The best alkaline water machine

If you're interested in the health benefits claimed by drinking alkaline water, then an alkaline water machine ensures a convenient, consistent supply. There are all kinds of options available, from simple jugs to advanced electronic devices, and we've been checking out the details for our concise review. In addition to the useful information it contains, we've also made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Aqua-Ionizer Deluxe 9.0, is a space-saving countertop unit that can control the pH of your water with digital precision.

Considerations when choosing alkaline water machines

Water (or water-based liquids) are measured using the pH scale, which runs from 1 to 14. Clean, room-temperature water has a pH of 7, also known as neutral. If the pH drops below 7, it's an acid. If it goes above 7, it's an alkali. So alkaline water machines are designed to raise the pH above 7.

Many do this passively. They use a single filter made up of various elements, or various separate filters. The result depends to some extent on the original alkalinity of the water (U.S. EPA regulations say ordinary drinking water can be up to pH 8.5). Others change the alkalinity actively, by passing an electrical current through titanium electrodes. These types are usually called ionizers and can make the water acid as well.

Alkaline water machines generally aim to provide a pH of between 8 and 10 -- so it's worth checking your water to begin with. If it's already above pH 8, some alkaline water machines will have little effect.

Types of alkaline water machines

The simplest are pitchers that look a lot like drip-filter water pitchers, but you shouldn't confuse the two. While all alkaline water machines provide filtering to some extent, the opposite is not true -- an ordinary drip-filter pitcher does nothing to change alkalinity. Alkaline pitcher filters are good for about 40 gallons between changes.

Next up are small countertop models that attach to your existing faucet. A lever directs water through one or two filter elements, and out its own spout. If the lever is switched the other way, you can use the faucet as normal. Filters last for between 500 and 750 gallons.

Under-sink systems need to be permanently installed. It's not a complicated job if you're a DIYer, but you may want to call a pro. They require a separate faucet to be fitted (it's usually included). Standard water filter models usually have five filters, alkaline ones have six. As with pitchers they can look quite similar, so it's important to check. Filter life isn't rated in gallons but months, and depending on the type might last a year or more.

The types we've mentioned so far all rely on passive filtration, so it's worth checking your existing pH and seeing whether they would make an appreciable difference.

The final type of alkaline water machines are what are generally called water ionizers. They also attach to your faucet but need a standard outlet for power as well. These machines actively alter the alkalinity or acidity using an electrical current. Most can create acids and alkalis much stronger than is safe for drinking, so you probably don't want them within the reach of children. Filters are good for about 4,000 gallons.

Price

Not surprisingly, pitchers are the cheapest alkaline water devices, at somewhere between $40 and $60. Basic countertop models that you attach to a faucet run from $80 to $110 depending on whether they are single or dual filter models. Under-sink systems start at about $170 and can be $300. Digital machines are a lot more -- from $500 to $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a machine for alkaline water?

A. Strictly speaking, you don't. There are lots of DIY recipes to change the alkalinity of water. However, it can be difficult to keep pH levels consistent, and there's nothing like the convenience of getting it straight from a faucet, whenever you like.

Q. Is alkaline water safe?

A. Yes -- for the majority of people, in most circumstances. A sudden large dose might make you unwell, so introduce it gradually. The exception is people on kidney medication, or those with renal problems, who shouldn't make a change without talking to their physician.

Alkaline water machines we recommend

Best of the best: Aqua-Ionizer's Deluxe Alkaline Water Machine

Our take: High-tech machine provides precise control over pH levels.

What we like: Alkaline or acid water at the push of a button. Seven easy presets. Carbon filter for purification. Digital readout. Under-counter option (extra kit).

What we dislike: Expensive (though competitive for its type). A few dislike the taste.

Best bang for your buck: iSpring's Under-Sink Filter with Alkaline Remineralization

Our take: Affordable multistage filtering technology is discrete and effective.

What we like: Extremely efficient system removes contaminants to produce clean drinking water, and balances minerals. Long-lasting filters. Dedicated faucet included.

What we dislike: Minimum water pressure must be 45 psi. A few leaks reported. Modest alkalinity.

Choice 3: Apex's Countertop Alkaline Water Filter

Our take: Simple, low-cost model provides efficient filtration and raises alkalinity.

What we like: A breeze to install. BPA-free materials. Looks smart. Most people get pH up to 8.5, some as high as 10.

What we dislike: Doesn't fit all faucets. Replacement filters are not cheap.

