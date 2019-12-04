Your home is a place where you should always feel safe, but if you've got concerns about its air quality, you probably don't feel as secure as you should. Toxins, chemicals, dust, and other particulates can be in the air you breathe. With an air quality monitor, you can figure out what pollutants are present in the air in your home, so you can work to fix the problem. Some air quality monitors are handheld, so you can even bring them along to test the air quality in your office or car.

Our buying guide can help you find the best air quality monitor to protect your family and pets. We offer specific product recommendations, including our top choice from YVELINES, which can monitor continuously for 10 to 12 hours when fully charged and features an easy-to-read LCD color screen display.

Considerations when choosing air quality monitors

Pollutants detected

Air quality monitors can all detect a range of pollutants in the air, but not every model can pick up the same substances. Check the pollutants a monitor can detect before buying to make sure it can pick up those you're most concerned about.

Some common pollutants include:

CO2 (carbon dioxide) and CO (carbon monoxide): CO2 is naturally present in the air, but if it builds up due to a problem with your home heating system, it can become a danger. CO is a potentially deadly gas when found in high enough concentrations. It's also colorless and odorless, so it can easily go undetected. An air quality monitor measures CO2 and/or CO in parts per million (PPM).

Particulate matter (PM), including dust, pollen, mold, and smoke: Particulate matter is often found floating in the air and can trigger allergic reactions and other respiratory issues. PM refers to any particles that are between 2.5 and 10 micrometers in diameter, which are known as PM10. Those smaller than 2.5 micrometers are known as PM2.5. Not all air filters can remove PM2.5 particles, so you may have some in your home even if you have a filtration system.

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs): VOCs are given off as gases by certain solids and liquids and can have short- and long-term effects on your health. Paint, gasoline, pesticides, aerosol sprays, and other chemicals can emit VOCs. An air quality monitor detects VOCs in parts per billion (PPB).

Radon: Radon occurs naturally in the environment, but it's a radioactive gas that can cause cancer. It's colorless and odorless, so it can be a danger if it builds up inside your home. Not all air quality monitors can pick up radon levels, which means you may need a separate radon test kit.

Size

If you want to use your air quality monitor in multiple places, you can find small models that are easy to take on the go. They usually fit in your hand, and some even feature a clip to attach the monitor to your clothing or bag. Other monitors are large, stationary models that are designed to be left in a single location.

Power

Some air quality monitors run on batteries, including models with rechargeable batteries. Other monitors must be plugged into an outlet, limiting where and how you're able to use them. The upside of electric models is you never have to worry about whether they'll run out of power when monitoring your home's air quality.

Features

Display screen

Not all air quality monitors have a display screen. Some models only have indicator lights that illuminate when detecting certain pollutants. A display screen makes a monitor much easier to use because you can easily read the monitor's findings.

Filtering

If you don't want a device that only monitors your home's air quality, opt for an air quality monitor that also has filtering capabilities. This allows it to clean the air of certain pollutants, so it can correct your problem, not just diagnose it.

Smart features

Some air quality monitors can connect to your home's WiFi network and send their readings to the smart devices in your home. This allows you to store the data in a smartphone app, so you can track your home's air quality over time.

Price

You pay somewhere between $30 and $500 for an air quality monitor. Basic models without a display screen typically go for $30 to $100, while models with a display screen and filtering capabilities cost between $100 and $250. For large, stationary models that also clean the air, expect to pay between $250 and $500.

FAQ

Q. Is a handheld air quality monitor better than a stationary model?

A. A handheld monitor is easy to take on the go, so you can use it to monitor the air quality in your home, office, and even your car. You can also take it to the area where you suspect a problem to root out the source more easily. Stationary models generally work best for consistent, non-urgent monitoring.

Q. How can I improve my home's air quality if I detect unwanted pollutants?

A. Change or clean the filters in your home's HVAC system to make sure they're cleaning the air as effectively as possible. You may need to have your heating system examined for problems that allow potential toxins to escape. Vacuuming and dusting regularly can also help limit particulates in the air.

Air quality monitors we recommend

Best of the best: YVELINES' Handheld Air Quality Monitor

Our take: An excellent handheld air quality monitor that can detect a wide range of pollutants and is extremely easy to operate.

What we like: Its small design makes it easy to use in multiple locations. Detects VOCs, CO2, formaldehyde, and both PM10 and PM2.5. Has a color screen that clearly displays readings. Its rechargeable battery can run for 10 to 12 hours when it's fully charged.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer an air filtering or cleaning feature.

Best bang for your buck: Wynd's Wearable Air Quality Tracker

Our take: A high-quality air monitor offering a budget-friendly price tag that stands out for its wearable design.

What we like: Lightweight design is compact and portable. Clip allows you to attach it to clothing, bags, and other items. Can detect both PM10 and PM2.5, even in outdoor settings. Includes a linked app that allows you to track air quality easily.

What we dislike: Battery only lasts three hours, so it can't monitor all day.

Choice 3: Temtop's Air Quality Monitor

Our take: A commercial-grade air quality monitor that's lightweight enough to be used in a variety of locations.

What we like: Can detect PM2.5, PM10, formaldehyde, VOCs, humidity, and other contaminants. Small handheld design allows you to use it in your home, office, car, and even outdoors. The rechargeable battery can last up to six hours. Features a back stand, so it can stand by itself.

What we dislike: Readings may not be as accurate as other professional-grade monitors.

