The best all-in-one printer

Why bother with separate printers, scanners, copiers, and fax machines when you can have all four functions in the same machine? Given their practicality and versatility, it's no surprise that all-in-one printers are popular, with a range of machines for every budget and every performance demand. We've put together a concise buyer's guide to discuss the features you'll want to consider, and we've made some recommendations. Our favorite, the Canon Color Laser Printer, provides great quality, advanced functionality, and high volumes, and yet it remains an affordable business machine.

Considerations when choosing all-in-one printers

Given that almost all machines provide printing, copying, scanning, and faxing, how do you choose the right one for your situation? We think there are four main factors to consider:

Inkjet vs. laser

Color vs. black

Material handling

Connectivity



Inkjet printers are generally cheaper. They can produce excellent quality. Dedicated photo inkjets are superior to anything a laser can produce. However, they are comparatively slow. Not a problem for the home user but a potential drawback in offices.

Laser printers cost more initially, but they are almost invariably faster. Because they are faster they provide increased productivity. Inkjets are considered "light-duty" machines; some lasers can print thousands of copies per month.

Color vs. black

While the majority of machines print in color, there are several all-in-one black-and-white (mono) laser printers available. A common reason to purchase a mono printer is because often in high-volume situations the bulk of the work is black text, with little to no color. Mono machines can be much faster than color machines. They're cheaper, and so are the replacement toners. For some they make sound economic sense. If you need color occasionally, you can always buy a cheap inkjet printer for that purpose.

Material handling impacts several areas. Paper tray capacity defines how often you have to stop to refill it. Some also handle envelopes and other paper sizes, which is convenient. Cheap all-in-one inkjet printers often require hand feeding for anything but standard-size paper. Among your options will be the ability to print, scan, or copy both sides of a document (duplex), but not every machine offers the full feature set. With low-cost inkjets in particular, you'll frequently have to feed each side manually. It's not only a little frustrating, but also it can lead to misaligned output.

Connectivity is important because in a mixed office environment you might have Android phones, Apple iPads, Windows and Mac computers. Will the all-in-one printer you're thinking about handle all those operating systems? You might have options for wireless, Ethernet, and even NFC (Near Field Communications), but a few won't "talk" to desktop Macs, for example.

Other considerations

Actual physical size is a consideration (especially in smaller workspaces), and so are the ease of setup, programming, and control functions. Touch screens often add clarity. Noise isn't generally a problem, but you might want to look into it if the printer is going to be running hundreds of copies per day. It's also worth checking the length of warranty, which we feel reflects the manufacturer's confidence in their products. One year is common, but some offer longer.

Price

You can buy entry-level all-in-one inkjet printers starting at about $50. Print quality is usually good, but hand-feeding documents can become frustrating. Models with paper handling start at a little more than $100. Between $100 and $400 you have enormous choice -- right up to all-in-one laser printers capable of providing print jobs for as many as 10 people. Large high-volume office machines start at about $700 and can exceed $4,500.

FAQ

Q. Why are all-in-one inkjet printers so much cheaper than laser printers?

A. There are lots of reasons -- size, cost of components, and complexity for starters. However, inkjet cartridges are quite expensive and print comparatively low numbers. Before you decide, it's important to factor in the cost of consumables. Throughout a couple of years the difference will be smaller than you think, especially if you print in large volumes. Speed and convenience are also factors.

Q. Does it matter where I purchase replacement ink or toner?

A. The prices of non-branded ink and toner refills can be tempting, but we'd advise against it. Your printer may not recognize them, so they won't work. If it does recognize them, using them will invalidate your warranty. You can still save money by buying from third-party suppliers, but do ensure they are genuine replacements.

All-in-one printers we recommend

Best of the best: Canon Color Image Laser Printer

Our take: Superb all-in-one color printer for busy work environments.

What we like: High-quality output. Full operating system compatibility. Prints as many as 28 pages per minute, with a duty cycle of 4,000 pages per month. Automatic double-sided printing, copying, scanning, and faxing.

What we dislike: Slow startup routine. Sporadic connectivity issues.

Best bang for your buck: Brother Monochrome Laser Printer

Our take: Excellent high-volume machine for those who don't need color.

What we like: Quick and easy setup. Extensive operating system compatibility. Wireless or Ethernet connection. Print and copy as many as 42 pages per minute. Prints duplex. Fax function. Scans mono and color.

What we dislike: Not much. Owners report a few minor faults, but there are no consistent problems. Single-sided scanning only.

Choice 3: Canon Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

Our take: Remarkably low-cost printer for those with low-volume requirements.

What we like: Compact, yet with broad connectivity, and it has most of the functionality of larger printers. Borderless printing is a nice bonus. Excellent value for the home user.

What we dislike: Modest build quality. Some interface and communication issues. No faxing options.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.