using the box, especially for surfing the web. Entering information is faster with a keyboard than with a remote control.

Q. Do Android boxes work with universal TV remote controls?

A. Some of them will. Compatibility is hit and miss between Android streaming boxes and universal remotes, so double check that the two will work together before buying a new remote.

Android streaming boxes we recommend

Best of the best: Xiaomi's Mi Box S Android 8.1 Streaming Media Box

Our take: High-quality Android media player that delivers excellent processing speeds.

What we like: Supports 4K video resolution. Delivers better-than-average audio quality. Reasonable price.

What we dislike: If you already own an older Mi Box, this model doesn't have many improvements to encourage an upgrade.

Best bang for your buck: Transpeed's RK3318 Android 9.0 Streaming Media Box

Our take: Low-price option for an Android box that gives you support for 4K video.

What we like: Includes WiFi and Bluetooth compatibility. Ships with a mini Bluetooth keyboard, which is handy.

What we dislike: None of the parts of this kit feel like they're constructed from high-quality materials.

Choice 3: Ever Express' T9 Android 9.0 Streaming Media Box

Our take: Will give you a good performance level in a variety of areas, even though it has a reasonable price.

What we like: Includes support for Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can connect a wireless keyboard. Has 4K video resolution.

What we dislike: The quality of the audio seems to be inconsistent.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.