The best air rifle of 2020

A good air rifle can be both entertaining and useful. And whether you want something for backyard plinking, pest control, or hunting, you don't need much money to get started

However, there are different calibers, and a wide choice of styles. So if you're new to air rifles, choosing the right one can be complicated.

We've recently updated our air rifle buying advice and reviewed our recommendations. As a result, you've now got a quick and easy guide that gives you all the information you need to pick the best model for the kind of shooting you want to do.

Best air rifles of 2020

1. Benjamin Marauder Hunting Air Rifle: A powerful and well-balanced multishot weapon, this one is new to our top spot. It's capable of pest control and small game shooting.

2. Crosman M4-177 Tactical Air Rifle: A long-standing favorite of ours, this is a great entry-level model for targets and vermin, can shoot both .177 pellets and BBs.

3. Gamo Magnum Air Rifle: New to our list, this rugged and dependable high-quality rifle comes complete with adjustable 3-9 x 40 scope.

Choosing a top air rifle

The biggest question most new shooters have is about caliber. Whether it's best to shoot BB, .177, .22 or even .25 (which aren't common).

BB is probably the least effective if you're looking for accuracy, but usually cheap. You'll find some models for under $50.

.177 is most popular, and the international standard for competitive target shooting. Quality and price vary enormously, from around $50, to well over $500.

.22 is a bigger projectile, so ammo costs more than for a .177, but that larger lump of lead makes it much more lethal for small game hunting. Prices tend to start around $80, and like .177 can top $500.

.25 is larger again, so you'd think more lethal, but muzzle velocities are often low, limiting effective range. Back in the 1960s they were popular, but few are available today.



So, about velocity: It's the speed, in feet per second (fps) that the air rifle is capable of firing a projectile. It can vary depending on the style of pellet used, but it's valuable for comparison. Short-range air rifles start at 350fps. High-end models can exceed 1,200fps. A higher velocity means a faster projectile and, because the pellet starts to drop the further it goes, usually gives greater accuracy.

How the power is generated varies. Simplest are pump-action or break-barrel models, which require manual activation and generally five or more pumps to generate sufficient pressure. That's fine for backyard target shooting but will be frustrating if your first shot misses, and what you're aiming at can run (or fly) away.

PCP (pre-charged pneumatics) have an air tank built into the gun, which you fill with compressed air. This offers multiple shot capabilities, and on some models full auto. However, once the tank is exhausted, you've got to go home for a refill. To maximize shots, pressure is often adjustable, though reducing fps has drawbacks we've already mentioned. In practice, you'll get somewhere between 25 and 50 rounds to a tank.

CO2-powered air rifles operate on the same principle, but with a small self-contained gas tank. The big advantage here is that you can pop a few extras in a pocket. The downside is that CO2 is affected by temperature, so pressure fluctuates, and that's going to impact on your accuracy.

FAQ

Q. Do air rifles require a license?

A. No. According to federal law, weapons that do not use explosive charges are not firearms. However, individual states may have restrictions concerning age or use for hunting, so be sure to check local statutes.

Q. Does the type of air rifle pellet matter?

A. It definitely can. Avoid cheap air rifle pellets. Weight and shape can vary, so consistent accuracy is almost impossible. When it comes to design, each offers different characteristics. They aren't expensive, and it's fun to experiment until you find a favorite.

In-depth reviews of best air rifles

Best of the best: Benjamin Marauder Hunting Air Rifle

What we like: Excellent construction quality. PCP-powered, generating up to 1,000fps with built-in pressure gauge. Bolt-action with 10-round magazine. Custom trigger action. Dovetail rail for easy scope mounting (scope extra).

What we dislike: Not much, though air leaks have been known.

Best bang for your buck: Crosman M4-177 Tactical Air Rifle

What we like: Popular military-style model with variable pump giving from 350fps to 700fps. Five-shot magazine. Adjustable stock includes sling loop. Rear sight can be adjusted for windage and elevation.

What we dislike: A lot of plastic, and not always well put together.

Choice 3: Gamo Magnum Air Rifle

What we like: Available as .177 or .22 with ambidextrous synthetic all-weather stock. Light 3.2-pound trigger pull with adjustable two-stage action. Low recoil. Scope with 3x to 9x magnification.

What we dislike: Single shot only. A few owners report problems with sight alignment.

