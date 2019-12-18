The best airbrush

With a good airbrush and the right materials, you can create intricate artwork on anything from custom vehicles to cakes -- even faces. But while they all use a similar principle to atomize the paint into a fine spray, differences in specification and quality have a major impact on what you're able to achieve.

In the following buying guide, we've put together some useful buying tips and made a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite, the Master Airbrush Multipurpose Airbrushing System Kit, is one of the most comprehensive kits on the market, offering quality and value no matter your skill level.

Considerations when choosing airbrushes

Types of airbrushes

Gravity: A gravity-feed model has a little cup on the top for the paint, which flows into the airbrush and is blown out the nozzle by air from a small compressor. Gravity airbrushes are capable of finer work but only hold small amounts of paint. Additionally, they have to be cleaned out between each color change.

Siphon: A siphon-feed model uses a small bottle below the airbrush; air pressure draws it up and forces it out. Siphon airbrushes aren't capable of the same level of detail, but you can have several bottles, enabling quick color changes (you just blow any residue through).

Air and paint mixing

The air mix is defined as internal or external -- though the terms are a bit misleading because both happen within the brush. Internal mixing allows for finer atomization and better distribution. It's usually found on gravity airbrushes. The downside is that paint needs to be thinner, and cleaning has to be thorough to preserve performance. External mixing allows thicker paint to be used, but there's less control. It's usually found on siphon models.

Airbrush trigger

Triggers are either single- or dual-action. As you might guess, single-action is "point and shoot." You can pre-adjust the flow rate, but then it's either on or off. Press the trigger, and paint is sprayed. Let go, and it stops. Dual-action triggers allow you to control the pressure while you work, increasing or decreasing the amount of paint flow. Experienced airbrush artists can create effects that just aren't possible with a single-action trigger but learning to do so takes considerable time.

Other considerations

As a general rule, detailed work requires a gravity airbrush, which has internal mixing and a dual-action trigger. Covering large areas (and stenciling, for example) is best done with a siphon airbrush, which normally has external mixing and a single-action trigger.

Tip size

As you gain experience, tip (also called nozzle) size plays a larger role. With beginner kits, the airbrushes each have a pre-set tip, varying in size from about 0.2 millimeters to as large as 1 millimeter. These have a big impact on flow rates. High-end professional airbrushes have interchangeable tips, allowing the user a greater range and, once again, more control. However, these airbrushes individually cost as much as many kits, so they're for those who want to progress their art to a professional level.

Price

The most affordable airbrushes are less than $20, and work alright if you only want to do a bit of stenciling. At the other end of the scale, you can pay $100 for a single high-precision professional tool -- no hose, no compressor, just the brush. Most beginners will find reasonable quality kits between $60 (without a compressor) and $80 to $130 with everything included.

FAQ

Q. Do I need any safety equipment with an airbrush?

A. Although many paints are non-toxic, they can be dangerous to inhale, so we recommend a breathing mask or lightweight respirator. Protective glasses are a good idea, as are latex gloves to avoid skin irritation.

Q. What's the difference between an airbrush and a spray gun?

A. The basic technology is similar, so it's mainly size of item being painted. Airbrushes are an artist's tool for detailed work. Spray guns are used for large jobs like varnishing doors or painting vehicles.

Airbrushes we recommend

Best of the best: Master Airbrush's Multipurpose Airbrushing System Kit

Our take: High-quality combination for beginner or improver, even includes the paint.

What we like: Three different precision chrome-plated airbrushes. Powerful compressor has twin fans for durability and useful dual airbrush holders. Six primary color mixable acrylics, color mixing wheel, and cleaning brushes.

What we dislike: A number of buyers received incomplete sets. No instructions.

Best bang for your buck: PointZero's Airbrush Kit

Our take: Comprehensive kit contains everything the beginner needs.

What we like: We doubt you'll find better performance or quality for the money. Three different-sized airbrushes, compressor, hose, instruction booklets, and DVD. Tackles everything from wide coverage to fine detail.

What we dislike: Some inconsistency in product quality.

Choice 3: Paasche's Siphon Feed Airbrush Set

Our take: Straightforward tool for those who don't need fine detailing.

What we like: Good quality without major investment. Easy-to-use single action. Comes with three heads, allowing line work from 1/16" and greater to wider areas of 1-1/2" and stenciling.

What we dislike: No compressor. Not for advanced techniques.

