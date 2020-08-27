The best alcohol-free mouthwash of 2020

Banish bacteria and give your mouth a minty-fresh feel by swishing around a capful of alcohol-free mouthwash.

While alcohol is an effective killer of bacteria, it also leaves behind an unpleasant stinging sensation and aftertaste. Avoid the burn with the help of alcohol-free mouthwash. You'll enjoy fresh breath and healthier teeth and gums.

We did some research to bring you the latest in alcohol-free mouthwashes. Our favorites include two returning picks and a brand-new mouth-friendly product for all your breath-freshening needs.

Here's our alcohol-free mouthwash shortlist, which includes products that banish bad breath and leave behind a clean mouth.

Best alcohol-free mouthwashes of 2020

1. Listerine's Zero Alcohol-Free Mouthwash: Listerine is one of the most well-known brands in this space, so it's no surprise that we've decided to feature this sting-free mouthwash once again.

2. Colgate's Total Pro-Shield Mouthwash: We also kept our favorite budget pick from Colgate, thanks to its refreshing taste and long-lasting breath-freshening abilities.

3. Crest's Pro-Health Multi-Protection Alcohol-Free Mouthwash: New to our shortlist is the Crest alcohol-free mouthwash. We love it because it provides a deep clean and helps prevent gum disease and cavities.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know about alcohol-free mouthwash

Alcohol fights off bacteria like a pro, but it can cause irritation, dryness, and a burning sensation. Alcohol mouthwashes are also harmful if swallowed, and some people may prefer to avoid products that contain alcohol.

Products without this ingredient are gentler on the mouth and safe if ingested. They're a little bit less effective than alcohol-based washes, but that just means you'll need to swirl them around in your mouth slightly longer.

An alcohol-free mouthwash is for you if you:

find regular washes cause a stinging, burning sensation

are prone to mouth sores

have dental accessories like braces

have sensitive teeth and gums

have dry mouth

have young children in the house

avoid alcohol for religious or personal reasons

When picking out an alcohol-free mouthwash, opt for a flavor that you enjoy. Most brands offer a mint flavor, but there are a few flavorless varieties out there.

People who have tooth or gum sensitivity should avoid flavored products and opt for flavorless alcohol-free mouthwashes. If you don't like the taste of mint or peppermint, rinsing with a tasteless product is almost like swishing with water.

If oral health is a prime concern, choose a mouthwash that's meant to target specific issues, such as combating plaque buildup or eliminating bacteria. Some mouthwashes also have whitening capabilities. Note that most mouthwashes won't remove existing plaque, but they can help prevent future buildup.

To use alcohol-free mouthwash effectively, you should rinse longer than recommended to maximize the bacteria-killing effects of the product. Use a timer to ensure you're swishing for the right amount of time. Continue brushing and flossing. Don't use mouthwash as a replacement for your regular oral hygiene routine.

You'll pay between $4 to $6 for a regular 16- to 32-ounce bottle of mouthwash. Product designed for whitening or targeting plaque may cost up to $20. Buying alcohol-free mouthwash in bulk will save a few dollars.

FAQ

Q. Is alcohol-free mouthwash as effective as regular mouthwash?

A. Alcohol does the bulk of the heavy lifting when it comes to killing germs. However, alcohol-free varieties can be just as effective if swished around in the mouth long enough. The most significant benefit of alcohol-free oral hygiene products is that they don't cause irritation. They're also less likely to damage dental gear and accessories.

Q. When should I use alcohol-free mouthwash?

A. The best time to swish with alcohol-free mouthwash is several hours after brushing. Why wait? To avoid rinsing away cavity-fighting fluoride from toothpaste. You can also rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash whenever you feel the need to freshen your breath. Remember that swishing with mouthwash is a great way to combat bad breath and rid your mouth of harmful bacteria, but it's not a substitute for brushing, flossing, and visiting the dentist.

In-depth reviews for best alcohol-free mouthwash

Best of the best: Listerine's Zero Alcohol-Free Mouthwash

What we like: It's just as powerful as the regular Listerine mouthwash but without the unpleasant burning and tingling.

What we dislike: Like the regular version, the alcohol-free option can cause dry mouth.

Best bang for your buck: Colgate's Total Pro-Shield Mouthwash

What we like: It has a strong, pleasant peppermint flavor that lingers for a while. We also appreciate the budget price tag.

What we dislike: It's long-lasting, but the fresh feel doesn't stick around for the advertised 12 hours.

Choice 3: Crest's Pro-Health Multi-Protection Alcohol-Free Mouthwash

What we like: It's a great addition to any oral hygiene routine and promotes a fresh feel without an overly strong flavor. It doesn't cause dry mouth and even strengthens enamel.

What we dislike: There are some user reports of the mouthwash staining sinks.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.