The best anchor buoy

The buoy is a simple yet highly valuable tool for anyone navigating waterways, acting as important markers to alert those nearby. The anchor buoy in particular lets boaters know where they can moor. They come in various sizes, shapes, and colors, and while the fundamental principles for buoys remain the same, they are not all created equally.

We recommend taking a look at our top choice by TaylorMade. Our guide will explain why it's impressive and what else you need to know to find the right anchor buoy.

Considerations when choosing anchor buoys

Size

The size of an anchor buoy is measured by diameter in inches. The buoy size should scale with the size of your boat. Here are some general guidelines, but it's always worth double-checking the buoy to see the manufacturer's recommendation.

Small boats -- those up to 20 feet long -- should be well served by a buoy up to 8 inches. Medium size boats between 35 and 50 feet should use a buoy between 12 and 18 inches. Large crafts 60 feet and over should opt for a 26-inch buoy or larger.

Shape

There are two main options for buoy shape: sphere or teardrop. While other shapes may be available, you'll be hard-pressed to find them. Shape does not affect the overall quality.

Inflation and deflation

Consider the time and effort it takes to inflate your buoy. Smaller ones may be inflatable with an air pump, though large buoys will likely require an electric air pump or compressor. Look for those that deflate easily as well so that they can be stored efficiently when not in use.

Features

Material

Buoys are made of highly durable plastic or marine-grade vinyl, and are designed to withstand regular punishment from waves, boats, and even marine life. Some anchor buoys, however, are more durable than others. If used in a generally calm lake, you may not need the most durable option, but those used on the ocean will need to withstand withering conditions.

Eyelet

The point at which the buoy connects to a rope or line is called the eyelet, and this connection must be secure at all times. Note not just the material used to construct the eyelet to confirm its durability, but the size of the eyelet as well. The diameter of the hole will inform the size of the rope or chain you connect to the buoy.

Valves

Buoys may possess a handful of valves, which allow for quicker and easier inflation and deflation. A removable valve allows for air to rapidly escape making for fast deflating.

Rope or shackles

Some anchor buoys may include a rope and a shackle as part of a bundle. These will offer some convenience in allowing you to set up your connection to the anchor; just double check the quality of the rope.

Color

Most buoys are red, orange, or yellow. Anchor buoys don't have to be a specific color, but they do need to be bright enough for boaters to see. Some buoys may come with a form of UV protection to keep their color from fading over time, which could render them useless.

Price

You can typically find a medium size, durable buoy for between $20 and $35 to serve most boats. Smaller options will likely be cheaper, while large buoys will cost more.

FAQ

Q. What line should I attach to the anchor buoy?

A. It's recommended to use a polypropylene cord if you're using the buoy in busy ocean locations. The cord also floats, so if you opt for a bright color, it's much easier to spot. Be wary of the quality of ropes or lines that come with the buoy, unless you're using it in a lake or river where conditions are placid.

Q. How do I make inflation easier?

A. Inflating the buoy can prove tedious. Lubricating the needle on a hand pump can help aid insertion if you're having difficulty. You may want to consider an electric pump for medium and large buoys, especially if you're often inflating and deflating.

Anchor buoys we recommend

Best of the best: TaylorMade Boat Buoy

Our take: Larger-size buoy made of high-quality, durable material ideal for marine use.

What we like: The tri-valve system allows for easy inflation. Large, secure eyelet. Extra-thick design prevents leaks and punctures.

What we dislike: Best to inflate with an electric pump.

Best bang for your buck: Polyform A-Series Buoy

Our take: Budget buoy that can withstand chaotic seas while offering easy inflation.

What we like: Smaller size provides quality, value and easy use. Works effectively as a boat fender. Available in a variety of bright colors.

What we dislike: Colors will fade over time.

Choice 3: Extreme Max Slalom Buoy

Our take: Small, brightly colored, affordable buoy best for calmer conditions.

What we like: Durable PVC deflects scratches and markings. UV stabilization prevents fading. Low price.

What we dislike: Small size is limiting.

