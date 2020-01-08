The best American Girl doll

Dolls rise to the occasion of being best friends, confidants, and even traveling companions for young children. For the little girl in search of a new sidekick to fill these roles and then some, an American Girl doll is a popular choice.

American Girl dolls inspire imaginative, open-ended play. Young girls enjoy embarking on new adventures with these dolls, each of whom comes with her own personality and backstory. While all American Girl dolls are packaged with unique accessories, you'll also find dolls that come with their own books.

To learn more about the wide range of American Girl dolls out there, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite doll, American Girl Maryellen Doll and Book, comes with a sweet 1950s style and entertaining historical fiction book.

Considerations when choosing American Girl dolls

Types of dolls

Girl of the Year dolls

Girl of the Year dolls are released annually and feature characters with relatable stories, challenges, and trendy outfits. Each one comes with her own book, as well as special accessories, such as sports equipment or hairstyling tools.

WellieWishers dolls

WellieWishers are intended for a younger audience, namely girls ages five to seven. Each of the five dolls in the WellieWishers line comes with a tiny pair of wellies for jumping in puddles plus an animal-inspired headband.

Historical Character dolls

Historical Character dolls are period-specific dolls whose outfits and backstories reflect the stories and fashions of their respective eras. These dolls come with their own book, which is usually the first installment in the character's book series.

Personalized dolls

The Truly Me and Create Your Own dolls can be crafted to look just the little girl to whom they belong. Customization is quite detail-oriented and complex, and you'll need to visit the American Girl website directly to design them.

Bitty Baby dolls

Like WellieWishers, these dolls are usually intended for younger girls. They come with a simple sleeper outfit, but no other accessories. Given their characters' young ages, Bitty Baby dolls don't come with backstories; instead, they encourage open-ended play and foster nurturing behavior.

Accessories

Outfits

American Girl dolls come with a single outfit, which typically includes footwear, a top and bottom, or a dress. They're easy to get off and on dolls, as they typically have Velcro closures. If a character hails from a cold weather environment, their doll sometimes comes with outerwear.

Books

Some American Girl dolls are packaged with the first book of the character's series, namely Historical Character and Girl of the Year dolls. While WellieWishers dolls won't come with their own books, you can buy them separately -- and they're incredibly popular.

Signature accessories

Only some American Girl dolls will come with accessories other than original outfits or books. It's most common to see Girl of the Year dolls with an accessory, though some Historical Character dolls also have them. Each character also has a line of dedicated accessories for purchase separately.

Basic construction

Hair

American Girl dolls' hair is made from Kanekalon fiber that is sewn into the cap glued to the doll's head. There's a broad range of hairstyles, textures, colors, and lengths.

Body

Each type of doll features slightly different construction. For instance, full-size 18" dolls typically feature movable arms, legs, and heads, eyes that open and shut, and plush-filled torsos, whereas the 14.5" WellieWisher dolls have bodies that are all plastic, and their eyes remain open.

Price

Expect to spend between $25 and $175 for an American Girl doll. Mini dolls, WellieWishers, and Bitty Babies cost $60 and under. Full-size dolls, such as the Truly Me, Girl of the Year, and Historical Character dolls, cost between $100 and $175.

FAQ

Q. My kid isn't into social studies -- will they really enjoy a Historical Character doll?

A. Absolutely. In fact, the doll may spark interest in these subjects, especially if the doll comes from an era your child is currently studying. The books featuring these dolls are historical fiction, so kids can enjoy an engaging story while learning about different places, events, and cultures.

Q. Do all American Girl dolls have long hair?

A. American Girl dolls all have different hair, ranging from shoulder-length to below the waist. Girls who enjoy styling hair or braiding might get more enjoyment from dolls with longer hair.

American Girl dolls we recommend

Best of the best: American Girl Maryellen Doll and Book

Our take: Set comes with award-winning Historical doll and book set in the 1950s. Colorful outfit.

What we like: Dress and hairstyle historically accurate. Long hair for styling and moveable limbs.

What we dislike: Takes skill to replicate the original hairstyle once it's changed.

Best bang for your buck: American Girl WellieWishers Willa Doll

Our take: Adorable strawberry-blonde pigtails and hedgehog-inspired outfit.

What we like: Cute ladybug wellies. Hair is long enough to style. Clothing is easy to put on and take off doll.

What we dislike: Still pricey, but about half the price as full-size American Girl dolls.

Choice 3: American Girl Gabriela McBride and Book

Our take: Girl of the Year 2017. Beautiful curly brown hair comes with her own book.

What we like: Signature outfit features modern footwear and layered styling. Comes with 10 headbands.

What we dislike: Expensive and a bestseller, so sometimes it's out of stock.

