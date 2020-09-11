The best air sander

Air sanders are often cheaper than electric equivalents. Power comes from a compressor, so there's very little to go wrong, and they usually last longer. While typically they're found in auto body shops, there's a whole range of air sanders for other tasks, and many provide great versatility.

Our concise report looks at the details, and we've also chosen a few favorites. Our top pick, the Ingersoll Rand 8-inch Air Sander, has the power to make short work of body-filler jobs, yet low vibration and easy control mean you can use it all day.

Considerations when choosing air sanders

Types of air sanders

Many people will have seen DA (dual action) air sanders used for cleaning up body filler on vehicle repairs prior to painting. They have either 6-inch or 8-inch diameter circular pads, and in common with the majority of air sanders use hook-and-loop fixings for fast changing of sanding sheets. Larger-diameter models are better for extensive flat or gently curved surfaces, whereas smaller ones are more maneuverable.

Five-inch models are usually called palm sanders. They often run much faster, making them more versatile in terms of the materials they can be used on. While the abrasive also has a big impact, slow-speed air sanders tend to bog down on softer surfaces like wood.

You can also get air belt sanders in a variety of widths, and detail sanders with small triangular heads. These get into tricky corners and are often used for cleaning up welding.

Finally, there are woodworking air sanders designed for flattening large surfaces like tabletops. They look a lot like power planes and can be up to 16 inches long and 4 inches wide.

Features

Given that all air sanders need a compressor as a power source, it's important to know just how big a compressor you require. Demand is measured in CFM (cubic feet per minute), which is the primary statistic, and PSI (pounds per square inch). Even the biggest air sanders have fairly modest demands. Four to six CFM is common, generally at 90 PSI. That's within the range of better portable compressors, and certainly most shop models.

Some air sanders have variable speed which increases versatility, though in many cases it's just a question of squeezing the trigger for go, release for stop. Low-speed models are fine for body filler, but as we mentioned above, you want faster speeds for cleaning welds and sanding wood. We'd look for 10,000 rpm and up. Vibration can be a problem, but ball bearing heads and soft grip handles make for more comfortable tools.

Though the lack of a motor makes air sanders lighter than electric tools, it's still worth checking the weight if you're going to need to hold them vertically or above your head for any length of time. This is also when a trigger lock will help, so you can maintain a secure grip.

Price

Cheap 6-inch air sanders for hobby use can be found for around $30. High-quality palm and detail sanders generally cost around $50 or $60. If you're looking for professional-grade tools like the DA sanders used for automotive-body repair, you'll pay somewhere from $70 to $120. Heavy-duty woodworking air sanders are a different league, and can be up to $700.

FAQ

Q. Do air sanders need much maintenance?

A. Very little. Just lubrication as recommended by the manufacturer (though some are lubrication-free), and you may eventually need to change the hook-and-loop backing pad (though they tend to be long lasting). The thing that does need regular attention is your compressor. It's not complicated, but keeping that running well is key to air-tool performance.

Q. What protective gear should I wear with an air sander?

A. Some kind of respiratory protection is an absolute must. We suggest a half-mask respirator, which offers better filtration than cheap paper masks. Goggles are also important. Many sanding operations can be noisy, so ear protection is worth considering.

Air sanders we recommend

Best of the best: Ingersoll Rand's Air Orbital Sander

Our take: Powerful and reliable heavy-duty model from one of the industry's leading names.

What we like: Big 8-inch disc powers through body filler. Variable speed and dual action leaves a swirl-free surface. Ball bearings reduce vibration so control is easy, despite its size. Renowned durability.

What we dislike: A little heavy. Not fast enough for fine wood finishing.

Best bang for your buck: Gedu's Air Palm Sander

Our take: Lightweight 5-inch model offers great all-round performance at a very competitive price.

What we like: Comfortable hold, ideal for vertical or overhead work. Runs at 12,000 rpm giving rapid material removal when required. Low vibration. Excellent value for money.

What we dislike: A few reports of breakdowns on relatively new machines (warranty should cover them).

Choice 3: Astro Tools' Air Belt Sander

Our take: Metal prep and spot welding sander that's great for tight spaces.

What we like: Rated at a half horsepower, so it can tackle the toughest jobs. Arm rotates through 360 degrees. Five speeds, with simple adjustment on the handle. Easy belt change and tensioning.

What we dislike: Occasional tracking faults. Supplied belts could be better.

