Best alcohol-delivery services

Due to the shelter-in-place orders in effect across the country, many social drinkers have moved their happy hours and wine nights to FaceTime and Zoom.

As more of us are turning to that glass of wine or hand-mixed cocktail to help unwind after a day of stuck-at-home stress, it can be helpful to know there are a variety of delivery services ready and able to keep your liquor cabinet fully stocked.

You can keep your store visits to a minimum and have your pick of pretty much any beverage you could want delivered to your door.

Whether you're looking for beer, wine, hard alcohol, or a mix of the three, we've rounded up our favorite booze delivery services for you to check out.

Saucey: A crowd-pleaser

You name it -- and there's a good chance Saucey can have it on your doorstep in around 30 minutes. We like that this boozy delivery service has something for everyone, including an impressive selection of beers and a solid variety of liquors. Plus, if you're running low on snacks or mixers, Saucey sells those, too. Purchases can be made with no delivery fee either online or in Saucey's app.

Delivers liquor, mixers, wine, beer, and snacks

Drizly: For the mixologist

Drizly makes a great one-stop-shop for all your mixology needs. It sells a variety of liquors, liqueurs, bitters, and mixers, but it also has you covered on wine and beer. We like that Drizly's website and app are both easy to navigate, making it simple to find what you're looking for without wasting time clicking around. Drizly offers deliveries in under 60 minutes, and the service also sells snacks like chips and candy.

Delivers liquor, mixers, wine, beer, and snacks

Winc: For the aspiring sommelier

Winc is our pick for the wine drinker who is always looking for a new bottle. Once you take Winc's Palate Profile Quiz, the service will recommend four bottles it thinks you may like and will continue to recommend more bottles each month. This monthly wine delivery service operates on a credit system: Every month, you're charged for credits that can be used toward four bottles of wine. We like that Winc is relatively flexible and will allow you to buy more than your four wine credits one month and skip your shipment entirely the next.

Delivers wine

Tasting Room: For the budding wine-drinker

This service is a great option if you're unsure of what you like. First, they send you six mini bottles for you to test, and you rate each one based on how much you like it. From there, you'll have the option to select your monthly shipment size and whether you'd like reds, whites, or a mix. They then choose your monthly bottles based on your original assessment. We love that Tasting Room's unique procurement system keeps prices low while delivering on enviable wine from some of the best wine-producing regions, including France, Italy, Argentina, and Napa Valley.

Delivers wine

Wine Access: Wines you can't get at the supermarket

Wine Access is our preferred service for tracking down those hard-to-find bottles. If you're looking for a particular vintage or a favorite winemaker, there's a good chance you'll find it in Wine Access's impressive inventory. This service is also a solid option if you're looking for a particular flavor profile but don't have a specific bottle in mind. Each wine on Wine Access comes with its own bio to help you decide if this bottle will suit your palate.

Delivers wine

Think local

Although happy hour has relocated to your kitchen table, there are still ways to support your local bars, restaurants, and liquor stores. Some municipalities have even allowed bars and restaurants to sell alcohol for delivery or pick up. Services like Postmates and Grubhub allow you to purchase from a variety of local favorites.

Don't forget to tip your delivery person!

Postmates

In addition to running deliveries for some of our favorite fast-casual restaurants, like Chipotle and Jersey Mike's Subs, Postmates is offering alcohol delivery in some cities. This service is not yet available in Chicago, but it is available in New York City, Orlando, and others.

Grubhub

Grubhub offers deliveries from an impressive array of local restaurants. We love that Grubhub lets you get straight to the point and filter by which restaurants will sell alcohol with your food delivery. Some restaurants are even offering food and alcohol combos on the website.

