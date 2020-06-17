Nuts are often hailed as a healthy, nutritious snack -- and for good reason. They're full of heart-healthy fats, fiber, protein, vitamin E, and other antioxidants. Almonds are a particularly healthy nut, but they're not only good for eating. The oil extracted from the nuts also makes an excellent topical treatment for your skin and hair. It can help moisturize and soften the skin, prevent free radical damage, and even soothe puffy skin under your eye. Almond oil also works well as a makeup remover and can even serve as a base oil for homemade lotions.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the information you need to find the best almond oil for your beauty routine -- or your pantry. We've also included several specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Viva Naturals, which is made of 100% pure sweet almond oil and comes in an amber glass bottle to protect it from damaging UV rays.

Considerations when choosing almond oils

Sweet vs. bitter almond oil

Sweet almond oil is a fixed oil, so it doesn't readily evaporate when it's at room temperature. It works well as an emollient base or a carrier oil for homemade beauty products. It's extracted from the same raw almonds used in plenty of recipes, including vegan substitution options.

Bitter almond oil is an essential oil that doesn't come from the nuts but plant material instead. It can evaporate very easily and isn't an emollient. Because it comes from the plant material, it contains toxic hydrogen cyanide, which is then removed through the refining process. It's typically used for aromatherapy or to scent beauty products. You shouldn't use it straight as a topical treatment for the skin, though.

Production process

To extract oil from almonds, ripe, dried almond kernels are slowly broken down with a mechanical expeller. In the cold-pressing process, no heat or chemicals are used to separate the oil from the fiber, so you don't have to worry about nutrients being stripped or the oil turning rancid. This type of almond oil is known as unrefined.

Refined oil comes from a production process that includes heat and chemicals, so it doesn't offer the same nutrients that unrefined oil does. It can be heated to higher temperatures in cooking, though, and doesn't cost as much as unrefined oil.

Nutrients

Sweet almond oil has many vitamins and minerals that help promote skin health. They include:

Vitamin A, which is also known as retinol and can help encourage cell turnover to smooth fine lines and clear acne.

Vitamin B7, which is also known as biotin and plays a key role in healthy nail and hair growth.

Vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that can help fade scars and minimize sun damage.

Vitamin K, which is another potent antioxidant that can protect against UV rays and other environmental damage, heal bruising, and promote skin renewal for softer, smoother skin.

Magnesium, which is a mineral that can help soothe redness and rosacea flare-ups.

Zinc, which offers antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, so it can help treat redness and irritation. It can also aid in regulating oil production, so it's ideal for acne-prone skin.

Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which help fight against sun damage and the signs of premature aging.

Features

Packaging and storage requirements

Almond oil can go rancid faster than other oils because it features polyunsaturated fats rather than monounsaturated fats. The packaging that the oil comes in can play a role in how long it lasts. If you want to ensure your almond oil stays fresh, choose a glass bottle instead of plastic.

No matter what material you choose, opt for packaging that's dark or amber-colored. That prevents UV light from breaking down the oil. It also helps to store it in a cool, dark spot. If you keep the bottle well-sealed, the oil can last for up to two years.

Additional ingredients

Some almond oils are 100% pure almond oil, so they don't contain any other ingredients. But other formulas mix almond oil with other oils, such as olive or peanut oil. They may also include extra vitamin E or essential oils for a pleasant scent.

If you want pure almond oil, check the label carefully to make sure that it doesn't contain any additional ingredients. If you plan to use your almond oil as a base for a homemade lotion or other product, make sure it's unscented.

Certifications

Some almond oils are certified as U.S.D.A. organic, which means that they're made without fertilizers or pesticides. The oil isn't necessarily better for you, but it is a better option for the environment.

You can also find some almond oils that are labeled as non-GMO, which means that they don't contain any ingredients that have been genetically modified.

Price

You can expect to pay between $0.50 and $2.50 per ounce for almond oil. Lower-quality food-grade almond oils can cost as little as $0.35 per ounce in bulk bottles, while higher-quality certified U.S.D.A. organic oil can cost as much as $1.25 per ounce in bulk.

FAQ

Q. What can I use sweet almond oil for?

A. In addition to being an excellent moisturizing oil for the face and body, sweet almond oil makes an excellent makeup remover or cleansing oil. You can also use it as an anti-aging or under-eye serum, hair oil, nail treatment, or massage oil. Sweet almond oil is also a perfect carrier or base oil if you make your own lotions or other personal care items. You can cook with refined almond oil, but unrefined oil shouldn't be heated, so it's best saved for salad dressing.

Q. Can I use almond oil topically if I have a nut allergy?

A. You should avoid even topical use of almond oil if you're allergic to nuts. If you're unsure, consult with your doctor.

Almond oils we recommend

Best of the best: Viva Naturals' Sweet Almond Oil

Our take: An excellent almond oil that's packaged well to keep it fresh and make it easy to use.

What we like: Contains 100% pure sweet almond oil. Made through a cold-pressing process. Contains no fragrance. Bottle features a pump dispenser and is made of amber glass to protect the oil from light.

What we dislike: Somewhat expensive, but a reasonable price for a glass bottle.

Best bang for your buck: Artizen's Sweet Almond Oil

Our take: A lightweight, affordable sweet almond oil for moisturizing skin and hair.

What we like: Not greasy. Moisturizes skin and hair without a strong odor. Can be used as a carrier oil. No additives. Great price for a 16-ounce bottle.

What we dislike: Bottle and top have issues with leaking.

Choice 3: NOW Solutions' Sweet Almond Oil

Our take: A pure sweet almond oil that can be used as a base oil or directly on hair and skin.

What we like: A non-GMO, cold-pressed oil that works well on the hair or skin. Can be used as a carrier oil too. Sinks into the skin easily without leaving behind a greasy residue.

What we dislike: Plastic cap is prone to leaks.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.